This election season, like the year overall, has been unconventional to say the least.

Our role in keeping the public informed about when, where and how to vote has taken on new urgency, as well as new layers of complexity as county and state officials gear up for the challenge of accommodating unprecedented numbers of mail-in voters during a presidential election that is expected to draw exceptionally high turnout.

We expect that there will continue to be developments on that front as Election Day nears (noting that mail-in voting is underway), and we will continue to bring you the latest and most detailed information about the voting process as it becomes available.

Likewise, you can expect to read in these pages over the coming two weeks important information about the candidates, the issues, and what your neighbors have to say about this intensely watched election.

Just don’t look for our recommendations on how you should vote.

In the past, the Times Leader, like many newspapers, offered its endorsements of candidates, from local offices up to the presidency. You may have noticed that we stopped doing that in recent years.

Much about the U.S. media landscape has been evolving, and that is as true for local newspapers as for any other platform.

There was a time in American history when newspapers played the role occupied by much cable television news and talk radio today: Unvarnished partisanship. In the days when just about every community had multiple papers, there were clear demarcations between the Republican and Democratic publications (or Federalist, Whig, Tory, etc. if you want to go back that far). Those were the days when there was a much less clear line between the news pages and the editorial pages.

Since Watergate at least, community and regional newspapers in this country have largely moved away from that model and toward balanced, objective, informative coverage of local news and politics. Editorial comment, including political endorsements, ideally operates separately from the reporting of news.

We also know many of you probably feel — with some justification — that the fact so many papers still endorse raises concerns about overall objectivity.

We field calls, emails and letters from readers on a daily basis telling us we’re too liberal or too conservative (we can hear both sides laughing now), but we at the Times Leader see it as our mission to serve and depict all members of our community fairly, regardless of their political affiliation.

That doesn’t mean we won’t call out corruption, incompetence and generally bad policy in editorials as we feel appropriate. Our most important role, however, is to provide you, the readers, with the information needed to make educated decisions as voters and taxpayers. Our role is not to tell you how to vote, merely that you should.

There is a practical consideration here as well.

As alluded to above, we recognize that confidence in overall media objectivity has significantly diminished in recent years. While local papers still command more trust and respect than some national papers and the big networks, our sector is not immune to the trend, as we mentioned above.

We are living in hyper politicized times in which the threat of civil unrest is chillingly real and the nation faces a health crisis that dwarfs almost any such outbreak in living memory.

This is not the time for newspapers to be wading into partisan politics and telling people how to vote. There are far too many shouting heads doing that already.

We only ask that you read and listen to as much reputable information as possible, think critically about what you see and hear, and exercise your right as Americans to participate in the democratic process.

— Times Leader