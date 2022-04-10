🔊 Listen to this

Today is National Pet Day, I’m told.

National Pet Day is observed to celebrate the joy that pets bring into peoples’ lives and encourage people to help reduce the number of animals in shelters.

Organizers say bringing humans and animals together helps make the world a better place.

That is for sure.

I received an email from a group announcing National Pet Day.

“Throughout the pandemic our pets have become our trusted sources of comfort and companionship,” the email stated.

A national survey recently conducted by Onepoll.com, for leading online veterinary telehealth platform, Vetster.com, found:

• People are quitting their jobs to spend more time with their pets — over two-thirds of pet owners have searched for a more flexible job to devote more time to their fur pals.

• 71% have made a significant life change because of their pet.

• 48% of pet owners saying pets improve productivity.

• 6 in 10 pet owners having left a job to seek a workplace that was more pet friendly.

• 7 in 10 pet owners willing to take a pay cut in favor of a pet-friendly office.

• 46% believe their pets help them to break the ice and make new acquaintances.

• 39% believe their pets help them to avoid burnout.

This is why when you see those heart-wrenching ads on TV for SPCA and you see all those sad little furry faces in need of a loving home, please think about adopting one and make a difference in their life and yours.

I know my cat, Lily, gave me so much over her 19 and a half years. She was the love of my life and I miss her every day — it’s been five years since she crossed the Rainbow Bridge.

And that is the most difficult part of having a pet. You get so close that you are devastated when they leave this world. It’s why I have not been able to adopt a new cat companion.

It will be a long time before I will recover from that Saturday in April 2017 when I lost my Lily — my little girl who I sang to every day, held and petted and who I often confided in.

A little bit about Lily — she was never sick a day in her life, having the constitution of her grandfather, William O’Boyle, and the courage and compassion of her grandmother, Elizabeth Kraszewski O’Boyle. Lily also liked to sleep, having special spots on the couch, at the top of the stairs, in the hallway, on her big chair upstairs and next to her dad’s recliner.

Lily liked to look out the windows, often watching birds fly by. She also had a special friend — a male cat in the neighborhood. They would stare at each other through the patio doors on the first floor, never knowing the reality of true love. Lily and her dad shared that non-experience.

Nobody knows the closeness between Lily and me, and she is missed every moment of every day.

As I wrote on the Facebook when she passed:

“In lieu of flowers, gifts of any kind or anything, Lily asks that all humans cherish your time with your pets and never waste a day with them.”

I learned so much from that little cat. Lily never ever complained about anything, and she always welcomed a scratch on her cheeks, a belly rub and even an occasional kiss.

Lily was named after her grandmother’s favorite flower — Lily of the Valley. She was all white with green eyes and a cute pink nose.

Yes, I miss her every day. I wish I could muster up the courage to adopt again. But I just can’t. Not yet.

But you can. Please do. And celebrate National Pet Day every day.

There are so many furry friends out there waiting for you.

