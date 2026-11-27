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There is a position on Capitol Hill that has been vacant for many years. It’s not difficult to see why there has not been a rush of applicants. The job offers few tangible benefits, imposes career-imperiling risks, and demands wisdom, resilience and courage.

The only certain reward is a respectful and affirming verdict from what John F. Kennedy once called the “high court of history.”

The job is fiscal policy truth teller. It requires someone who will honestly outline the severity of America’s deficit and debt problem, present credible policy solutions, candidly explain options, and convince Americans to take uncomfortable steps and accept shared sacrifice for the greater good.

If any lawmaker, or ideally a group of lawmakers, is interested in this job, their first meeting should be with G. William Hoagland, a vice president at the Bipartisan Policy Center. Hoagland is widely regarded as the premier budget expert in the U.S. He is respected as a wise, self-effacing and deeply experienced veteran of four decades of budget battles, negotiations and agreements.

The U.S. has now amassed a $40 trillion national debt and an annual budget deficit of $2 trillion, which is astonishing during a time of steady economic growth.

In our recent interview, Hoagland said he’s deeply concerned about the nation’s fiscal outlook. “We are witnessing the slow deterioration of the economic future of our country,” he said.

A native of Covington, Indiana, Hoagland grew up on a farm that has been in his family for more than a century. After obtaining his undergraduate degree from Purdue University, he moved to Washington, where he worked on federal budget policy for the Congressional Budget Office, Senate Republican leadership and the Senate Budget Committee, where he was the GOP staff director for the chair, Pete Domenici.

Hoagland was the key aide who provided strategic and technical advice during intense negotiations that resulted in three years of balanced federal budgets in the late 1990s and a realistic path for paying off the entire national debt in the early 2000s.

That moment, as we know, passed, and Hoagland has spent the last quarter century observing the budget backslide. Deficits returned and grew due to spending surges in response to 9/11, the 2008 financial crisis and the pandemic. Since 2001, Congresses and presidents also have approved costly new spending programs and expensive tax cuts.

During our conversation, Hoagland recalled the folksy wisdom of Rudolph Penner, a former director of the Congressional Budget Office, who in the ’90s frequently quipped that the nation’s fiscal challenges should be seen as “termites in the foundation, not wolves at the doorstep.” Penner’s point was that large budget deficits usually impose steady long-term costs rather than dramatic and immediate threats. But Hoagland says the termites are now invading the front porch, and the wolves may not be far behind.

“We need leadership now to avoid a crisis,” Hoagland said.

Hoagland outlines four realities that any fiscal policy truth teller should consider.

First, while the $7 trillion annual federal budget is hugely complex, about 85% of all spending goes for just five items: Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, defense and interest on the national debt. The first four programs can and should be adjusted. Annual interest on the debt, which is now nearly $1 trillion, must be paid. Failure to do so will trigger a global financial crisis.

Hoagland observes that recent budget fights have focused on the remaining 15% of the federal budget, which finances the vast operations of the government and must be approved each year in annual appropriations bills. He says it would make far more sense to debate and reform costly entitlement programs that are gobbling up the federal budget.

Second, realistic fiscal goals must be established and met. Hoagland sees no plausible scenario for the U.S. to balance its budget, nor a possibility to pay down the $40 trillion debt. Therefore, he says the goal should be to stabilize the debt and assure that it does not grow significantly. Hoagland believes that policymakers should work to reduce the annual budget deficit to 3% of gross domestic product, which is about half the current level. This will require major changes to spending and tax policy.

Third, a sustainable and successful long-term deficit reduction plan must include both spending restraints and revenue increases. When pressed to explain how they would cut the deficit, Democrats often tout tax hikes and Republicans call for spending cuts. According to Hoagland, “you need policy action on both the spending and revenue side.” He is skeptical about recent theories that artificial intelligence will generate so much economic growth that it will fundamentally change the nation’s fiscal outlook.

“AI may help us, but it’s not the answer to all of our budget problems,” Hoagland said.

Policymakers should concentrate on changes to Social Security and Medicare, both of which are facing financial shortfalls as early as 2032. The reforms that Hoagland envisions are not expansions of these programs — which some lawmakers are calling for — but restricting their growth and controlling their costs. Though politically difficult to accomplish, this is essential.

Finally, policymakers must explain the gravity of our fiscal problem in ways that emphasize the current harm as well as the ongoing threat to future generations. Ideally, this case will be made by members of Congress, governors and 2028 presidential candidates.

“We need to go out into the hinterlands and explain our budget crisis and make it personal,” he said, arguing that our huge budget deficits put upward pressure on interest rates and contribute to the affordability crisis.

Hoagland argues the nation’s fiscal challenges must be reframed. “This is a generational challenge. We should be thinking in terms of generations, not five years, or 10 years, or next year,” he said.

Hoagland hopes that pragmatic problem solvers will step forward, outline hard but necessary solutions, and defend them to the public. He believes the incoming Senate Budget Committee chair, Tim Kaine of Virginia, and the incoming House Budget Committee chair, Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania, have the potential to offer strong and constructive fiscal leadership. Hoagland hopes they will step into the long vacant jobs of fiscal truth tellers.

“We need champions,” he said. “I still think we can find solutions, but we are running out of time.”

John T. Shaw is a professor at Marquette University’s Les Aspin Center for Government in Washington, D.C. His most recent book is “The Education of a Statesman: How Global Leaders Can Repair a Fractured World.”

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John T. Shaw is a professor at Marquette University’s Les Aspin Center for Government in Washington, D.C. His most recent book is “The Education of a Statesman: How Global Leaders Can Repair a Fractured World.”