🔊 Listen to this

This time of year Christmas gets the lion’s share of attention, from shopping to family traditions to the debate about live or fake trees. And amidst a pandemic surge of COVID-19 cases soaring frighteningly high, there have been and will be plenty of stories of families coping, traditions changing and the struggle to keep the faith and the joy alive.

But we are currently in another pandemic-tainted holiday already forcing many faithful to rewrite the scripts to their annual activities. Hanukkah began last Thursday and ends this Friday evening.

So first and foremost, a happy and holy Hanukkah to all our readers who mark the Festival of Lights.

A quick recap: The holiday celebrates the re-dedication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem during the second century B.C. The Jews rose against their rulers in the Maccabean Revolt and drove them out of the city. They marked the victory by lighting the menorah in the temple, but had only enough oil for one day. The miracle: The oil lasted eight days.

And no, it’s not “Jewish Christmas,” which is actually a bit of an oxymoron in its own right. It does traditionally occur near Christmas, but that’s coincidence, one assumes.

Yet the association with Christmas makes some mistakenly assume Hanukkah is as big a deal for Jews, especially since it includes gift giving and lit menorahs. The holiday is, in fact, less important in the faith than Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur and Passover.

As an aside, there’s a strong argument that Easter — celebrating Christ’s resurrection from the dead — is more important to Christian religion than Christmas. But we leave holiday — and Holy Day — hierarchy to those better versed in the details of any religion involved.

Here’s the thing about Hanukkah: It marks resilience and perseverance amid oppression and persecution. As Lauren Markoe of the Religion News Service put it: “It underscores one of the most significant themes in Jewish history: the struggle to practice Judaism when powerful forces seek to extinguish it.”

This facet is an important one in a time of growing anti-Semitism. According to a May report from the Anti-Defamation League, “the American Jewish Community experienced the highest level of antisemitic incidents last year since tracking began in 1979.”

On Dec. 10, the first day of this year’s Hanukkah, David Oliver put it succinctly in an article for USA Today. “I will be proud to light the candles to remind myself about the most important part of the holiday to me: fighting for the right to exist.”

Fighting the pandemic is tough enough. Gatherings are apt to be small, or held over the internet. Traditions are being to be curtailed or modified to fit the demand for social distancing. Christians will experience these changes, for the most part, next week. For Jews, it’s already underway. Amid all of that, no one should have to stand up against hateful attacks made solely on the basis of religious belief.

Among the many things Hanukkah is to many people, freedom from hate may be the most important in 2020. To the faithful marking the holiday, may the menorah shine bright now and for many years to come.

— Times Leader