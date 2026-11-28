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More than 100 rural hospitals closed during the past decade. According to one analysis of hospital financial data, over 25% of current rural hospitals are at risk of closing, and in 11 states, 50% or more are at risk.

Many rural hospitals have also reduced the services they provide to stay solvent. For instance, when Greene County General Hospital in Indiana closed its obstetrics department, the decision was made not because local families no longer needed maternity care. The hospital simply could no longer afford to keep the service open. Expectant mothers must now travel farther to receive prenatal and childbirth care.

The loss of healthcare services can also have life-or-death consequences. Rural communities are home to many workers employed in agriculture, manufacturing, mining, forestry, and other physically demanding occupations. When serious accidents occur, time matters. Most local hospitals provide the initial stabilization needed before patients can be transported to larger trauma centers. Without these facilities nearby, precious time will slip away during an emergency.

While policymakers often focus on expanding health insurance coverage, many overlook the financial realities facing rural providers. Administrators are frequently forced to choose between eliminating services and risking complete closure.

That’s because a rural hospital can still face significant financial pressure even when everyone in the community it serves has insurance coverage. The fundamental problem is that hospitals are currently being paid in a way that simply doesn’t work well for the rural ones.

Any hospital has some level of what economists’ call “fixed costs,” meaning the minimum expense of just keeping the facility open and its services available — even when nobody uses them. Yet hospitals currently get paid only when patients show up needing care, and those payments are expected to cover both the hospitals fixed costs as well the additional “variable costs” of the specific care provided to each patient.

While hospitals serving densely populated areas can expect to treat a relatively steady stream of patients, that’s not the case for hospitals serving smaller communities. In rural areas, the need for hospital care — and associated payments for delivering that care — can fluctuate significantly from day to day, week to week, and month to month. That makes it much harder for rural hospitals to cover their fixed costs of simply being open and available.

The good news is that policymakers have begun to recognize the significance and urgency of the problem. In 2025, Congress enacted a new $50 billion “Rural Health Transformation” program that, over five years, will provide states with grants to improve rural health care access.

In Indiana’s case, one of the initiatives the state proposed using the grant funds for is “growing pediatric and obstetric readiness in rural emergency departments.” The total grant to Indiana for the first year (2026) was $206.9 million and the state will receive another $208.9 million for the second year (2027).

However, while this additional federal funding will likely help in the near-term, it is not a long-term solution. What rural hospitals really need is more predictable funding for their fixed costs.

A promising approach is to split rural hospital funding into two parts. The first part would consist of payments for the “standby capacity” function that a rural hospital provides — meaning the fixed costs to simply keep it open and its services available. The second part would consist of payments for the incremental costs associated with treating individual patients when they obtain care at the hospital.

The standby capacity function of a local hospital is analogous to the standby capacity function of a local fire department. Any member of the community might someday need those services, so all members of the community benefit by having them available.

As with fire departments, state and local tax dollars could be used to fund the basic standby capacity costs of rural hospitals. But unlike fire departments, public and private health insurance plans could also help to cover those costs. For health plans, the trade-off is that in exchange for making contributions to offset the fixed costs of the rural hospital, when a plan enrollee does receive care, the plan would be billed only for the specific treatment provided to that enrollee — not for the hospital’s overhead as well.

The basic goal should be to establish a more predictable payment system that enables rural hospitals to remain financially viable while continuing to serve their communities.

The story of Greene County General closing its obstetrics department is a warning. Its leaders made the difficult decision to sacrifice one department to preserve the institution.

If policymakers fail to address the challenges confronting rural healthcare, more communities will lose maternity wards, emergency services, and eventually, entire hospitals. Rural Americans deserve access to quality healthcare close to home. Now is the time to act.

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Edmund Haislmaier is the Preston A. Wells Jr. Senior Research Fellow at The Heritage Foundation. Japheth Gamble is a member of Heritage’s Young Leaders Program.