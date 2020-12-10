🔊 Listen to this

For those who don’t follow college football and didn’t see staff writer Derek Levarse’s story on Wednesday, we’d like to bring your attention to some heart-wrenching words spoken this week by Penn State coach James Franklin.

“It’s been tough,” Franklin said. “I will tell you this, I can’t tell you what I would do for a hug from my wife and daughters. I can’t express to you.”

Franklin has been living apart from his wife and two daughters to protect his youngest, Addison, who has sickle cell disease and would be more vulnerable to the coronavirus.

The emotional moment came during Franklin’s weekly video news conference on Tuesday, during which the coach was asked whether the sacrifices made by players, coaches and staff been worth it to play the 2020 season.

“I guess, right now, in the heat of it all, it’s hard to answer that,” Franklin said.

And just to be clear, Franklin didn’t just talk about his own experiences.

He deferred to his players regarding their personal views — “In terms of sharing some of those stories, to me that’s up to the individuals when you guys talk to them,” Franklin politely told reporters.

“I can speak for myself and I could speak for the things that we’ve already talked about with the staff and the team,” he continued. “You know, really the burden and weight that Wayne Sebastianelli and Dr. Greg Billy and Andy Mutnan and all our trainers, the burden they have felt. Because their responsibility is to keep everybody safe and healthy, no matter what.”

“Then my responsibility is to reinforce what they’re telling me and also to try to find a way to play football within those parameters,” Franklin concluded.

The fact that the Nittany Lions have played football — and the fact they they and the PSU athletic department as a whole have avoided a significant COVID-19 outbreak — speak to the leadership, caution and and good judgment of Franklin, his team and university officials as a whole.

According to the most recent statistics, released Wednesday by the athletic department, for the period of November 28-December 4, Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics conducted 1,269 COVID-19 tests of students with four positive test results, or 0.31%.

Among Big Ten teams, Penn State, Iowa and Rutgers are the only three that are playing their full schedule — there were a variety of reasons, and in some cases games were missed because one of two teams had an outbreak, causing both to miss out.

One of those teams that missed out on play through no fault of its own was Northwestern, which has, like Penn State, maintained very low infection numbers.

And of those three, meanwhile, Rutgers’ football team did suffer a significant team outbreak during the summer, while Iowa’s athletic department shut down for a week during the summer after recording 93 positive cases out of 815 tests, or an 11.4% positivity rate.

We’re not heaping shame on those programs. There but for the grace of God go all of us in these dangerous times.

But it is noteworthy that PSU has managed to keep infections low — in the single digits for most recent weeks — through a combination of discipline and self-discipline.

“We expect our student-athletes and staff to follow University requirements and guidelines for limiting the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks, practicing social distancing, washing their hands regularly and not gathering in large groups.”

Unlike so many people in the nation at large, it seems that PSU’s student athletes and coaches have been playing by the rules.

We all know how difficult that is. For these mostly young people, that pressure has been combined with playing in almost empty stadiums — save for family members of players and staff, many of whom are relatives they rarely get to see right now.

More difficult still, this has not been a good year for the program, which started at at 0-5 and is now at 2-5.

It would be entirely understandable — if not forgivable — if, under those pressures, players succumbed to the temptation to socialize in the ways college students often do. They haven’t.

Whatever their record turns out to be, the members of this year’s Nittany Lions deserve praise for truly dedicating themselves to causes bigger than themselves, on and off the field.

We pray Franklin, his staff and players are able to safely hug their loved ones again soon.

— Times Leader