🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Sen. John Fetterman this week co-sponsored legislation to expand access to critical health care services, combat gun violence by getting assault weapons off streets, improve wages for Federal employees, and provide DC citizens proper representation in Congress.

“I was proud to hit the ground running in D.C. and co-sponsor these vital pieces of legislation,” Fetterman said. “These bills all deliver on promises I made during our campaign, to combat gun violence, expand health care services, improve wages, and increase voting rights and representation for people across the country.”

Sen. Fetterman’s first slate of co-sponsorships follow through on multiple promises he made during his campaign: to guarantee and expand access to health care, especially for our seniors; to enact commonsense gun reform; to provide better wages for workers; and to give Washington, D.C. the congressional representation it deserves.

Sen. Fetterman co-sponsored a bill led by fellow Pennsylvania Senator and Chairman of the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging Bob Casey entitled the “Better Care Better Jobs Act,” to enhance funding for Medicaid home and community-based services to benefit seniors and Americans living with disabilities.

Sen. Fetterman also joined 39 of his colleagues in co-sponsoring a bill to ban assault weapons. This legislation aims to combat the nation’s gun violence epidemic by regulating the sale of military-style assault weapons and high-capacity magazines and other high-capacity ammunition feeding devices.

Sen. Fetterman also backed the Federal Adjustment of Income Rates (FAIR) Act, which would provide federal employees with an 8.7% pay increase in 2024, and the Washington, D.C. Admission Act, which would make Washington, D.C. the 51st state, give its citizens full representation in Congress, and ensure that the citizens and elected leaders of the District of Columbia have full authority over local affairs.

Fetterman announced his assignments to the powerful U.S. Senate Committees on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry; Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs; and Environment & Public Works. He will also serve on the critical Joint Economic Committee and the Special Committee on Aging.

U.S. Rep. Meuser backs

school choice legislation

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, this week cosponsored two pieces of legislation supporting the nationwide school choice movement.

Meuser joined his colleagues supporting a resolution that would designate the week of January 23 as “National School Choice Week.”

The text of the resolution highlights the diverse educational options available for K-12 education and the importance of empowering parents to select the best educational environment for their children.

Additionally, it recognizes the important contributions of teachers and administrators for preparing students for great success in life.

“It’s clear that increased public awareness of school choice has made parents more proactive in deciding the learning environment appropriate for their children,” Meuser said.

Meuser also co-sponsored “The Educational Choice for Children Act,” which would create a new tax credit for charitable donations made to a non-profit that provides scholarships to elementary and secondary school students.

These scholarships can be used to cover various cost students including tuition fees, book supplies, and equipment. Recipients of these scholarships must be enrolled in either public elementary or secondary school and cannot come from a household with an income not greater than 300% of the area’s median gross income.

“This legislation gives parents added resources to choose the path that’s right for their children without raising taxes,” Meuser stated.

Casey, Dingell introduce bill for

seniors and people with disabilities

U.S. Senator Bob Casey, D-Scranton, Chairman of the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, and U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI-6) this week said they are introducing legislation to expand access to home and community-based services for older adults, people with disabilities, and injured workers, while increasing pay and improving benefits for the caregivers who provide this life-sustaining care.

The Better Care Better Jobs Act would enhance Medicaid funding for home care, helping many of the over 650,000 people on waiting lists nationally finally receive care in the setting of their choice, allowing them to stay active in their communities, and live independently.

This legislation would also strengthen the caregiving workforce, improve quality of life for families, and boost the economy by creating good-paying jobs to make it possible for families and workers alike to thrive economically.

“The United States is in the midst of a caregiving crisis. Across this Nation, seniors and people with disabilities are struggling to find and afford care, forcing families to make difficult decisions like leaving the workforce in order to care for a loved one,” Casey said. “For too long, many families thought this was a personal issue that they had to deal with on their own but now, countless families across the Nation know that they are not alone in this fight and that there is a solution.”

“We have a caregiving crisis in this country that has been worsened by the Coronavirus pandemic,” Dingell said. “More than 50% of Americans 50 or older serve as a caregiver, and family caregivers need relief.”

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the urgent need to ensure that all Americans have the option to receive quality, long-term care in the setting that meets their needs and preferences, and the vast majority of Americans prefer to receive such care and support at home.

The Better Care Better Jobs Act would increase payment rates to promote recruitment and retention of direct care workers, increase wages, and develop and update training opportunities. The legislation would provide support to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to conduct oversight and encourage innovation to benefit direct care workers and care recipients.

Rep. Cartwright announces 4 Service

Academy nominations for Luzerne County

U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic, this week announced his nomination of 17 Northeastern Pennsylvania students as candidates to the United States Service Academies — four of the nominees reside in Luzerne County.

The U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Merchant Marines Academy require a congressional nomination to be considered for admission.

“These students are among Northeastern Pennsylvania’s best and brightest. Talented, driven and intelligent, they also possess a strong desire to serve their country,” said Rep. Cartwright. “These young people are the next generation of American leaders, and they give me every reason to believe that our future is in very good hands.”

The Class of 2027 nominees to attend the United States Service Academies from Luzerne County include:

• Joshua Hilpp from Mountain Top, Crestwood High School – The United States Air Force Academy

• Michael Huntington from Dallas, Naval Academy Prep School and Dallas High School – The United States Naval Academy

• Hunter Kerrick from Gouldsboro, Wilkes-Barre Area High School – The United States Air Force Academy

• Jocelyn Williams from West Wyoming, Wyoming Area Secondary Center – The United States Naval Academy

U.S. Rep. Deluzio named to

House Veterans’ Affairs Committee

U.S. Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-PA-17) this announced he has been named to serve on the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs in the 118th Congress.

A U.S. Naval Academy graduate, Congressman Deluzio was commissioned as an active-duty Surface Warfare Officer in the U.S. Navy. His military service included three deployments, including a tour of duty as a U.S. Army Civil Affairs Officer in Iraq. He said he proudly receives his health care at the VA and will continue to do so while serving in Congress.

“It is an honor to be appointed to the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee and have the chance to fight for my fellow veterans and for a fully funded and staffed Department of Veterans Affairs,” Deluzio said. “Our country has a sacred obligation to care for those who wore the uniform, whether in peacetime or at war — I intend to work hard on the committee to make sure that our government keeps its promise. And I will work with Democrats and Republicans alike to deliver for my fellow veterans and those who care for us at the VA in Western Pennsylvania and across the country.”

Deluzio said he will be a powerful advocate for the tens of thousands of veterans in Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District, which houses both the H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center and the Beaver County VA Outpatient Clinic.

The House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs is the authorizing committee for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and has jurisdiction over veterans’ measures generally.

Rep. Deluzio has also been appointed to the House Armed Services Committee this Congress.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.