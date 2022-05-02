🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH — Hometown Hero, war hero, my hero.

That’s my dad, William O’Boyle Sr., the best man I have ever known.

I start today’s column in this way because I am thrilled to hear of the Hometown Heroes banner project in my hometown of Plymouth, Pa.

Borough council member Adam Morehart told me about the project and like so many towns, Plymouth sure has its share of men and women through history who have answered the call to put their country before themselves.

Like my dad, my hero.

Morehart, who manages the Plymouth Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1425 Home Association, said the program honors veterans — both living and deceased — active-duty members of the Armed Forces, police officers, firefighters and EMS responders from Plymouth Borough.

“Our banners will feature the individual’s photo — provided by the family of the “Hero” — their name, branch/conflict of service,” Morehart said. “Banners will be displayed on telephone poles on Main Street in Plymouth Borough.”

Morehart said the banners will be displayed from Memorial Day through Veterans Day yearly for a three-year period. The banners will be cleaned and safely stored over the late fall and winter months.

“This has been a complete labor of love,” Morehart said. “The Hometown Heroes program is something I’ve always envisioned bringing to Plymouth. When I was asked to manage the VFW it was the perfect position to finally undertake such a huge event. Our VFW members are so supportive and helpful and I’m grateful for all of them. I’m also incredibly grateful to my fellow Plymouth Borough Council members and Mayor Frank Coughlin, who have supported this program since its inception, and most importantly, the citizens of our incredible borough before themselves. I’m very pleased to serve our community and to bring a beautiful and sorely needed tribute to all of Plymouth’s Hometown Heroes.”

This is such a great project. Many towns have done this same project, bringing honor and respect to those that served in the military — in battle, with many not returning home. They call it the “ultimate sacrifice” and we, as the sons and daughters and descendants of those heroes must see that their memory is never lost. We can never thank our veterans enough for their service, but we must always do all we can to preserve their memory.

I’ve written many stories and columns about veterans. I have always wondered what it was like to be on those landing boats, approaching a beach, with enemy fire constantly happening. Those soldiers waited to get to shore, to run onto the beach and engage the enemy. Or what it was like in those jungles, not knowing where the enemy was or when they would strike.

They had to know that they may not return home. Yet they did their duty. They fought the brave battle. They never questioned their orders. They did it for us — to preserve our freedom and to protect all of us back home and future generations.

Hometown Heroes all.

So yes, let’s honor them. Let’s remember them. Let’s forever respect them and thank them.

My dad was a true patriot. When he returned home, with one leg missing, he never gave up. He received a prosthetic leg, a big wooden leg that was difficult to walk with, and he went to work. He got involved in his community and he joined every veterans service association and he attended all military memorial services.

My dad was like all veterans who served — brave men and women who answered the call of duty.

God bless them all for their service.

God bless America.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle, or email at [email protected]