Distracted driving is in the news again and that is a good thing.

Awareness is what it’s all about: convincing people to avoid tragedy by not using their cell phones while driving.

State Sen. Rosemary Brown this week hosted a news conference bringing more, much-needed awareness to distracted driving in Pennsylvania. Sen. Brown introduced her correlating legislation, which she originally sponsored while serving in the House of Representatives.

Senate Bill 37, prime-sponsored by Brown, enhances driver responsibility by establishing a prohibition on physically holding or supporting with the body an interactive wireless communications device while operating a motor vehicle on a Pennsylvania highway or trafficway.

Bluetooth technology and hands-free devices and capabilities are still acceptable uses.

The bill addresses the dangers cell phones create for motorists and the potential lives that could be saved with awareness and prevention.

The measure has received bipartisan support for being reasonable, fair and enforceable.

“Distracted driving while utilizing a cell phone is an issue that affects all areas of this Commonwealth and is a very real public safety concern,” Brown said. “Cell phones are a consistent, addictive distraction that divert attention for an extended period of time, leading to crashes and preventable deaths of innocent drivers.”

On average, distracted driving causes about 3,000 deaths per year, however Brown points out that many are not reported. At least 23 states have a form of cell phone usage ban while driving, and 48 states have a ban on texting while driving.

Also in attendance at the news conference were the families of victims, including my friend Eileen Miller and her husband Paul, who lost their son, Paul Jr., to distracted driving.

“Eight years of me fighting for commonsense legislation about saving lives on our roads,” she said. “There is no reason any text, call, Snapchat or anything, is worth a life — and we found that out the hard way. As a mother who lost a child, there is nothing on that phone that is worth a life.”

If passed, the act will be named Paul Miller’s Law, in honor or Paul Miller, Jr.

I have long-admired the work and advocacy of Eileen and Paul Miller. I have seen Eileen speak to high school students when she has bravely displayed photos of her son’s tragic accident.

“This legislation is common sense,” said state Sen. Marty Flynn, a co-sponsor of the bill and minority chairman for the Senate Transportation Committee. “How can you safely operate a car, stay alert and stay aware of your surroundings if your eyes and attention are elsewhere? The safety enhancements laid out in this legislation offer a straightforward response and consequences to a road problem that appears to only be growing. This is about saving lives.”

Words to absolutely live by.

The bill will be presented to the Senate for consideration.

The fact is that distracted driving has caused far too many deaths and injuries that lave left many families and friends suffering tremendous and tragic loss.

Eileen Miller has managed to take her personal tragedy and use it to educate and convince students and adults about distracted driving and I know she has gotten through to many in her audiences.

But yet the problem of distracted driving continues.

Eileen says life is all about choices.

“What will your choice be?” she asks everyone. “Be safe and arrive alive. Please, please, don’t ever let your loved one become a memory. Turn off your phone. Keep your eyes on the road, your hands on the wheel, and your mind on the task. Just drive. N0 phone calls, no texts, no Snapchat, no TikTok is worth a precious life.”

According to the latest federal crash data, confirmed smartphone use accounts for about 12% of all fatal crashes involving a distracted driver. Although it is widely accepted that distracted driving crashes caused by cellphone use are highly under-reported, the data clearly indicates there are many other distractions that warrant attention as well.

In fact, AAA says there are 18 possible causes of distracted driving listed on the standardized crash reporting forms investigators are required to fill out. Other distractions include those caused by passengers, drivers adjusting climate or audio controls, reaching for something, eating or drinking and distracting activity outside the vehicle, such as a crash scene.

An analysis of data from the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety (AAAFTS) revealed that taking your eyes off the road for more than two seconds doubles your risk of a crash.

AAA has always urged drivers to put their phones down, look up and limit all distractions. Fully focus on driving. Do not let anything divert your attention, actively scan the road, use your mirrors and watch out for pedestrians and cyclists.

This message has to sink in with all of us. Distracted driving can be prevented.

It’s up to you.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.