🔊 Listen to this

Sunday’s “Presidential Profiles” section on regional college and university presidents had one overriding and unavoidable theme: Running an institution of higher education amid a global pandemic.

The presidents likely didn’t even have to be asked about how their schools have been weathering the COVID-19 storm. Surely it dominated almost every decision they’ve made since March, and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future, as the state has urged colleges and universities to start the next semester in remote-only mode as much as possible.

Without exception, those profiled touted their institution’s response to the pandemic: The speed and professionalism in making the move to full online learning as the initial wave of the disease hit, the extra effort by faculty to adapt to the abrupt new normal.

Most also talked about how the changes caused by the pandemic may play out moving forward, even when the pandemic is in the past.

Higher ed has been moving steadily to a blend of in-person and online offerings. The pandemic dramatically sped up that process. The sentiment voiced by the presidents was pretty unanimous: Students learn better on campus and in person. You’d be hard-pressed to find any administrator of faculty at an in-person campus who feels otherwise. But several several presidents talked about a win-win development this year, as faculty and students gain new flexibility with the infusion of equipment and training to teach online not only in a pre-planned format, but on the fly if circumstances demand it.

Doctor Steven Scheinman, head of the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine gave a strong example: Doctors who otherwise might be unavailable to offer their expertise to students can now do so online.

“A doctor can step out of his clinic, teach for an hour and go back to his patients,” Scheinman said. “It worked out very smoothly.”

The convenience extends beyond the classroom. Luzerne County Community College President Thomas Leary noted that the pandemic necessitated moving non-class services online — tutoring, testing, registration, and counseling, to name a few — but now that the option exists, it’s here to stay, expanding the ability to help students succeed.

Misericordia University Interim President Kathleen Owens noted the pandemic deprived her of enjoying many holiday traditions at the school this month, experiencing past events on YouTube during her single year as president on the Dallas Township campus. And she noted the expanded online abilities almost surely signal the end to “snow days,” adding “I don’t know if that’a a good thing or a bad thing.”

But Owens also hit upon one of the most important potential impacts of this pandemic on college students. As much as the institutions had to adapt, the students did so even more.

“As students learn to address the challenges of the time,” she said, “I’m confident the lessons they are learning are going to be life-long.”

Students who are weathering this pandemic while keeping their focus on academic success are, of necessity, acquiring the most useful skills they can take into the working world after graduation: Flexibility, adaptability, and innovation in the face of obstacles.

We are lucky to have these colleges and universities, and believe they have performed well through this crisis.

— Times Leader