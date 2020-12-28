🔊 Listen to this

The Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department has made headlines in the past for its creative and humorous use of social media.

A Facebook post by the department on Christmas Day was no exception.

“Lots of cars driving through shopping plazas,” they began.

“We can save you from wasting gas, as of right now, none of the businesses are open with the exception of Mirakuya, Tang Asian, Citgo, Sunoco/Convenient￼ Food Mart & Tin Tin.”

Yes, in keeping with an old tradition, it was not surprising to see that Asian restaurants and gas stations were basically the only places open.

It is a bit disappointing to imagine people may have been driving around on Christmas Day in the middle of a pandemic looking for retail stores to be open.

Once upon a time, not so very long ago, some of those stores might have been open on Christmas.

Aside from the fact that retail workers absolutely deserve to have Christmas off to spend with their families — in that limited, socially distanced way we were all encouraged to do — please, just try to stay home as much as you can, people.

On that note, however, we want to extend thanks to all who did have to go out and work on Christmas.

That includes, first and foremost, the true frontline workers who continue to put other people first during the pandemic, often at risk to themselves: Doctors, nurses, EMTs, care home staff, police, firefighters, and the 911 dispatchers who serve as vital links between them and those in need.

The jobs these folks carry out are stressful at any time, but more so now. Thank you for keeping us all safe, and particularly for doing so on Christmas.

Then there were the workers who spent a raw, windy Christmas Day erecting floodgates at the Market Street Bridge.

Fortunately the anticipated 34-foot crest never materialized, with the Susquehanna River topping off at 25.63 feet on Saturday before beginning a thankfully rapid descent that spared so many of us what could have been a devastating inundation up and down the valley.

But officials with the Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority rightly weren’t taking any chances, so men with cranes and other equipment spent hours on Friday hoisting large metal panels into place between steel ribs that form the floodgates.

It was fascinating to watch, and many spectators turned out with cameras and cellphones to record the action. Unlike the workers, they were able to head for home and a warm dinner once they had seen enough.

The workers, meanwhile, remained on scene until the job was done, on a day when the temperature plummeted from about 60 to 30 in the space of a few hours during the afternoon, with icy winds blowing in off the river.

And so we say thank you to all of the above, as well as members of our staff and other media outlets who also worked on Christmas to bring you the news, including and especially the potential for flooding.

Oh, and yes, thanks to the folks at the gas stations and the convenience stores who made sure those who had to be out had places to fuel up on gas and coffee, as well as those Asian take-out places who, in their time-honored role, made sure those who don’t celebrate might have at least one special dinner option on Christmas Day.

Here’s praying for a safe and healthier 2021. Better times lie ahead, but we can’t let our guard down just yet: Wear those masks. Stay home as much as possible. Listen to the scientists and your doctors.

— Times Leader