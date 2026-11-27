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Three years ago, the Clark County School District began limiting student cellphone use in middle schools and high schools. The move was designed to curb the distractions and disruptions that the ubiquitous devices may cause students and teachers alike.

Last year, state lawmakers followed up with legislation mandating that school boards adopt policies restricting the use of cellphones during instruction time. The rules put in place by the Clark County trustees ask that students put their phones in “non-locking, signal-blocking pouches” upon entering the classroom.

Some parents — worried that the regulations would make it more difficult for them to reach their children during an emergency — objected to the new approach. Other critics argue that studies have delivered contradictory conclusions about the effect of these restrictions.

Yet anecdotal evidence from many classroom teachers leaves little doubt that allowing kids unfettered access to their electronic devices during lessons is a recipe for creating student inattention and apathy. Research released last week backs up that perspective.

The study, a collaboration of Harvard’s Center for Education Policy Research, Dartmouth and NWEA, a K-12 research organization, examined 3.3 million students attending 4,600 schools over a four-year stretch ending the past school year. It found “that strict cellphone bans using lockable pouches boosted annual achievement growth in math and reading by about 0.01 standard deviations per year, equivalent to one to two weeks of additional instructional time per year.” In addition, “strict bans also seemed to reduce the share of students experiencing large losses in reading achievement in any given year.”

The study noted that, beginning in 2013 — about the time when smartphones began to dominate — “student achievement in the United States and many other countries began a gradual, long-term decline,” with kids losing the equivalent of two to three weeks of learning a year. Classroom cellphone bans are “a cost-effective way to add one to two weeks of instruction each year, which could add up over time, just as the initial declines did.”

Harvard’s Tom Kane, a co-author of the study, said in a news release, “It’s been a slow leak that, over time, has put U.S. eighth graders almost a year behind. Strict cellphone bans seem to plug about half of that leak.”

Note the researchers’ use of the term “strict bans.” One key to ensuring positive outcomes may be a more uniform approach to enforcement. In Clark County, rules can vary from campus to campus or from classroom to classroom, with certain schools opting for a more lax approach. Some teachers report instances of students developing work-arounds, such as carrying a decoy phone they can offload into the classroom pouch while leaving them access to their personal device.

Whether the Clark County School District’s cellphone policy will eventually be reflected in incremental test score improvements remains to be seen. But uneven enforcement won’t help generate positive results. District officials should take further steps to ensure that the cellphone limitations are aggressively upheld by teachers and principals throughout the district.