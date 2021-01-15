He’s suddenly reluctant to talk about it. Why?

Perhaps you’ve heard about the concept of liminal space.

It comes from the Latin word ‘limen,’ or threshold, and refers to a space — literal or metaphorical — between one place or time and the next. It marks the boundary between what was and what will be, and that boundary is often blurry.

Perhaps most significantly, liminal space is a time when old rules may be relaxed, while new rules have yet to take effect. Liminal spaces are times of transition in our lives — when we’re between jobs or relationships, grieving the loss of a loved one, preparing for some big new development.

Vacations and major journeys offer a form of liminal space. College students getting wasted on some faraway beach, half naked and guzzling booze from funnels, are a classic example.

In some cases, liminal space is clearly and formally enshrined in different cultures, as in Amish communities that practice Rumspringa. That is a rite of passage in which teenagers engage in behavior outside the normal bounds of their religion before committing to the Amish life or opting to leave the community.

Lame duck presidencies are a longstanding form of national liminal space for Americans, when Washington and the people at large prepare for one administration to give way to another.

One of the grossest traditions of our national liminal space is the pardoning of criminal cronies by outgoing presidents. It is a tradition that has sadly been embraced by both parties, though the current president started his pardon spree well before being defeated at the polls and seems hell-bent on handing out pardons like Halloween candy on his way out.

That isn’t much of a surprise.

Last week’s rampage at the U.S. Capitol was an example of liminal space pushed to its most damaging degree, however, to the point of anarchy and nihilism, as if no rules or laws applied because the pardoner-in-chief said so.

In that context, the sight of Old Forge Republican Frank Scavo mingling with insurrectionists inside the Capitol is a textbook case of liminal space.

To recap quickly: Scavo told reporter Bill O’Boyle and other media that he only went down to D.C. with hundreds of other area residents on Jan. 6 to peacefully protest certification of Joe Biden’s election. (As if opposing a lawfully won election just because you don’t like the result was somehow normal.)

Afterward, Scavo told O’Boyle he was never inside the Capitol and that his group left when things started to get unruly. Then, much to Scavo’s chagrin, news photos released by Getty Images show a silver-haired man who looks an awful lot like Scavo, complete with “End the Rain Tax” mask, inside the Capitol amid the invading crowd. We know what he looks like. We’re confident it was him.

We understand Scavo did acknowledge to another media outlet that it was him in the photos, but tried to say they were taken outside. He has not responded to our questions.

Let’s go back to those hypothetical college students we mentioned above. You know how in any crowd shot from Ocean City or Fort Lauderdale there’s always that one dopey guy in the middle looking toward the camera, blissfully caught up in the crowd, but not really one of the leaders?

Hello there, Frank!

In a sea of humanity, Scavo looks like “that guy” in the Getty photos. There he is, with his mask and his neatly parted hair, holding up his phone as if to take a photo, maybe even a selfie. It’s hard to say for sure, but his eyes suggest a grin.

We have no idea what Scavo’s role was that day. We suspect that the bespectacled former school board member and political candidate, who is in his late 50s, probably was one of the many who went along with the crowd rather than leading it, but nevertheless enjoying the moment.

That is until he got home and realized that Republican Rumspringa was over, with potentially serious consequences for himself and others.

So don’t answer our questions, Frank. Plenty of people dodge reporters. We’re used to it.

We’re just glad that the FBI is asking lots of people lots of questions about that day in the Capitol, too.

— Times Leader