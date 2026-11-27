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Diamond to the Commission on Economic Opportunity, its Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank and the more than 400 volunteers who made sure thousands of families had a Thanksgiving dinner this year. At the 47th annual Thanksgiving Project on Nov. 20 at Mohegan Arena, about 6,500 vehicles passed through the line in nine hours. Each family left with a box holding a turkey, stuffing, potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, vegetables and apples. All told, CEO served more than 9,000 families in Luzerne and Wyoming counties. That number shows how big the need is, and how big this community’s generosity is. “Every donated dollar, every volunteer hour, and every partnership represents someone who cares about their neighbors,” said Executive Director Jennifer Warabak. We’re thankful for every one of them.

Diamond to the Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania for keeping a good thing going. Since 2021, Fork Over Love has bought chef-prepared meals from independent local restaurants and given them free to neighbors facing food insecurity. It has served more than 124,000 meals and sent about $1.2 million to local restaurants, feeding people and helping small businesses at the same time. When the program announced it would cease operations, it looked like that would end. Instead, the Family Service Association board voted to take it over. CEO Jessica Ives says details on meal distributions and volunteer opportunities are coming. We’ll be watching, and we hope readers will be ready to pitch in.

Diamond to a deal that put Luzerne County’s rail line back on track, literally. After years of uncertainty and litigation, Reading and Northern Railroad officially bought the line from the county’s Redevelopment Authority on Monday for $10 million. That’s $7.5 million in cash, plus $2.5 million in escrow for track repairs over the first three years. The very next day, Reading and Northern’s steam locomotive No. 2102 rolled into Wilkes-Barre, and crowds lined up near the old train station to see it. “It brought back so many memories,” said city resident Eileen Kenyon. The railroad plans passenger excursions from Wilkes-Barre starting next summer, the Santa train runs on Dec. 23 and 24, and new efforts to bring freight business to the line. Railroad CEO Andy Muller Jr. said, “I see a lot of potential.” So do we.

Coal to the scammers working overtime this holiday season, and a thank-you to Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday for warning shoppers before Giving Tuesday. Fraudsters set up fake versions of real store websites. They push “sponsored” ads that lead to bogus deals, send fake delivery texts and pose as charities. Their whole game is pressure. “Scammers want you to feel pressured to act urgently, so you don’t have time to think,” Sunday said. Don’t give them that chance. Go straight to a company’s own website instead of clicking ads or links. Pay with a credit card, never gift cards or cryptocurrency. Check charities on CharityWatch, Charity Navigator or Candid before giving, and donate through the charity’s own site. Anyone targeted can report it to the state Bureau of Consumer Protection at 800-441-2555 or scams@attorneygeneral.gov.