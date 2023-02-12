🔊 Listen to this

Uncle Chet Bodzio, who was blind, is seen with his nephew, Billy O’Boyle.

Whenever a Philadelphia sports team is in the World Series or Super Bowl, or other “big game,” my thoughts always turn to my Uncle Chet.

My Uncle Chester Bodzio, my mother’s brother, was blind. Despite this, Uncle Chet was an amazing guy who overcame his disability to do things most sighted people would have difficulty doing.

Uncle Chet loved the Phillies and Eagles especially. He was an avid fan, but knowledgeable as well.

Back in the day, he loved to call WARM’s Ron Allen on the Sportsline and debate Ron. Uncle Chet usually won because Uncle Chet did his homework.

Years late I had a conversation with Ron Allen and I asked if he remembered a caller named “Chet.” He did, adding that Chet was the toughest guy to talk to because Chet knew as much, if not more, than Ron did about the Phillies and Eagles.

So as we watch Super Bowl LVII today, I will wish Uncle Chet was there with me. Even though he wouldn’t be able to see the game, Uncle Chet would certainly offer far more insight than any of the TV broadcasters.

My favorite Uncle Chet story happened many years ago when I was driving him to our family reunion in Nuangola. To say I am not good at directions is an understatement. The fact is, I have difficulty finding my way home sometimes.

So here we were on our way to Lake Nuangola for our family reunion. And I was bringing the guest who everybody was anxious to see — Uncle Chet. Everybody loved Uncle Chet because he was smart, funny and knowledgeable about all things family. If anybody had a question about the Bodzio/Kraszewski family, Uncle Chet was the authority.

So as we were driving someplace in Mountain Top, I kept looking for turns that my cousin had provided, but I was having zero luck. Uncle Chet, I could tell, sensed something wasn’t right.

It took him a while, but he finally asked me, “Do you know where you are going?” I confessed that, indeed, I was lost.

Uncle Chet then asked me to describe to him where we were by using landmarks, businesses, street names. I offered a few and he told me to stop and turn around. Really? Yes, really, Uncle Chet said.

And then, over the course of about 15 minutes, Uncle Chet would tell me what to look for and where to turn. We arrived at our destination a tad late, but nobody really noticed. Everyone was thrilled to see Uncle Chet.

But I had to live with the fact that because I was so lousy at following directions, my blind Uncle Chet had to get me un-lost and to our family reunion.

Uncle Chet, my mom’s brother, lived with us for a while on Reynolds Street. He would listen to late-night talk shows, like Long John Nebel, an influential New York City talk radio show host. From the mid-1950s until his death in 1978, Nebel was a hugely popular all-night radio host, with millions of regular listeners — including Uncle Chet.

Uncle Chet would also read a lot — braille books that he really enjoyed. But it was listening to the radio and the TV that he enjoyed most.

And Uncle Chet was a really good bowler. He also operated a newsstand in several locations — the former Blue Cross building on South Franklin Street, and the U.S. Post Office on South Main Street. He also operated a peanut store in the Gateway Shopping Center.

Uncle Chet used to amaze people, including me, by taking a $5 bill, or a $10 bill or a $20 bill and accurately dispensing the exact change to the customer, who never told Uncle Chet what denomination he or she gave him. I saw this many times and Uncle Chet never got it wrong. He also never told me how he did it.

Now all these years later, we have Uncle Chet’s Eagles playing in the Super Bowl. Of course I will root for the Eagles, who by the way eliminated my New York Giants in a quite convincing manner.

I think Uncle Chet would love Jalen Hurts, the Eagles quarterback who has displayed amazing resilience over his young career, Hurts has had nothing but success at Alabama, Oklahoma and now Philadelphia.

Hurts is a leader with a heap of talent. He will be the difference in Super Bowl LVII.

That would make Uncle Chet very happy.

Go Eagles!

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.