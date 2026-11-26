🔊 Listen to this

Today is routinely portrayed as time to show gratitude for what we have. It is typically about past and present, not future — understandable since one could easily ask: How, exactly, do we give thanks for what we don’t have yet?

But we think Thanksgiving can be aspirational, in a way. The thanks we offer for blessings in our lives — family and friends, food, shelter, and more — can extend to the opportunities awaiting us, for the fact that we live in a country and a world where we get to shape what comes next, at least a little. We can give thanks for what is possible in our lives.

We are grateful, for example, to the men and women who volunteer in our military to protect our freedom. We can appreciate those who are in harm’s way right now, particularly in the Middle East. Yet we can also give thanks that we are a country where the military ultimately answers to civilians, where constant battle is not the norm, however much we may decry “forever wars.” We live in a nation where our elected officials can work toward truces and alliances designed to end, even prevent fighting. We can be grateful that peace, rather than conquest, is always a future goal here.

We can appreciate the Constitutional right to worship as we see fit, without government interference. But we can also appreciate that our religious differences can not only be tolerated, but can unify us when — as we saw in the memorial service for Gerri Kaplan — people of different faiths sit side by side to celebrate a life. Our region is particularly blessed with good will among religious leaders, and we look forward to seeing the fruits of that good will continue.

The recent election, as divisive as it was, proved we should be thankful for the future of American Democracy. Staggering amounts of money were spent, much of it by billionaires and large corporations in shameless efforts to bend election results to their wills. Yet the system continues to work as intended. Enough people ignored the money and voted as they saw fit. We can be thankful that our democracy keeps proving it will remain resilient and representative of the many, not the moneyed few.

We commonly voice gratitude for health, but can also express it for the ongoing improvements at our regional health care facilities, including Geisinger, Wilkes-Barre General and Lehigh Valley Hazleton hospitals. We give thanks that they look forward to the region’s future health needs, not just the current ones.

And perhaps most importantly, we can be thankful for those we love and who love us, not just from the past and in our present but in the moments yet to come. We can tell people “thank you,” and remember to keep saying it even if the faces in our lives change. And we can encourage children to develop the same habit — “paying it forward,” as it were.

Gratitude may be expressed at a point in time, but it is a timeless virtue.

Happy Thanksgiving.