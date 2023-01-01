🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Another holiday season is winding down and 2022 is in the rear-view mirror.

As we dismantle our Christmas trees and put away the decorations, we vow to get in good enough shape to fit into all those nice clothes in our closets that we used to fit into not that long ago.

As we digest our pork and sauerkraut, we now look ahead to a bright 2023. Spring will soon arrive, flowers will bloom and voters will prepare for the 2024 Presidential election.

The days and months will again fly by, the snow will have melted, the heat and humidity will return, the leaves will change in the fall and my rescued Santa Claus toilet seat cover will again grace my front door in December.

Happy New Year to all and read on to see what our leaders resolve to do in 2023. Answers are as submitted to the Times Leader.

Will Clark, Chief of Police, Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department offered an interesting take on the annual New Year’s resolution-making tradition.

“So I have never been much for the New Year’s resolution,” Chief Clark wrote. “They are in many instances lofty goals chosen on the spur of the moment, that are so easily abandoned during the grey and gloomy winter days of January or February. These resolutions are normally a fruitless challenge of the ‘self’ that ultimately ends in failure. Not exactly a good way to start off the year.”

OK Chief, so what’s your suggestion?

“Instead of setting such high goals for yourself, we should start small and work to progress from there,” Chief Clark offered. “Retired Admiral William McRaven, former commander of the Special Operations Command for the United States Navy, once told the graduates of the Naval Academy — ‘If you want to save the world, start by making your bed.’”

Wait. What?

I had to run home to take care of that.

Now back to the Chief.

“We look at the New Year as a chance to start anew, to do something different to hopefully better ourselves,” Chief Clark said. “I believe that each of us, all year, should do the simple things that guide us towards a happy home, a fulfilling and rewarding career, and a better community. Set a goal that can be achieved every day. Small successes are a wonderful source of self-motivation and a means for continued prosperity.”

Well said, Chief. And then he left us with this from J.R.R. Tolkien:

“I have found that it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folks that keep the darkness at bay.”

Tara Siegel, Vice President Marketing, Lewith & Freeman, also offered an interesting take on New Year’s resolutions.

“My resolution is to create a nighttime routine that will set up my mornings for success,” she said. “I think morning routines get all the glory, but for me, nighttime is essential to my success the next day. Never an early riser, with three school aged children, a self employed husband and my own need for caffeine as soon as my eyes open, mornings can be hard.

“My hope is that by setting myself up for success at night — morning will be smoother for my entire family.”

Definitely worth a try!

Happy New Year!

Here are some of the area’s New Year’s resolutions for 2023:

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey: 2022 was a year of great progress for Pennsylvania and the Nation — we passed legislation to lower health care and energy costs for families, made our communities safer by passing the first major gun safety bill in three decades, and removed barriers for veterans to access health care. What’s more, we used federal dollars wisely to start rebuilding our roads and bridges, cleaning up abandoned mine lands, and protecting Luzerne County homes and businesses from flooding. In 2023 I resolve to build on these successes and keep working with President Biden and my colleagues in Congress to deliver results for Northeastern Pennsylvania and the entire Commonwealth.

U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright: To continue bringing the voices of the advocates, activists and residents of Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District with me to Washington while scrapping to bring home every penny of our fair share of federal tax dollars. Oh, and more date nights with my wife.

Former Sen. John Yudichak: Spend more time with family and loved ones, and find more ways to contribute to a community that has given me so much.

Sen. Lisa Baker: I will strive to carry forward the values of the holidays — faith, freedom, service, respect, acceptance, hope — into the new political season. With a new administration taking office, this presents us with the opportunity to seek out partners willing to negotiate, advocate, and approve sensible solutions to reestablish Pennsylvania leadership and competitiveness. It should be a year in which the legislative agenda begins and ends with finding common ground in the public interest.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown: Promote harmony and cooperation with City Council. Continue to exhibit responsible fiscal practices. Promote the City of Wilkes-Barre as a destination for tourism, entrepreneurism, and new residency. Continue to provide quality services to residents, including police, fire, EMS and DPW services. Complete fundraising and construction of the City’s Second Special Needs Playground.

Tony Brooks, Wilkes-Barre City Councilman: For the City of Wilkes-Barre, more trees, more historic preservation and more potholes filled. Personally, to be 5 minutes early instead of 5 minutes late.

Pittston City Mayor Mike Lombardo: To finally get the Junction/North-End streetscape project started.

Former Congressman Tom Marino: First, to devote more of my time to those that are in need of basic necessities, especially the children and the old. My second resolution is to continue to persuade our elected officials to permanently bury their egos and communicate with their peers with civility, which then will truly accomplish improving the quality of life for the human race.

Former Congressman Lou Barletta: To continue to be involved in and a voice for causes and issues I care about and also to spend more with my family, my friends and my dog Reilly!

Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski: It is an honor for me to serve the 62,000 plus constituents in the 121st Legislative District and as their elected State Representative, I will honestly represent my constituents with the truth and facts and to make every effort to address their needs and concerns. My door is always open to all my constituents regardless of race, color, creed or political party and I am eager to reach out to my entire district, especially to the new communities in my district and engage in conversations to share their ideas, opinions, requests and to address their needs in a timely and professional manner.

Ellen M. Ferretti, Executive Director, North Branch Land Trust: To thank our supporters and welcome more and more people from Northeast PA and beyond in support of North Branch Land Trust as we embrace, protect and enjoy the natural resources and beauty of this community, our Home. If you want to seek inspiration and hope in the New Year, just take a moment to really see the mountains, the forests, the parks, the rivers, the streams, the lakes, the farms, the valleys of our home. It’s truly astounding. The Land Trust applauds all those who make this a great place to live, to work and to enjoy the great outdoors!

Jody Busch: To get as many shows featuring local musicians roadies soundmen/woman club owners anyone involved in the local music scene up here to share their stories and maybe play a song or two on Jody Busch’s Community House YouTube channel.

Romilda Crocamo: To read 23 books in 2023.

Tracey Selingo, Founder & Chair Fork Over Love: I don’t make resolutions, but I do set an intention and choose one word to carry me through each year. My word for 2023 is “NOW.” My intention is to stay present and focused on all the goodness packed inside each moment.

Thom Greco: To continue to work with the non-profit, Wilkes-Barre Metro, to bring Planters Peanuts’ history back to Wilkes-Barre without any political interference and to materially work to turn around the waning downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Scott Cannon, Videographer: To keep walking at least a half hour a day and to cut down on carbs, and to try to top the entertainment line-up we had last year for the Plymouth Kielbasa Festival, and to vote to bring back the Live Kielbasa completion, so my cousin Bill can get his kielbasa fix on again!

Constance Wynn: That we begin some kind of dialogue as human beings in our own country, and to hopefully see some kind of truce between Russia and Ukraine.

John “JK” Karavis: To teach my 3 year old son Sammy how to cut grass and trim bushes before spring is sprung.

Nanticoke Mayor Kevin Coughlin: To spend more time with my family enjoying my grandchildren, working to improve Nanticoke City, wishing everyone good health, happiness and peace in the New Year. Also wishing my Jacksonville Jaguars keep on winning.

Plymouth Mayor Frank Coughlin: To not make any more resolutions.

Judge Correale Stevens: To hike to the summit of 3 different 10,000 feet mountains in 2023.

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser: As always, family comes first, so in 2023 I look forward to bringing the love and support of my family to a higher level. As well, in this coming year I will build on the work done as the congressional Representative for Pa.’s 9th and our country to a higher level of performance. Being now in the majority and with new committee assignments, I will focus on strengthening our economy, lowering energy costs and inflation, advocate for small business and farms, having a more accountable Govt to the people we serve,protect our national security including border, and bring fiscal responsibility to Govt spending. Our district team delivers exceptional constituent services, but we will get to a higher level at home as well. We will also be focused on many revitalization projects to advance our area. Overall, the New Year resolution is to have a renewed and improved commitment to public service.

Gary Bernstein, CEO Friedman Jewish Community Center: There is a Jewish phrase called Tikkun Olam which means repairing the world. At the Friedman JCC we are focused on building community and making it stronger for all. We are resolved in providing a safe place to recreate and socialize, while feeding the hungry, establishing a solid foundation for the enrichment of our children, getting adults back to work and stimulating our senior adults. These are our resolutions that will provide a positive impetus for the future.

Will Beekman, General Manager, Mohegan Sun Arena: To announce a big concert on January 4, and to learn to play the ukulele.

Joell Yarmel, Executive Director F.M. Kirby Center: My New Year’s resolution is to start a new hobby.

Bill Jones, President/CEO United Way of Wyoming Valley: The pandemic has been devastating to the education and well-being of at-risk children in our community. Through the United Way, my resolution is to continue to find impactful approaches to help improve the odds of success for kids and families.

Linda Armstrong Loop, Dress for Success: In 2023, I’d like to continue the mission of Dress for Success Luzerne County and expand our Project Clean Break to help women returning to the community from being incarcerated — and showing them that they are valued people with so much to give. In my free time, I hope to enjoy riding my motorcycle and exploring this beautiful part of the world with my husband.

P.J. Pribula, Chair, Luzerne County Republican Party: God, Family, Country. These were the simple goals of my father and his generation. In my opinion, you shouldn’t fix what isn’t broken, so I resolve to try to walk in the footsteps of the greatest generation for our children’s future depends on it.

Kathy Bozinski, Chair, Luzerne County Democratic Party: I don’t believe in New Year’s resolutions — if you want to change something, why wait? But I do plan to embrace new challenges and opportunities in 2023.

Tim McGinley, Luzerne County Council: A very productive year for Luzerne County Council.

