Diamonds to Luzerne County Council Member Kendra Radle for taking a principled stand against the actions of County Councilman Stephen J. Urban and the county election board’s two Republican members. Stressing she remains a staunch and proud Republican, Radle stepped down as Luzerne County Republican Party vice-chair “with regret” out of concern that the party might support Urban the Usurper, who accepted what is almost surely an illegal appointment to be election board chair by said board members, Joyce Dombroski-Gebhardt and Keith Gould. The two appointed urban despite unequivocal advice from solicitor Romilda Crocamo that such a move violated the county charter. “I can’t in good conscience support elected officials who feel they are above the law,” Radle said. Far from supporting Urban, the county party leaders should condemn him and the two board members, proving Republicans are “the party of law and order.”

Coal to Geisinger for giving family members a little extra access to the COVID-19 vaccine. As AP writer Mike Rubinkam (once a Times Leader employee) reported, Geisinger justified the move by pointing out the family members getting vaccinated were eligible under the state priority rules, and argued doing the employee and family vaccinations on Sundays helped assure more slots were available to the general public during regular vaccinations scheduled during the week. While the reasoning make some sense, this sure sounds like a perk for employee families that we doubt was what the state intended. Many people are repeatedly trying to line up vaccination appointment only to be thwarted by high demand, erratic supply or, most recently, appointment-cancelling weather. We doubt this had much of an impact on vaccinations of the general public, but it’s still not a good look for such a trusted, and large, medical provider.

Diamonds to State Senator Lisa Baker, R-Lehman, and others in Harrisburg raising legitimate questions about plans by PennDOT and Gov. Tom Wolf to toll nine Interstate bridges to pay for repairs. We aren’t rejecting the plan, and we don’t think lawmakers should do so out of hand either. But it is a big step rife with potential for unintended consequences. But something has to be done to pay for billions in needed highway infrastructure, and rejecting the plan without an alternative is not an answer. The equation has always been simple: Fuel taxes should be sufficient to maintain all roads. If they aren’t, either raise the taxes or abandon some of the roads. Politicians are understandably loathe to do either, but that is how the system should work.

Coal, on the other hand, to former state rep Kevin Haggerty, charged with counts of forgery, fraud and theft Wednesday. The Democrat who represented the 112th district blamed the lapse on being in a “dark place” due to drinking, and there is something to be said about his willingness to admit to his actions and apologize, but there are ways to get help when such problems arise, and avoid such “dark places.”

