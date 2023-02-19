🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) is encouraging Unemployment Compensation (UC) claimants to verify their mailing address on record with L&I in preparation for changes to the benefits distribution process administered by the Pennsylvania Treasury Department (Treasury).

As a result of a competitive bidding process, Treasury will soon distribute UC benefits to claimants on prepaid debit cards through a new vendor.

Starting next month, UC claimants who opt to receive benefits on prepaid debit cards will begin to receive cards issued by Money Network. The Money Network prepaid debit cards will be issued by My Banking Direct, a service of New York Community Bank, and will replace the U.S. Bank ReliaCard® currently in use.

L&I administers the UC program by determining eligibility and benefit amounts for Pennsylvanians who experience job and/or income loss through no fault of their own. Treasury distributes those benefits to eligible claimants. Together, L&I and Treasury have provided this critical service to 1.9 million Pennsylvanians since unemployment claims spiked to record levels in March 2020.

As of Feb. 17, claimants who request payment by prepaid debit card will be enrolled with Money Network. Because the process of changing vendors will require a multi-week implementation, UC claimants who file a claim between Feb. 17, and March 20, will likely receive one or more payments via check mailed to the address on record with L&I. A small number of State Workers’ Insurance Fund (SWIF) claimants will also be affected by this change.

UC claimants are encouraged to ensure their address on record is correct and to be aware of this temporary switch to payment by mailed check. Claimants who have moved since applying for UC benefits — or have an incorrect address for any reason — should update their mailing address immediately.

Claimants who receive benefits by direct deposit are not affected by this change. Claimants who would prefer to receive benefits by direct deposit can change their payment method on L&I’s website.

When claimants receive the Money Network prepaid debit card, it may not have funds pre-loaded. Benefit payments will begin being loaded onto the Money Network prepaid debit card on March 24.

The new prepaid debit card will arrive in a plain white envelope with an Omaha, Nebraska, return address.

When claimants receive the Money Network prepaid debit card, they should activate it according to the activation sticker on the card.

ReliaCard balances will not transfer to the new prepaid debit cards. Claimants should continue to use their ReliaCard until the balance reaches $0.

Claimants who currently use a ReliaCard should continue to file for UC benefits during this transition period in the same manner as they have previously. Claimants do not need to request a Money Network prepaid debit card; one will be sent automatically to the address on record with L&I.

More information is available at www.patreasury.gov/UCdebitcard and on L&I’s website. If you have questions, email [email protected] or call 877-869-1956.

L& I announces $6M to strengthen

business Rapid Response Services

Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) Acting Secretary Nancy Walker this week announced $6 million in available Statewide Layoff Aversion Program funding to support Rapid Response Services to stabilize at-risk businesses or attract buyers that would maintain an at-risk company’s workforce.

“When workers lose jobs with family-sustaining pay and benefits, it can destabilize entire communities,” Walker said. “Rapid Response Services are critical to minimizing the impacts of mass layoffs and closures, so that Pennsylvania communities and families have a real opportunity to rebound. Likewise, with this grant funding, L&I will prioritize early intervention services aimed at preventing layoffs whenever possible.”

Under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA), Pennsylvania provides Rapid Response Services to assist in early intervention and re-employment services for businesses and their employees affected by a permanent closure, mass layoff, or natural or other disaster resulting in mass job dislocation.

Through engagement with other local businesses in their communities, Rapid Response Services provide job retention resources for potentially dislocated workers, helping them to find employment as soon as possible, while also preventing loss of wages and economic uncertainty.

Eligible applicants include organizations with the experience and expertise to advance L&I’s goal of developing and using Pennsylvania’s existing workforce development system to prevent layoffs and help at-risk businesses.

Applicants should also be capable of creating partnerships to coordinate the design of the project; develop and implement an appropriate budget; deliver services; collect and report performance management measures; and coordinate and evaluate the activities of the project. Grantee(s) may be required to work with an evaluator.

Additional details and the grant application for the Statewide Layoff Aversion Program grants can be found on L&I’s website. Applications for the grants are due by 4 p.m. on April 3.

L&I anticipates a performance period beginning July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024. Grantees may have the option to enter into consecutive second and third-year contracts.

Meuser, colleagues seek answers

on detention of teacher in Russia

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, this week joined his colleagues in sending a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken regarding Pennsylvania citizen Marc Fogel, who has been held in Russia for 18 months.

The letter requests the Secretary to explain why Fogel has not been classified as “wrongly detained.”

In August of 2021, Fogel, a Pittsburgh resident who had been teaching overseas, was arrested at Sheremetyevo Airport for trying to enter Russia with less than one ounce of medically prescribed marijuana. He was subsequently sentenced to 14 years in prison and has been moved to a penal colony.

“I have deep concerns over the health and safety of Mr. Fogel, who has been recognized as a respected international educator of more than three decades,” Meuser stated. “By changing his classification to ‘wrongfully detained,’ there would be an increased level of support from the U.S. government in obtaining his freedom.”

In the letter, the lawmakers wrote:

“We have serious and growing concerns that the Department has not been able to provide information on why Mr. Fogel has not been classified as ‘wrongfully detained’ under the Robert Levinson Hostage Recovery and Hostage-Taking Accountability Act and urgently request more information from the State Department regarding his case. Since his arrest, numerous members of Congress — both Republican and Democrat — in the House and Senate have highlighted this issue for the Department and have received no pertinent details from the Bureau of Consular Affairs and the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs (SPEHA).”

Additionally, the letter details that Fogel met several of the criteria of the Levison Act, including his detention solely or substantially because he is a U.S. national, to secure economic or political concessions from the U.S. government, and is detained in inhumane conditions.

The lawmakers believe Brittney Griner’s case “is nearly identical in certain respects,” and asks for the type of urgency from the Biden Administration used in her situation. Griner was classified as “wrongfully detained” in May 2022.

The lawmakers closed their letter by asking for the State Department to send to Congress all facets of its investigation into whether Fogel is “wrongfully detained.”

Sen. Casey announces $8.5M for gun

violence prevention, crisis intervention

U.S. Senator Bob Casey, D-Scranton, this week announced $8,548,557 in federal funding from the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act for the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime & Delinquency to enhance behavioral health and crisis care programs and combat gun violence.

“When we passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, we fought to include community violence prevention initiatives to stop the scourge of gun violence plaguing communities across Pennsylvania,” Casey said. “This funding will help the Commonwealth implement programs to more effectively respond to this crisis. It’s a strong step in our ever-urgent fight to end gun violence.”

The Justice Department announced today 49 awards to states, territories, and the District of Columbia as part of the Byrne State Crisis Intervention Program. This investment of over $231 million will fund state crisis intervention programs, and extreme risk protection order programs that work to keep guns out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others.

This investment in community safety is authorized by the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act of 2022, historic legislation to address and reduce gun violence.

As a staunch supporter of the Extreme Risk Protection Order Act, Senator Casey has long worked to improve the systems to address behavioral health and crisis intervention.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.