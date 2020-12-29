🔊 Listen to this

Taken on its own — in a historical vacuum, as it were — disgraced former Luzerne County judge Mark Ciavarella’s request for compassionate release from prison after serving only nine years of a 28-year sentence sounds reasonable.

The motion for release cites his age, 70. It argues he suffers multiple medical conditions — stage 3 chronic kidney disease, basal cell carcinoma, bronchitis, hypothyroidism, hyperlipidemia, hypertension, lumbar degenerative disk disease and an enlarged prostate — some of which put him at greater risk if he contracts COVID-19 in prison.

And, of course, being in prison increases the risk of contracting the virus. A recent outbreak at SCI Dallas, which has sharply increased the number of positive cases in that ZIP code, should be proof enough of that.

So, sure, on first blush it feels that maybe Ciavarella should be considered for compassionate release, assuming all those ailments are confirmed and experts agree there is real risk of serious illness or even death.

Except …

Let’s fill that historical vacuum.

From a May 16, 2004 story on the Times Leader’s front page, foreshadowing his conviction years in advance: Ciavarella assumed juvenile court duties around September, 1996. That year, the court handled 1,329 cases, placing 60 youngsters — 4.5% — outside of home. By 2002, the placement rate had more than quadrupled, to 21%, or 313 out of 1,484 cases. It was, at the time, the highest placement rate of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.

“I’m not in the business to determine whether placement rates are up or down,” Ciavarella said, “I’m in the business of trying to help these kids. If it takes sending a child to an institution to help that child deal with his or her problems, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Ciavarella’s tough stance dovetailed with the zero-tolerance movement in schools that grew from the late 1990s through the early 2000s before losing favor. Ciavarella told our reporters he had a zero-tolerance policy for offenses committed at school. He readily took this message on the road to students, warning that if they disrupt education, they will pay.

Studies showed such policies increased drop out rates, and increased odds students would get into fights, carry weapons, smoke, use drugs or alcohol, and engage in sexual intercourse. The policy was largely abandoned for a broader continuum of disciplinary actions.

A front page story in March, 20o9 — after both Ciavarella and fellow former judge Michael Conahan initially pleaded guilty — gave voice to children caught in that zero-tolerance world, sent away for often minor offenses without adequate due process or options. The story also updated the county’s statistics on placement: from 2002 to 2006, Ciavarella’s placement rate ranged annually between 20% to 24%, compared to a statewide rate of about 10%.

And lets not forget, Ciavarella has admitted getting money while sending children to a for-profit treatment center, yet remains unrepentant. As Chief U.S. District Judge Christopher C. Conner put it even after overturning some of the convictions — “he believes he does not stand convicted of … accepting any bribe or kickback.”

Compassionate release?

It would be easier to grant to someone who had shown more compassion during his own days on the bench.

— Times Leader