WILKES-BARRE — As the summer continues to usher in hot temperatures with high humidity, the departments of Aging and Health are urging all Pennsylvanians — but especially older adults — to take steps to keep themselves and their loved ones safe from potentially deadly heat-related illnesses.

Seniors may be less able to respond to extreme temperatures and taking certain medication can affect how a person’s body reacts to heat.

“Some seniors may not have access to fans, air conditioners or other support options to adequately get through a period of extreme heat, so it’s important that all of us check on our older family members, neighbors, and friends to make sure they stay cool and are managing well,” said Secretary of Aging Robert Torres.

Seniors and all Pennsylvanians are urged to follow these safety tips to avoid heat-related illnesses:

• Drink plenty of water and do not wait until you are thirsty to drink more fluids.

• Avoid drinks with caffeine, alcohol, or large amounts of sugar, as they can cause dehydration (loss of body fluids).

• Stay indoors in air conditioning as much as possible – this is the best way to protect against heat-related illness and death.

• Avoid long periods in the direct sun or in unventilated rooms.

• If you must be outside in the heat, reschedule activities for cooler times of the day, and try to rest often in shady areas.

• Dress in light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses – and use a sunscreen of SPF15 or higher.

• Take frequent baths or showers and remain in a cool place.

• Check on those who might be more at risk from high temperatures like infants, children, or older individuals.

• Never leave children or pets inside vehicles.

The most common heat-related illnesses are heat stroke and heat exhaustion. Heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness. Warning signs include extreme body temperature, rapid pulse, throbbing headache, dizziness, and confusion. If you or loved ones develop heat stroke symptoms, get medical assistance right away. Heat exhaustion symptoms include heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, vomiting, and fainting.

Meuser opposes ‘reckless

government spending bill’

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, this week voted against H.R. 8294 — “The Transportation, Housing and Urban Development and Related Appropriations Act, 2023” — expressing concerns over multi-billion-dollar spending increases contained in the plan.

The legislation is a package of six of the 12 annual appropriations bill titles and was passed by The U.S. House of Representatives on a party line vote.

Meuser believes the legislation is a dereliction of fiscal responsibility in a time of rampant inflation when curtailing spending should be a priority.

“Americans are experiencing the highest inflation in 40 years, and they are struggling to pay for everything from gas to groceries. Now is not the time to increase spending in Washington and continue down the same reckless path,” Meuser said. “Other parts of this legislation have the potential to worsen our current energy crisis and weaken national security.”

The bill includes $1 billion in addition funding for the Internal Revenue Service and the following double-digit increases:

• 20% increase for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

• 30% increase for the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

• A 20% increase for the Office of Personnel Management (OPM).

• 12% increase to maintain and improve federal buildings – many of which have been mostly empty for more than two years.

• 17% increase for the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

• 25 % increase in energy efficiency and renewable energy activities, potentially more.

Meuser was also critical over provisions restricting offshore oil and gas activities, while the cost of oil and gas inspection would increase, potentially burdening consumers who are already under pressure from energy prices.

DMVA provides grants to veterans

who face unexpected hardships

At times, a veteran or their beneficiaries may face an unexpected financial hardship, but they don’t have to deal with this challenge alone thanks to the Veterans Temporary Assistance (VTA) program.

Administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), the VTA provides eligible Pennsylvania veterans and their beneficiaries facing a crisis with financial relief for necessities of life such as food, shelter, fuel, and clothing.

“It is important for veterans and their beneficiaries to know that when the unexpected disrupts their life, they can turn to the DMVA for assistance,” said Brig. Gen. (PA) Maureen Weigl, deputy adjutant general for Veterans Affairs. “Veterans earned special benefits thanks to their service to our nation, so when a crisis hits, they can alleviate the stress and lighten the financial burden by immediately applying for a VTA grant.”

Eligible veterans or their beneficiaries can qualify for an amount not to exceed $1,600 in a 12-month period. Eligibility requirements include: a person who served in the Armed Forces of the United States (discharged under honorable conditions), died in service or was killed in action, or suffered a service-connected disability.

To apply, contact the County Veterans Affairs Director in the county you reside.

Pa. marks national launch of 988

Suicide/Crisis Prevention Lifeline

Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead and Department of Health Acting Secretary Dr. Denise Johnson joined together this week to highlight the national launch of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline that officially went live on July 16.

People who call, text, or chat with 988 are now directly connected to the same trained, compassionate crisis response counselors that were accessible through the 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, now re-branded as the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

“Pennsylvanians now have a new, easier way to connect to behavioral or mental health crisis services – a historic step to increase access to life-saving support when people need it most,” Snead said. “988 can be used by anyone, any time, at no cost, no matter what you are experiencing. Your life matters, so please know that this service is always here to help provide the support that you or your loved ones deserve.”

In 2020, the United States Congress designated the new 988 dialing code to connected callers and texters to Lifeline call centers. Pennsylvania has 13 crisis call centers that collectively serve the entire state. With the national launch of 988, these call centers will continue to provide support for individuals considering suicide, self-harm, or any behavioral or mental health need for themselves as well as people looking for help for a loved one experiencing a mental health crisis.

While the majority of calls are triaged and de-escalated without deploying in-person services, in communities where mobile crisis mental health teams are available, the 988 counselor can dispatch the team to provide on-site support and interventions. They are also able to call out police or other emergency services if there is an immediate risk to life or safety. Callers to 988 can also connect with the Veterans Crisis Line or assistance in Spanish.

Applications available for Keystone

Grants for Public Library Facilities

The PA Department of Education announced this week that the Office of Commonwealth Libraries (OCL) is now accepting applications for its 2023 Keystone Grants for Public Library Facilities program.

“Keystone grants ensure that libraries are welcoming, safe, and functional for everyone in the community, and a fitting reinforcement of the message that libraries belong to everyone, and everyone belongs in libraries,” said Susan Banks, state librarian and deputy secretary for the Office of Commonwealth Libraries. “The commonwealth understands the important role libraries play in communities of all sizes, and the Keystone Grants for Public Library Facilities is a concrete example of the support the state provides every year to build, repair, and improve those community anchor institutions.”

The Keystone grant program provides funds to sponsoring municipalities for up to 50% of eligible project costs to plan, acquire, construct, or rehabilitate public libraries as outlined in the program’s guidelines. Examples of fundable projects include, but are not limited to, ADA upgrades, a new roof, replacement windows, energy-efficient upgrades to HVAC systems, new elevators, facility expansion, and new construction.

To be eligible, the sponsoring municipality and the board of the state-aided library must jointly prepare and submit their application. A competitive review process is used to evaluate and score applications.

Applications are due October 14, 2022, and grant applicants will be notified on the status of their applications in February 2023. The grant performance period for projects is expected to be April 1, 2023, through September 30, 2024.

