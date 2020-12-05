🔊 Listen to this

Diamonds to all the live-performance groups in our area that keep finding ways to mark the holidays amid a pandemic that prevents large crowds to enjoy the show. The latest examples: The Scranton Civic Ballet will perform the seasonal favorite “the Nutcracker” for airing on WVIA-TV Dec. 20, 24, 25 and 27. Dance theatre of Wilkes-Barre similarly is involved in a film documentary titled “The Story of the Nutcracker” to be streamed online showing not only the performance but the effort to make it happen despite COVID-19. And the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts will stream Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker show Dec. 19. Technology has given new meaning to the old promise “The show must go on.”

Coal yet again to people who mistreat pet animals. The latest example: 37 dogs rescued from a Lackawanna County home when investigators responded to reports of a gas leak and found the canines, apparently all Lhasa Apsos, crowded in filthy conditions. The collection included 10 pups, most needing extensive dental surgery, some dogs missing eyes and many requiring a shaving to get rid of flea infestations. Officials suspect it was an effort to breed the animals that was allowed to go out of control. The description of the incident saddens, but there is a bright spot. Diamonds within this coal to no-kill Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge in Dallas that took 10 of the dogs in.

Diamonds to the Harveys Lake Recreational Committee and all the others in the region who keep finding ways to make kids and adults smile during this COVID Christmas season. The committee arranged a visit by Santa Clause at the municipal building, handing out presents and taking photos with children during a tree-lighting ceremony. We’ve had reduced parades, socially-distanced events and virtual everything as the season gets into full swing, and the extra effort by those involved should not go unnoticed. “Everything has been getting cancelled: these kids weren’t going to get a chance to see Santa,” said Denise Sult, rec committee chairwoman. “We wanted to do something for the kids and for the community.” It’s a great sentiment, and amid a surge in virus cases, a welcome one.

Coal to Marty Roberts of Ashley, for allegedly turning a family dispute into a physical confrontation with a knife. According to borough police, officers responded to a residence and found Roberts threatening his brother with a blade. Both men were taken to hospitals, but Roberts fled the facility. The next night he returned to the residence and became hostile again, prompting another visit by police. We cite this specific incident as a cautionary tale for everyone as holiday family get togethers begin. It’s one thing to have a beef with siblings or relatives, it’s another to turn those grudges into altercations. Better to let go of family laments in the spirit of the season. If you can’t do that, why visit family at all?

