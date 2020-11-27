🔊 Listen to this

As you can read on pages 6C and 7C of today’s edition, a familiar tradition will be returning to downtown Wilkes-Barre starting this weekend.

The 2020 Holiday Pop-Up Shops will kick off their run on Public Square with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Debuting on Small Business Saturday, nine of these individual open-air shops will be set up on the square for 15 days, to allow the public to safely shop small this holiday season.

They will be operating in distinctive small structures that were designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson and produced by Panzitta Enterprises.

Each retailer will have their own free-standing outdoor shop, and all social distancing and health and safety measures will be enforced at all times as per the state and federal guidelines. Mask wearing is required at all times. Masks and sanitizer will also be available on site.

The goal of the program is to help provide local retailers with another way to reach customers in a safe, open air setting as part of a COVID-19 recovery strategy, to drive holiday shopping downtown. Pop-Up Shops vendors will include Eleventh Element, Pittston Popcorn, Kaki Intimates, The Arch Hive, Four Story Hill Farm, Park Multimedia, 3 Buds LLC, League SVN, and Culinary Creations by Metz.

The Pop-Up Shops program is one we have been enthusiastic about in recent years, but perhaps more so this year.

Not only does the event promote local businesses and craftspeople, it does so in a way that encourages safe interactions amid the ongoing pandemic.

Moreover, its commencement on Small Business Saturday is a reminder of how important it is to shop local, and small, as we all struggle to recover from the economic fallout of COVID-19 and the resulting regulations and shutdowns of this utterly trying year.

Earlier this week, we published a special section dedicated to Small Business Saturday. If you missed it in print, it can be found online at https://editions.timesleader.com/books/ascj/#p=1. It’s an informative guide to specials and deals offered locally this Saturday, as well as featuring stories about some local small businesses about how they’ve weathered the storm of COVID-19.

We would encourage you to check it out, and please consider visiting both the Pop-Up Shops and the local businesses featured in the special section.

Not only do they have a lot to offer that you might not find elsewhere, they are friends and neighbors who work, live and shop here just like you. This year, more than ever, your patronage will mean a lot to them.

On a similar note, From Saturday, Nov. 28, (Small Business Saturday), to Saturday, Dec. 12, the Diamond City Partnership, Downtown Wilkes-Barre’s non-profit management organization, will host the first ever “Downtown W-B Dining Deals” event, as also explained in today’s edition.

During this promotion, Downtown Wilkes-Barre’s most popular restaurants and eateries will be offering a variety of “Buy One Get One” gift card deals to holiday shoppers and diners.

Downtown’s dining district has organically grown into a hub of international cuisine. People from all around the world invested in Downtown Wilkes-Barre and opened restaurants offering authentic foods from their countries of origin. Diners are now able to enjoy the foods of Thailand, Greece, Italy, Mexico, Brazil, Istanbul, India, the Caribbean, China and more — right in the heart of the city.

Like the retailers we have already mentioned, these eateries contribute to the economic vitality and diversity of our community. They have adapted to meet the safety requirements of COVID-19 and offer take-out, so consider giving them your business as well.

As you think about how to spend your holiday shopping dollars, please keep all of these close-to-home options in mind.

— Times Leader