The Phillie Phanatic display at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY.

In my book, the Phillie Phanatic is the GOAT — the greatest of all time in the sports mascot world.

The Phillie Phanatic really is the best that ever was.

Sorry, Roy Hobbs.

Yes, the Phillie Phanatic has brought more joy to people of all ages for years — just look at pictures of the Phanatic in the stands or wherever he appears. You will see nothing but joy on people’s faces.

The Phanatic makes going to the ballpark a much more enjoyable experience that just watching the action on the field. The Phanatic can always be counted on to provide top-notch entertainment, no matter what the score is.

I have met the Phillie Phanatic. I have watched the Phanatic up close, and I have seen what happens when the Phanatic walks into a room. Everybody lights up, not just the kids. Adults enjoy the Phanatic just as much, if not more.

So no matter what the result of the 2022 World Series is, the Phillie Phanatic is still world champion.

For those of you who don’t know, the Phillie Phanatic is the official mascot for the Philadelphia Phillies Major League Baseball team — described as “a large, furry, green flightless bird with an extendable tongue.”

Every time I have seen the Phillie Phanatic, I have smiled. The Phanatic is just that way, by actions and antics, the very best in his field.

My team, the again-failed New York Yankees, does not have a mascot. But they sure could use one. The Yankees need a mascot to inject some fun into the billion-dollar museum called Yankee Stadium. Yankee fans need a distraction to get their minds off of all the strikeouts and failures to hit with runners in scoring position and strikeouts — oh, did I already mention those?

But what would the Yankee mascot be?

How about “Zero?” The mascot that does absolutely nothing. Or “Clean-Shaven Man?” He looks great but can’t hit, pitch or field. Or “Mr. Ungrateful?” He can’t see value in key players who perform well and act well and lead — see Aaron Judge for more.

No matter, the Yanks will never have a mascot. They don’t see the value. They couldn’t see the value in Aaron Judge, for crying out loud, who was last seen heading for the exit. Maybe he should head to Philadelphia?

I can tell you that I rooted for the Phillies throughout the playoffs just because it meant seeing more of the Phillie Phanatic. That’s fan appeal. Give me the Phanatic and a ballpark filled with character — unlike Yankee Stadium — and we’re on our way.

Add some real ballplayers like Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins, throw in a few beards and longer hair and off to the World Series we will go.

We will sit anywhere in the beautiful stadium, order up a hot dog or Philly Cheesesteak, have a beer and enjoy a game of real baseball. Add the antics of the Phillie Phanatic and we have a night out well worth the price of a ticket.

On a recent trip to the Baseball Hall of Fame, walking through the halls and stopping at all the displays, one really made me smile — there was the Phillie Phanatic in a glass case.

From the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum’s collection containing tens of thousands of artifacts, the curators have created each team’s Starting Nine by hand-picking nine must-see pieces for each of the 30 MLB teams.

This limited-time list is the perfect introduction to the Museum for every Philadelphia Phillies fan:

Sam Thompson: Popularity Trophy

Chuck Klein: MVP-Honoring Trophy

Mike Schmidt: First MVP Season Bat

Jimmy Rollins: 20-20-20 Season Shoes

Phillie Phanatic Mascot Costume

Steve Carlton: Strikeout Record Glove

Brad Lidge: World Series Final Out Cap

Roy Halladay: Perfect Game Baseball

Aaron Nola: 10 Straight Cap

Seems they might have missed a few, like a photo of Tug McGraw leaping after the final out of the 1980 World Series win.

But they nailed it by honoring the Phillie Phanatic and all those antics and smiles over the years.

Baseball needs more fun to attract fans. Maybe the Phanatic can get married and have kids and put one of those kids in every Major League Baseball Park. Attendance will surely go up and TV viewership will also increase.

Maybe the Phanatic will run for President? I would love to see those TV ads!

Not to mention the joy on people’s faces.

We sure could use more of that these days.

Do I sound like a Phanatic?

Good.

