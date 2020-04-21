🔊 Listen to this

This is a little story you didn’t see because, frankly, we and any other local media can’t capture everything no matter how hard we try in this Covid-19 pandemic. But it’s worth telling perhaps precisely because no one but those present saw it, and few beyond them and their immediate families know about it.

This is how the world goes on with love, compassion and celebration.

Staff Writer Mary Therese Biebel got a short email last Friday. A resident of Wesley Village in Jenkins Township wanted to let her know about a birthday present planned for a neighbor in the assisted living community. The first noteworthy part of it all is which birthday: Helen Biles turned 98.

Obviously a milepost worth celebrating in the best of times. In the age of social isolation arisen from this pandemic, it seems even more deserving of some commemoration. So, Biebel was told in the email, neighbors planned to gather in the street — most if not all wearing masks, keeping a minimum of six feet from each other — and sing happy birthday in front of Biles’ home.

Biebel got the missive the very morning of the event and, thanks to a packed schedule while working at home, didn’t see it until a bit later than it had arrived. She hied out to Wesley Village, tracked down the address among the curving, non-gridded roads, and found a handful of people still milling about on sidewalks and street.

Alas, they had done their singing about 10 minutes earlier.

“When they say 11 o’clock,” one lady observed with a bit of pride mixed with humor in her voice, “they mean 11 o’clock.”

There were perhaps half-a-dozen still lingering, but Biebel was assured the turnout had been much larger, both among pedestrians and those who arrived in cars, rolling down the windows to chime in.

We have no picture, but it’s not hard to create one in your head. It’s right out of a movie. A sunny morning, a blue sky, a neighborhood of neatly trimmed lawns, clean walks and driveways, and modern, efficient one-story homes. This one sits on a gentle slope.

A person saunters up, then another, then a few more. Then some cars. The distances they keep suggest something may be amiss, the masks suggest it has to do with a contagion or other airborne threat.

Then, at 11 a.m. they start singing.

Happy birthday to you, happy birthday too you, happy birthday dear Helen, happy birthday to you.

One assumes Helen has heard this song at least 98 times, from many people in many settings, from towering adults when she was a tot barely old enough to comprehend, to family and friends and loved ones of all ages through all ages. A timeless, universal gesture of friendship and appreciation.

This little moment exemplifies what’s still very right about a world gone wrong. It is people at their best, regardless of whether anyone is watching.

Happy 98th birthday, Helen Biles.

And thank you, residents of Wesley Village, for reminding us of the power of community.

– Times Leader