Bill Jones: Plenty of ‘shining moments’ in current crisis

I have written before about my love for the game of basketball. As a fan, I really enjoy the NCAA tournament and, while I completely understand why, I am a bit bummed that the tournament was canceled this year and the college basketball season came to an abrupt end.
Covid-19 has not just wreaked havoc on the basketball season, but it has quickly disrupted life all over the world. For most of us, these past few weeks have truly redefined “March Madness.”
Every year, minutes after the NCAA championship game is over, highlights of the tournament are shown as the song, “One Shining Moment” is played. This has been a moving and special tradition since 1987 and no matter how late the game ended, it was always worth staying up to hear the song and watch those highlights.
The madness that we all have been experiencing since March may continue for a while longer, but someday, COVID-19 will fade away and, hopefully, life will return to a new normal. When we look back on this pandemic, there will certainly be those “shining moments” that will highlight the caring goodness of the people in our community.
In my role at the United Way of Wyoming Valley, I have been in contact with people all over the community over the past few weeks. My days have been long and intense and I have spent a lot of time talking with government officials, community and business leaders, nonprofit agencies, healthcare employees, funders, school district administration and teachers, parents and, of course, individuals who, at no fault of their own, lost their jobs, and families in great need.
Everyone has a story to tell and an experience they just won’t forget. In many of these conversations, I have become aware of a number of “shining moments” that could easily create our own highlight video.
There is no way I could name them all, but shout-outs to the steady hand of leadership demonstrated by Luzerne County Manager Dave Pedri; the overwhelming generosity of the AllOne, McGowan, Weinberg and Luzerne foundations, and so many other donors who immediately responded with charitable support; the quick mobilization of the Commission on Economic Opportunity to make sure food insecurity is addressed; the tireless efforts of Family Service Association’s 2-1-1 program to ensure information is available and a calming, helpful voice answers our calls; Discover NEPA and all of the local chambers of commerce who are helping the business community begin their financial recovery; the schools who are feeding hungry kids; companies who donated thousands of masks and other supplies; catering companies and restaurants who jumped in to help senior citizens when area Meals on Wheels programs were ready to close their doors; and so many, many more examples of compassion in action.
Above all, the frontline healthcare workers, from the testers to the nurses, doctors, administrative clerks, housekeepers, and others, you are amazing; and the grocery store staffs who hustle like crazy and deal with so much insanity, thank you for your hard, hard work.
There are countless other acts of kindness that I do not have enough space to mention and so many more that I am probably not aware of. No doubt, the list of these acts will continue to grow. In fighting this crisis and practicing “social distancing,” what has become clear in all this madness is our need for connectedness and how much we care.
No matter how long this crisis lasts, COVID-19 will not injure the human spirit. Generosity and kindness has spread faster than the virus ever could. To all those who work to help others, your “shining moments” are moving and special.
You are highlighting the best of our community and are the true champions of the season. Sincere kudos and deep gratitude to you.
