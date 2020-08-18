Their view: Second shutdown is not the answer

August 18, 2020 Times Leader Opinion

Several states across the nation are experiencing a coronavirus “spike” that’s threatening to shut down their economies. But a second shutdown would inflict severe hardship on our economic health.

Fortunately, our leaders in Pennsylvania have worked hard on a sensible reopening plan, and they’re remaining level-headed in response to our own increase in cases. We would all do well to follow their lead.

Now that the state has entered the green phase of reopening, we can’t afford to rollback reopening plans. Businesses that are now able to reopen are struggling to survive. Still, Pennsylvanians are doing everything they can to adjust to this new normal by implementing safety measures in all phases of life.

We know now that the safety measures work. We are seeing more positive test results but far fewer illnesses and deaths. If we remain committed to frequent hand washing, social distancing whenever possible, and wearing face masks we can promote good health for our bodies and reinvigorate our economic well being at the same time.

Dr. Robert Campbell

Lebanon