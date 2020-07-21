Our View: County officials showed incredibly poor judgment on virus

This is why we can’t have nice things … and probably won’t be able to for quite some time.

A Luzerne County judge who felt strongly enough that he may have been exposed to coronavirus contacted his physician and then went to be tested for the disease.

Judge William Amesbury said he went for the test “out of an abundance of caution.” He was right to do so if he believed that there was a chance he may have been exposed to the disease.

However, what that abundance of caution did not include is quarantining himself for 14 days or until he received the results of his coronavirus test, as the Centers for Disease Control recommends.

No, Amesbury continued to report to work. Heck, he even attended a golf tournament held by the Wilkes-Barre Law and Library Association at Fox Hill Country Club in Exeter.

Then on Saturday, five days after Amesbury went for his test, the judge learned that in fact he is infected with the coronavirus. There’s really no telling how many people may end up with the disease thanks to that week Amesbury spent working and golfing while awaiting his results.

Fortunately for Amesbury, he reportedly is not exhibiting any symptoms from the disease. Others that catch it because of his cavalier attitude may not be so lucky.

Amesbury said in a statement that “I have never to my knowledge” come into direct contact with a person infected with the virus. But thanks to being told that someone who had been to the Penn Place office building he works at had a spouse that tested positive for COVID, he went for the test.

If he felt he needed a test, he should have stayed home, away from work and certainly away from that golf tournament.

In fairness, Amesbury isn’t the only one in county government that has shown a cavalier or uninformed attitude about the deadly virus.

A few weeks ago while County Council was debating whether or not to resume in-person meetings, Councilman Walter Griffith said there should be no issue restarting in-person meetings as the council room could easily hold up to 50 people. What Griffith was not taking into account was that the council room could hold 50 people under normal circumstances. With social distancing protocols in place, that room could hold about 14.

At an earlier meeting when the same subject was being debated, Councilman Harry Haas told his fellow council members that waiting for a vaccine for the virus was useless. COVID-19 is a virus, he told them, and vaccines don’t work on a virus.

Never mind that there are vaccines for many virus already – including chicken pox, polio and many strains of the flu.

Even County Manager Dave Pedri showed a lack of knowledge of CDC guidelines when he sent out his original press release on Amesbury on Sunday. Pedri, in the release, said per CDC guidelines that even those that had come in direct contact with Amesbury did not have to quarantine for 14 days and could report to work.

When later told by a reporter that CDC guidelines do in fact call for a 14-day quarantine for anyone that has come in contact with a person infected with COVID-19, he quickly admitted his error and sent out a new release.

Folks, this is not a game, and COVID-19 certainly shouldn’t be the political football it’s become.

Instead of complaining about new restrictions put in place by Gov. Tom Wolf to slow the spread of the virus, perhaps we should make an honest assessment of why the number of cases is beginning to creep back up in our region and state.

It’s not that complicated – wear your masks, social distance and, above all, if you think there is even a remote chance you have contracted the disease, stay home until you get a clean bill of health.

– Times Leader