C. David Pedri, President/CEO Luzerne Foundation: To try a different Northeastern Pennsylvania restaurant every month!

Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, President/CEO Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber: To enjoy and appreciate each day my amazing husband, family & friends, my team and our great community. To be fearless and passionate in everything I do and live by one of my favorite quotes of “be the change you wish to see in the world” by my actions each day. And last, to use my voice, while encouraging others to do the same, to advocate for our community and encourage collaboration and innovation to trail-blaze our future.

John L. Augustine III, President/CEO Penn’s Northeast: In 2023 I hope everyone will learn the golden rule and put it into practice. I also plan to finish the Lemanski Project and work with our regional partners to bring more good paying jobs to NEPA. And last but not least, I wish for a little less chaos and a lot more patience!

Rep. James Haddock: After this past year of running for office, I want to spend more quality time with my family and to fish and hunt more with my close friends.

Larry Newman, Executive Director Diamond City Partnership: To do my best to continue to advance Downtown Wilkes-Barre ’s renewal so that it can overcome everything that’s been thrown at it during the past few years, while planting the seeds for new economic growth.

Alan K. Stout, Executive Director, Visit Luzerne County: Personally, to teach my daughter how to drive safely and responsibly and to help see that my son has a smooth transition into high school. For Visit Luzerne County, to make year #2 at the historic train station even better and to help get the river rocking once again. See you in July!

Anne Rodella, formerly of the F.M. Kirby Center: Be happy. Be kind. Continue learning about Art Therapy at Marywood University. Attend the Dropkick Murphy’s concert at the Arena!

Holly K. Pilcavage, President/CEO Coal Creative: To lead my company forward, expanding opportunities for every team member and collaboration we find ourselves in. In turn, I hope we also continue to play an important part in uplifting our community and moving our region forward. Of course this will be due to hard work, dedication, intention-setting, and meeting (and exceeding) quarterly and annual goals! Personally, I will run my first half marathon, begin section-hiking the Appalachian Trail, and travel to my final state to finally hit all 50 out of 50!

Thomas Leary, President LCCC: My resolution is to continue to do everything I can to help our students pursue their aspirations and achieve their goals.

Fr. Thomas Looney, President King’s College: To enjoy each day by spending time with people who love the mission of King’s College and care deeply for the people of NEPA.

Dr. Greg Cant, President, Wilkes University: This year, l resolve to deepen my connections within the Wilkes community and region, and among our alumni across the country and around the world. We at Wilkes will continue to deliver on our promise of transformational experiences for all students across bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral programs.

Joe Nardone Sr., Gallery of Sound/Magnus Productions: To dream the impossible — to find a radio station that plays good music!

Carl Beardsley, Executive Director W-B/Scranton International Airport: To continue growing our passenger numbers with the addition of more flights, more airlines and more destinations. To realize post-pandemic potential by becoming a “smart” airport that changes the passenger experience by improved sharing of information among all of our aviation partners. Continue as a meaningful resource for our community our board and the media by keeping them informed about happenings at AVP and the aviation industry.

Mike Hopkins, President/CEO Children’s Service Center: Time isn’t guaranteed so live every day like it’s your last. Sounds pretty cliche, but the reality hit hard recently. I lost my Dad last year and brother earlier this year. My Dad’s passing was somewhat expected but my brother was a few years older than me, in great shape, recently retired — it was a tough holiday this year but drives home the point; enjoy every day. We will be doing everything we can to see as much of the world as we can, make a difference while we are here and hug the kids and grandkids a little longer every chance we get.

Bob Curry, Founding President Hazleton Integration Project: Be it so resolved that I, Bob Curry, will work less and play more in the year 2023!

James T. Martin Jr., Chapter President, Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame: To continue serving the needs of our community, while honoring our past, and inspiring our future.

Teri Ooms, President & CEO The Institute: To be better at getting The Institute’s information in the hands of leaders that could use the data to make more informed decisions and to encourage action so that quality of life and standard of living improves for all.

​Linda Wiseman, Director of Development Children’s Service Center: To make 2023 a year of more or less — as in more sleep, more joy with family and friends, and more time focused on the things that matter most, and less worry or concern about life’s many trivial distractions.

MSG. J.P. Karpovich: To get back into “Howitzer” shape and train the next best wrestler on the independent circuit.

Joe Soprano, Times Leader Executive Editor: To get back to the early morning runs with the Fit Chicks.

Marc Couchot, Director of Operations Avant Publications: Lose 20 pounds. Volunteer time to a non-profit benefiting the Wilkes-Barre community.

And from Kerry Miscavage, Times Leader Media Group Publisher:

For 2022 my resolutions were all work related and rightfully so…. I have a big job to do.

This year, in addition to keeping in line with our Times Leader goals (we have lots), I want to express the importance of self-care as well. In 2023 I will celebrate a big birthday and I want to make sure that I am taking time for better health practices all the way around. I hope all of you do as well. And the best quote ever from Bill O’Boyle, “Take care of your feet!” Yes, Bill I will add that to my list — just don’t tell all those high heel shoes I have. Happy New Year everyone! Best wishes for Health & Happiness in 2023.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.