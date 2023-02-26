🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Impressive outcomes, that’s what’s so great about the Big Brothers Big Sisters of NEPA program.

Executive Director Michelle Hamilton said BBBS’ recently offered up some of the statistics that have been reported by Big Brothers Big Sisters of America based off of surveys completed by current and alumni “Littles” throughout affiliate agencies:

• Littles skipped half as many days of school as did their peers.

• Littles felt more competent about doing schoolwork.

• Littles skipped fewer classes than did their peers.

• 97% of Littles said working hard in school is very important.

• 95% of Littles said going to school and getting a good education is very important.

• 94% of Littles said graduating from college is very important.

• Despite the barriers they face, 94% of Littles said they have a lot or some confidence they will achieve their goals.

• 93% of Littles said to have adults who care and look out for them is very important to helping them achieve their goals.

• 80% of Littles said they feel their Bigs help them a lot.

• Littles were 46% less likely to start using drugs.

• Littles were 27% less likely to start using alcohol.

• Littles were almost one-third less likely to hit someone.

• 90% said their relationship with their Big helped them make better choices throughout their childhood.

• 86% said their relationship with their Big has helped them make better choices throughout their adult life.

• 76% said they learned right from wrong from their Big.

Now tell me those aren’t impressive outcomes?

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern Pennsylvania began in Luzerne County in 1974. The program strives to provide high quality mentoring services to the children and families of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The BBBS mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth to realize their full potential.

And that is a very admirable mission.

So this is why I was really happy to hear that Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern Pennsylvania announced this week the return of the popular Bowl for Kids’ Sake event.

The always successful fundraising event resumes after a pandemic hiatus for the first time since 2019.

“We’re excited to bring back Bowl for Kids’ Sake this year,” Hamilton said. “This event has a 40-year history of not only raising funds for the organization, but bringing together the community in support of critical one-one-one mentoring relationships for children in need.”

Bowling this year will take place in three locations in April:

• April 15 — at Faxon Lanes in Williamsport.

• April 15 — at Skylanes Bowling Center in East Stroudsburg

• April 29 — at Chacko’s Family Bowling Center in Wilkes-Barre.

For the first time, a bowl on your own option will be available for teams to bowl anytime throughout the month of April in Wilkes-Barre.

“The pandemic has taught us that the world can be more flexible when it needs to be,” Hamilton said. “We wanted to give our loyal supporters the opportunity to help support the event even if they cannot make the designated bowl day, or want to bowl at a time that’s convenient to them.”

Area bowlers are asked to form teams, and register by visiting — bbbsnepa.org.

Hamilton also said BBBS encourages area businesses to participate either in terms of gathering bowling teams, or sponsorships for the event.

All proceeds raised will benefit critical one-on-one mentoring relationships for children right here in our community through Big Brothers Big Sisters of NEPA.

Any individual bowler who raises $50 or more, will receive a commemorative t-shirt, and will be entered into a raffle for a brand-new PS 5 Sony play station.

Additional prizes will be offered, along with some fun twists as BBBS throws it back to the 1980s in honor of the 40th anniversary of the event.

Visit the BBBS website at — www.bbbsnepa.org — or social media pages for additional updates.

And if you want to get involved on a higher level, like becoming a Big Brother or Big Sister, call Michelle Hamilton at 570-824-8756, or email her at — [email protected] — or visit bbbsnepa.org.

BBBS of NEPA serves the communities of Carbon, Columbia, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming Monroe, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Union, Wyoming counties.

It’s a great program that produces great results.

It deserves our support.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.