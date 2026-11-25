The back of cars, vans, and trucks were filled with food items to make up a Thanksgiving dinner during the CEO/Weinberg Food Bank’s turkey distribution on Friday.

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It’s easy to get swept up in the endless activities surrounding this week (and pretty much all of next month). Some are cooking and cleaning, some are traveling or preparing to welcome travelers for a stay, and some are shopping. There was the big annual parade in Wilkes-Barre Saturday that always makes the coming holidays obvious: It may cover Thanksgiving, but it certainly showcases Christmas, with Santa on a large sleigh the crescendo, and lighting the Christmas tree in Public Square the denouement.

There have already been, and will continue to be, other official tree lightings throughout Luzerne County, often accompanied by celebrations big and small, as well as many family gatherings to continue many family traditions, secular and religious.

Yet it’s important to remember that not everybody is in a position to celebrate. For every story of holiday cheer, there is a story of those in need. Friday’s front page included photos from a Thanksgiving meal giveaway on Public Square, arranged by local business owners and community leaders.

Another article in the same edition marked the start of the annual Parade of Trees at Grotto Pizza in Harveys Lake. In its 31 years, it has raised more than $650,000 for local charities. Local businesses sponsor the trees in support of a specific cause. You can read the list in the article online. You help a charity of your choice by visiting the restaurant and voting, with a monetary contribution, for a favorite tree. They remain on display through New Year’s Eve.

Sunday’s page three featured news about the Greater Pittston Santa Squad, which is still working to fulfill its mission of providing gifts for about 1,000 children who otherwise may face a lean array under the tree on Christmas morning. Costs have gone up, and the squad welcomes any donations, which you can make through the squad’s Venmo account at venmo.com/u/GreaterPittston-SantaSquad or by mailing a check to Greater Pittston Santa Squad, P.O. Box 1209, Pittston, PA 18640.

There are plenty of other charities and organizations working overtime to make this a better season for our less fortunate neighbors, and we encourage you to give to a favorite as the season proceeds through the coming weeks. One that helps — and thus can use some help — year-round is the Commission on Economic Opportunity and its Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank.

On Friday, the commission held its 47th annual Thanksgiving Project, providing more than 9,000 families in Luzerne and Wyoming counties with the ingredients for a traditional Turkey Day dinner. CEO Executive Director Jennifer Warabak hit the nail on the head when explaining why this means more than feeding people.

“Our Thanksgiving Project is about more than providing food. It’s about giving families the opportunity to enjoy the holiday without the added worry of how they will put a Thanksgiving dinner on the table.”

It’s also about those who give time and treasure to CEO’s efforts. “After 47 years, what continues to make this project so special is the extraordinary generosity of our community,” Warabak said. “Every donated dollar, every volunteer hour, and every partnership represents someone who cares about their neighbors.”

We couldn’t agree more. Giving isn’t just about helping; it’s about caring and building a better community.