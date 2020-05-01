Our View: This is a time for compassion, not cruelty

The depths to which some people will stoop to hurt others, even in this time of shared misery, never cease to amaze.
Earlier this week, we reported that Dr. Lorna Breen, the 49-year-old Manhattan, N.Y. emergency room doctor who took her own life after working in the battle against the COVID-19 crisis, had important ties to our area.
Dr. Breen was a graduate of Wyoming Seminary Upper School, where John Shafer, vice president of advancement, remembered the 1988 graduate as an “outstanding scholar and a well-respected member” of the class before continuing on to Cornell University.
Shafer related that he had spoken with other students who remembered Breen, and he said they remembered her for her “kind, compassionate nature.”
Others in the community who knew of Breen said much the same thing privately to the Times Leader.
Reporting on suicide deaths is a sensitive area for all media.
Our policy with local stories is to report on deaths by suicide when they occur in a public place or involve a public figure.
Breen’s tragic death presented an exception to the rule, in that it was covered widely by national media outlets, so in a sense she had become — sadly — a posthumous public figure because family members linked her death to the stress she had been battling on the job.
We might not have carried the story had we not learned that Breen was remembered and respected here.
The purpose, then, was to give some who knew her a chance to express their feelings, and also to add a layer to her story that wasn’t being told at the national level.
With that in mind, two of the comments posted to the Times Leader’s Facebook page under the story disturbed us deeply.
One woman wrote that Breen “obviously had a mental issue. If you can’t handle the stress … get another job.”
A man separately wrote: “Oh boy, now they are blaming suicides on covid 19.”
As you might imagine, these comments spurred heated discussion — mostly from compassionate human beings who were, rightly, outraged by what they had just read.
In our view, it appeared that neither poster had actually read the story we posted, let alone the previous national media reports.
If they had, they would have seen this in our story:
“Dr. Phillip Breen, her father, told the New York Times that his daughter did not have a history of mental illness, and asked that his daughter be remembered as a hero in this fight.”
“’Make sure she’s praised as a hero, because she was,’ the elder Breen told the Times. ‘She’s a casualty just as much as anyone else who has died.’”
The male commenter went on to defend his remarks by saying that the media were merely trying to make money by sharing Breen’s story.
We will not name either of these individuals. Readers can decide how they feel about such comments; we believe our views on those remarks are pretty clear here.
We stand with those readers who offered condolences to Breen’s family.
Having written about the stigma of suicide, we recognize the trauma that it causes for families and friends. There are times when, as we explained, deaths by suicide are news.
Adding to the tragedy of this case, though, are remarks like those made by the two commenters, which not only add to the pain of loved ones, but also to the fear and shame which prevents some people from seeking help when they so desperately need it.
We hope and pray that Breen’s family take comfort in her life of compassion and service, and also in the news that many people still remember her with love here in the Wyoming Valley, more than 30 years after she studied here.
We would encourage all to act towards others with increasing compassion at this time of incredible fear, pain and stress around the globe.
Those who seek to exacerbate the pain of others — at any time, but especially now — remind us what a blessing it is that we have heroes like Dr. Lorna Breen among us, and how tragic it is that some people lack her compassion and empathy.
“Clearly she used those traits in her profession in the emergency room,” Shafer said of Breen. “The word ‘hero’ truly describes her efforts in the fight against COVID-19. Our hearts, prayers and deepest condolences go out to her family.”
Amen.
— Times Leader