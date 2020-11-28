🔊 Listen to this

We are thankful for those in our community who have been doing good in these very bad times, so in honor of them, and Thanksgiving, we happily present a week of all diamonds to those mentioned in three heartwarming stories this week.

Diamonds to The First Primitive Methodist Church of Nanticoke and other organizations that spent Thanksgiving distributing take-out meals to those in need. The pandemic didn’t just change the way in which traditional community meals were prepared and handed out, but increased the very need for such charity this year.

“We really see the need of people in the community,” said Suzi Roach, wife of Pastor Joe Roach, after handing off a large paper bag full of a ready-to eat turkey meal and all the fixings that was largely provided with the help of Schiff’s Market in Forty Fort. “It’s really not about the turkey — it’s about administering hope.”

As correspondent Marcella Kester noted, Pastor and Mrs. Roach and volunteers split up duties, each taking on certain meal and packaging preparations. Thursday morning the group met at the church, each taking on one of four different socially-distant stations to complete the 200 bags of meals.

We thank them for reminding us all that giving back is such an integral component of giving thanks.

Diamonds to eleven-year-old twins Max and Ben Shupp and their friend Gianna Wilkey, for their efforts to paint some worn safety posts along Marcy Street in Duryea.

Max and Ben walked each day to school along Marcy Street only to notice how the safety posts needed a major update, so the Shupp family solicited Duryea Council to get permission to paint them.

Ben, Max, and their parents then sought out donations from local merchants for paint and other supplies to get all 24 posts painted.

On Sept. 24, all three children and dad Ryan began painting the posts. Ninety-minutes later, the job was finished.

“The boys mentioned the job to their friend Gianna at school that day that’s what they were going to do after school,” Stephanie Shupp told correspondent Tony Callaio. “After she got changed, the three of them went and painted the posts.”

Anyone who knows about the “broken windows” philosophy of police work will understand how tending to the little things in a community helps keep the big things from becoming problems.

To those who insist that “today’s kids” lack work ethic and interest in their community, we would direct their attention to Max, Ben and Gianna. It’s wrong to paint an entire generation with the same brush, and we should encourage young people like these three to keep doing the right thing.

Diamonds to Kendal Hancock and his wife, Fouzia, for the work they have put into their Renaissance Fine Arts & Coffee House in Sugar Notch.

In the midst of a main street that boasts only a handful of businesses, the Renaissance Fine Arts & Coffee House offers not only a great cup of coffee, but artwork from all over the world, each piece with a story to tell.

Kendal Hancock who opened the business in 2016. The property, which had previously been home to The Stumble Inn, had seen better days and was not much to look at – except, Hancock said, for its intricate Terrazzo floor.

“Those who visit the cafe are often mesmerized by its eclectic offering, intending to stay for a few minutes, but instead remaining for hours noting that time has flown by,” correspondent Geri Gibbons explained.

Bravo to the Hancocks for creating a cozy, comfortable and engaging spot.

— Times Leader