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The way President Donald Trump’s administration tells it, the White House is making slow but steady progress on settling the nearly five-year-long war in Ukraine.

“While much of the public discussion focuses on the differences between the parties, we continue to see positive and constructive ideas emerging through serious discussions away from the public spotlight,” Jared Kushner wrote Nov. 16 after meeting with Russian officials in Moscow. Days later, his father-in-law, Trump, offered a similar hopeful tune about peace: “I can only tell you that President (Vladimir) Putin would like to get this settled.”

The reality is a lot drearier. Kushner and his partner, Steve Witkoff, have been racking up plenty of air miles as they jet to Russia, Ukraine and Europe in the hope of crafting an agreement everybody can live with. But it’s hard to see how we’re any closer to a peace settlement today than we were when Trump started his second term almost two years ago. If anything, the war has gotten bloodier and is expanding beyond Europe as Ukrainian special operations forces seek to undermine Russian interests in places as far away as Africa.

Putin talks about Moscow’s openness toward a fair settlement in one breath and doubles down on the war in the next. Fighting and negotiating at the same time is not a new phenomenon in international politics, of course. Yet the Russian army’s change in tactics — targeting the Ukrainian capital with ever more frequent bursts of missile fire — suggests Moscow wants to shut down Ukraine’s power grid, freeze the Ukrainian population on the eve of winter and, the logic goes, push Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy into terms no Ukrainian politician would otherwise accept, such as handing the rest of the Donbas to the Russians. According to the Kyiv School of Economics, Russian attacks on Kyiv have more than tripled since July.

However, if the objective is to dampen Ukraine’s will to resist, those strikes have done the exact opposite. The Ukrainians are leaning ever more strongly on drone attacks inside Russia to hobble the country’s oil and natural gas industry. Other countries with a Russian miliary presence are getting attacked as well. Over the weekend, Ukrainian drones sank a Russian navy vessel at the Benghazi naval base in Libya, around 1,500 miles from the front line. A Russian ship was hit in the Baltic Sea on Saturday, forcing authorities to tow it. Russia and Ukraine are in a vicious cycle in which every dramatic action causes an equally or more dramatic reaction.

Where does all of this leave peace negotiations? Nowhere good. Indeed, at the same time the combatants pummel each other, their respective diplomatic delegations are putting forth plans that are nonstarters for the other side. Putin remains fixated on grabbing all of the Donbas, notwithstanding the Russian army’s inability to claim it by force, and expects the Ukrainians to cede the point. The Kremlin is adamant that under no circumstances can Ukraine be a member of NATO, nor can NATO members deploy troops or military equipment to Ukraine once the war is over. The Russians also want to broaden the talks beyond Ukraine and demand Europe’s postwar security order be put on the table.

For Moscow, this is code for “NATO needs to move out of Eastern Europe.”

Zelenskyy hasn’t softened his demands, either. He refuses to cede the Donbas to Russia, viewing such a concession as a ridiculous gift to an adversary who is taking tens of thousands of lives in the region every month, and is pressing for NATO or NATO-like security guarantees to deter another Russian invasion in the future. The Ukrainian government expects the Kremlin to issue reparations, a financial penally of sorts for a war of choice that has proved to be Europe’s deadliest since World War II.

This is the environment U.S. officials find themselves in the middle of. While it’s easy to take potshots at Kushner and Witkoff for being overly deferential to Putin when they sit down with him — who can forget Witkoff’s disgusting reference to Putin as a ” humanitarian” during a meeting with the Russian strongman in October — it’s also easy to forget just how enormously befuddling it is to try to hash out peace between two parties that don’t seem particularly interested in it. This is something Trump doesn’t appear to grasp, and he’s at times shown his contempt and frustration with Putin and Zelenskyy for refusing to cooperate with his diplomatic efforts. In July 2025, Trump openly complained about Putin’s “bullis—t” and meaningless interest in a peace deal. In recent months, Trump has thrown the rhetorical ax at Zelenskyy, alleging the Ukrainian president doesn’t want to settle and that Ukrainians would be better off with a new president.

One sad part about all of this is that a deal is actually possible if reasonable heads prevailed. The elements are plain to see. A ceasefire along the current front line would be solidified and treated as the new de facto border. Peacekeepers from non-NATO-aligned countries would monitor the ceasefire to ensure compliance. Ukraine would be barred from entering NATO, and NATO defense platforms would be barred from entering Ukraine. Russia would have to accept Ukraine is an independent, sovereign country with the requisite responsibilities. And Ukraine would have to accept Russian troops will be ruling a swath of eastern Ukraine for at least the medium term. Finally, NATO and Russia would reopen the communication and de-confliction channels shuttered during the war.

Unfortunately, stubbornness, nationalism and imperial fantasies are stomping rationality into the ground. No wonder the Trump administration isn’t having much luck.

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Daniel DePetris is a fellow at Defense Priorities and a foreign affairs columnist for the Tribune.