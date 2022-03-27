🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Attorney General Josh Shapiro is advising Pennsylvanians ahead of the April 18 tax filing deadline to be careful when receiving calls or texts that claim to be about their taxes.

Scammers will often pose as the IRS or a fake tax agency called the “Bureau of Tax Enforcement” to try and frighten consumers into giving away their personal information and hard earned money.

“Scammers will try and frighten people by threatening them with a lien or a levy for unpaid taxes,” Shapiro said. “They want you to panic and hand over your money and personal information as quickly as possible. Pennsylvanians should know the tricks these scammers use so they can keep calm and keep themselves, their money, and their personal information safe.”

IRS scams are popular at the beginning of every year when people are normally in contact with tax preparation companies and IRS agents. In an IRS scam, fraudsters demand money or personal information by acting as agency representatives.

Whether it’s tax season or not, Pennsylvanians should always watch out for calls, letters, or text messages with suspicious characteristics that include:

• Any threats to involve law enforcement, immigration or the police.

• Unsolicited calls or texts asking for personal information or to verify your account information.

• Any request for payment through cash, prepaid debit cards, wire transfers, crypto currency or gift card.

Attorney General Shapiro is also reminding Pennsylvanians:

• Do not provide any information to a caller claiming to be from the IRS, and report the call to [email protected]

• The IRS does not initiate contact with taxpayers by email, text message, or social media and you can only review your tax account online at IRS.gov or by calling the IRS at 800-829-1040.

• The IRS does not require a specific type of payment.

• Scammers spoof phone numbers, so receiving a call from an IRS number does not mean it is legitimate.

• Be careful selecting a tax preparation business online, as those services can also sometimes be scams.

• Do not click on links in suspicious text messages claiming to be from the IRS or to be about your taxes.

Pennsylvanians with questions or who feel they may have been victimized by a tax scam should submit a complaint with the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection by visiting the website, emailing [email protected], or calling 1-800-441-2555.

General Assembly urged to provide

immediate help to small businesses

Gov. Tom Wolf this week called on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to immediately use $1.7 billion in unspent American Rescue Plan Act dollars to help Pennsylvania families and small businesses that are hurting right now from inflation and rising prices.

“Families and businesses all across Pennsylvania are facing economic challenges as inflation goes up and prices rise right along with it. People all across Pennsylvania are hurting, but we have the money to help, and we need to spend it now,” Wolf said. “I am calling on the General Assembly to use Pennsylvania’s unspent American Rescue Plan Act dollars to help Pennsylvanians get back on their feet.”

In February, Gov. Wolf proposed his $1.7 billion action plan.

The governor’s plan calls for $225 million to support small businesses across the commonwealth by recapitalizing the successful COVID-19 Relief Statewide Small Business Assistance Program.

The COVID-19 Relief Statewide Small Business Assistance Program would provide grants ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 to small businesses that have been economically impacted by the pandemic. Among other things, businesses can use these grants to cover operating expenses and access technical assistance, including training and guidance to stabilize and relaunch their businesses. The program ​would prioritize women- and minority-owned businesses and rural communities.

Toomey seeks update on Social

Security and Medicare reports

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley, with Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, and all Finance Committee Republicans this week sent a letter requesting U.S. Department of Treasury Secretary Yellen provide an update on the status of the Social Security and Medicare trust funds reports, which by law are to be issued annually by April 1.

The reports have rarely been distributed on time in recent years, with the 2021 report not delivered until August 31. While the Government Accountability Office (GAO) has made recommendations to Treasury on process improvements in recent years, the recommendations have not been fully incorporated into the process for developing the trust fund reports.

Toomey said as Managing Trustee of the trust funds, it is the responsibility of the Treasury Secretary to provide these reports to Congress in a timely manner, as required by law, or provide Congress and the American people with explanations for late work.

From the letter:

“The 2021 trustees report was released 152 days late, with little-to-no information provided to the public and to Congress explaining the reasons for, and the expected duration of, the delay.

“Before Congress debates any further legislation that impacts either the Medicare or Social Security programs, it is imperative that policymakers have accurate and timely information regarding the financial operations of these critical safety-net programs.

“For Congress and the public to provide effective oversight of the Social Security and Medicare programs and trust funds, your role as Managing Trustee of the boards of trustees for Social Security and Medicare requires that you provide timely information as required by the law.”

Casey hearing focuses on services for

families, seniors, people with disabilities

U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging Chairman Bob Casey, D-Scranton, this week held a hearing entitled, “An Economy That Cares: The Importance of Home-Based Services,” which examined how a major investment in home-based services would provide financial relief for American families and enable millions of family caregivers to get back to work.

Chairman Casey highlighted his Better Care Better Jobs Act, which would expand access to services for seniors and people with disabilities including support with eating, bathing and moving around the house and neighborhood. Chairman Casey’s Better Care Better Jobs Act would also strengthen the care-giving workforce that provides such vital services, raising wages and expanding access to benefits.

As a result of the investments in the Better Care Better Jobs Act, family caregivers, many of whom left their jobs to care for a loved one, will be able to return to work.

“For too long, American families have struggled to find and afford reliable high-quality care that enables their loved ones to live independently,”: Casey said. “Some people are forced to forgo their careers and stay home to care for a family member, and many caregivers struggle to make living wages. An investment in home-based care is urgently needed. It will help people get back to work.”

Casey’s Better Care Better Jobs Act would provide states with increased Medicaid funding to give them the ability to reduce waiting lists for services, make it possible for family caregivers to return to work, create new home care jobs and raise wages for care workers. In Pennsylvania, the pre-pandemic median wage for a home care worker was just $11.99 per hour, and many have few or no benefits.

VFW Service Officer available

at Sen. Baker’s Dallas office

State Senator Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, invites veterans to schedule an appointment to meet with a VFW Service Officer at her Dallas office location. Appointments with a Service Officer are available at no charge on the second Friday of every month.

Baker encourages veterans of all ages and from all service eras to utilize the Pennsylvania Veterans of Foreign Wars Service Officer Network, to receive free information and assistance for government benefits. This assistance may include VA healthcare, compensation, pension, education and dependent benefits. Surviving spouses can also use these Service Officers at no charge to learn about their eligibility for VA benefits.

“Thanks to the sacrifices of our veterans and their families, we are able to enjoy everyday freedoms that continue to make our country a unique beacon of hope across the world,” Senator Baker said. “During challenging economic times, many veterans continue to need our assistance, now more than ever. I encourage any veteran or spouse with questions regarding benefits, to schedule a time to meet with a Service Officer.”

On Friday, April 8, the VFW Service Officer will be available for scheduled appointments at Senator Baker’s office, 22 Dallas Shopping Center, Memorial Highway, Dallas. All veterans, not just VFW members, can request appointments between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. To schedule an appointment at this location please call (570) 675-3931.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.