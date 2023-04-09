🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — This is Easter Sunday and as we all gather with family and friends, take a look around the table.

See all those beautiful faces and take great pride and joy in knowing that they are all with you and celebrating this blessed holiday.

And as the day goes on and the food and fellowship is enjoyed, savor it all and look forward to the next gathering or the next conversation or email or text.

These celebrations are precious to us all, for sure.

So I will take this time to remind you that every year, distracted driving kills thousands nationwide, making it one of the fastest growing safety issues on America’s roadways today.

April marks National Distracted Driving Awareness Month and AAA is taking the opportunity to remind drivers to avoid distractions and keep their focus on the road.

“Motorists cannot drive safely unless they give the task of driving their full attention,” said Jana Tidwell, public and government affairs manager, AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Distracted drivers not only put themselves at risk, but everyone else using the roadway. Following just a few tips to avoid distractions can help to prevent injuries and fatalities resulting from distracted driving.”

Truly, these are words to live by.

As part of an ongoing national distracted driving effort, AAA, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and other traffic safety advocates — like my friend Eileen Woelkers Miller — are seeking to change the behavior of drivers through legislation, enforcement, public awareness and education.

Because of the challenges for law enforcement in determining if distracted driving was the primary factor in a traffic incident, the number of crashes, injuries and fatalities due to distraction is believed to be grossly under-reported.

Do you get that? Under-reported.

And here in Pennsylvania, the tragedies resulting from distracted driving are on the rise.

• There were 60 fatal vehicle crashes on Pennsylvania roadways involving a distracted driver in 2021 — up from 47 in 2020 — that’s up 27%, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) crash data reports.

• The numbers of distracted driving fatalities over the past two decades have been fluctuating in Pennsylvania, from a high of 81 in 2005, to a low of 47 in 2020, during the height of the pandemic.

• According to NHTSA, 3,522 people were killed nationwide as a result of 3,211 motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers in 2021, accounting for slightly more than 8% of all fatal crashes. This represents an 11% increase in distracted-affected fatal vehicle crashes and a 12% increase in number killed compared to 2020.

Now, reports show that distracted driving is not just an issue with teen drivers. Of the total number of fatal distracted driving crashes in 2021, 513 involved a young driver aged 15 to 20, while 675 crashes involved a driver aged 65 or older.

Distracted driving fatalities impact all age groups. Of those killed in crashes involving a distracted driver:

• 737 were age 24 or younger.

• 1,522 were between the ages of 25 and 54

• 1,235 were 55 years of age or older.

Other road users are also at risk. In 2021, there were 543 pedestrians, 75 bicyclists, and 26 other non-occupants killed in crashes that involved a driver who was reported as distracted.

And these tragedies are a results of more than smartphone use alone.

About 13% of distraction-affected crashes every year involve confirmed use of a smartphone, according to NHTSA. This represents roughly 1% of all fatal crashes and underscores that, while smartphone use is most frequently blamed for driver distraction, there are many other causes of distraction-affected crashes.

This includes not only talking or texting on a mobile device, but holding a conversation with others in a vehicle, eating and drinking, adjusting the infotainment or navigation systems — anything that diverts attention away from the task of safe driving.

AAA encourages all motorists to eliminate distracted driving by following these tips:

• Put the phone away. If you can’t resist the temptation to look at your screen, place your mobile device in your trunk or elsewhere out of sight.

• Plan your route before heading out. If using a navigation system, program the destination before you start driving.

•Pull over first. If you must call or text while on the road, pull over to a safe location and park your vehicle before doing so.

• Ask passengers for help. If someone is riding with you, seek their help to navigate, make a call or send a message while you drive.

• Be a safe-minded passenger. Speak out if the driver of your vehicle is distracted.

• Don’t be a distraction. Avoid calling or texting others when you know they are driving. If you are an occupant, avoid distracting the driver and assist with navigation, climate or infotainment controls when needed.

Stay safe, stay focused — stay alive.

