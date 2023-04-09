🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Senators Bob Casey, D-Scranton, and John Fetterman, D-Braddock, this week announced $265,913,000 in federal funding from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to make Pennsylvania’s drinking water safer and cleaner.

The funding, bolstered by the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act, will remove contaminants — like Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) — from the water supply and improve water infrastructure by replacing lead pipes.

“Thanks to the infrastructure law, Pennsylvania will receive more than $265 million to make our drinking water safer and cleaner, including significant boosts in funding to eradicate ‘forever chemicals’ like PFAS and replace lead pipes,” Sen. Casey said. “Every Pennsylvanian has the right to safe, pure water and I will keep working with the Biden Administration until that promise is a reality in our urban, suburban, and rural communities alike.”

“It’s just plain commonsense that we need to provide clean drinking water to all communities in Pennsylvania and across the country,” added Sen. Fetterman. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s robust investment in water infrastructure will help ensure that access to clean drinking water is a right, even in communities that have long been marginalized and forgotten.”

EPA is distributing this appropriation to Pennsylvania from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF).

Thanks to the infrastructure law, EPA increased the Commonwealth’s DWSRF allotment from the Fiscal Year 2022 amount.

Most notably, Pennsylvania’s funding to replace lead pipes increased by 64% this fiscal year.

The infrastructure law is investing over $50 billion in water and wastewater infrastructure improvements across the country between FY 2022 and FY 2026 — the single largest investment in water the federal government has ever made.

Rep. Meuser introduces bill to

support U.S. battery industry

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, and U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar, R-MI, this week reintroduced the USA Batteries Act to repeal the recently enacted Superfund chemical tax in the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), which affects substances used in lead battery manufacturing.

The IIJA reinstated the Superfund chemical tax on 42 substances at twice the previously enacted tax rates. The bill would eliminate the tax on lead oxide, antimony, and sulfuric acid, which are the primary inputs used in lead batteries.

Lead batteries are used in vehicles, telecommunications, defense, and energy generation. A truly sustainable energy source, 99% of lead batteries are recycled for use in new batteries or other products.

The lead battery industry includes many small businesses employing 25,000 Americans across 38 states with an annual economic impact of $23.6 billion. By repealing the Superfund chemical tax, we will help ensure the American battery industry continues to thrive.

“In order for American battery manufacturers to remain competitive, this tax needs to be repealed,” Meuser stated. “Good paying manufacturing jobs are essential to our industries, including several in my district, which would be impacted. Small businesses have faced unprecedented economic pressure, supply chain disruptions, and workforce challenges. Repealing this tax will level the playing field and help this industry to remain competitive with foreign producers, who are not burdened with this tax.”

Moolenaar said the tax on battery manufacturing is hurting manufacturers and causing them to look elsewhere to produce batteries.

“At a time when our country needs more secure supply chains and more American manufacturing, we must repeal the tax on battery manufacturing to strengthen our supply chain, create jobs, and ensure vital products are made in America,” Moolenaar said.

Roger Miksad, executive vice president of Battery Council International, said the USA Batteries Act will eliminate a tax that gives foreign manufacturers an unfair advantage on the cost of raw materials and harms domestic manufacturers that are producing batteries used in virtually every sector of the American economy.

“We appreciate the leadership of Rep. Meuser in introducing this important bill and look forward to working with both sides of the aisle to protect our domestic battery manufacturers,” Miksad said.

Pa. announces grant funding to support

Disability Inclusive Curriculum in schools

The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) this week announced the creation of a Disability Inclusive Curriculum Pilot Program to instruct K-12 students on the political, economic, and social contributions of individuals with disabilities.

Under the program, schools can apply for up to $30,000 in grant funding to implement disability inclusive curriculum.

“In Pennsylvania, we are focused on ensuring every student has access to the educational resources they need, no matter their race, gender identity, language, or background,” said Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin. “By teaching our children about influential individuals with disabilities, such as Harriet Tubman, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Stephen Hawking, and Michael J. Fox, we can demonstrate the profound, positive impact that individuals with disabilities have on our society and create a more tolerant and inclusive world.”

PDE is requesting applications from public school entities and non-public schools interested in developing or expanding focused efforts and experiences to engage in the pilot program. Applications must be submitted by 3 p.m. on Monday, May 15. Schools can implement the new curriculum beginning in the 2023-24 school year.

Funding will be granted to successful applicants for a three-year period from the date of the award through June 30, 2026. A maximum of $10,000 per year is available to each school entity or non-public school entity.

The Disability Inclusive Curriculum Pilot Program, added to the Pennsylvania Public School Code last summer, is intended to promote topics and subject matter for instruction to all students, will help learners understand that disability is a natural part of the human condition, and will emphasize the critical contributions of individuals with disabilities.

The program will impact the overall culture and environment of schools by reducing the stigma of disability by including disability as a part of a school-wide strategic plan.

State reminds eligible Pennsylvanians

to register to vote for May 16 primary

Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt this week reminded Pennsylvanians that the deadline to register to vote in the May 16 municipal primary by May 1.

Ensuring that our elections are conducted freely and fairly, and that every eligible voter can make their voice heard, are top priorities of the Shapiro Administration.

“I urge every eligible Pennsylvanian who is not yet registered to vote to register online before the May 1 deadline,” Schmidt said. “It takes only a few minutes to register, and then you can exercise your fundamental right to vote and let your voice be heard in the upcoming primary election.”

To be eligible to vote in the May 16 primary, an individual must be:

• A citizen of the United States for at least one month before the primary.

• A resident of Pennsylvania and the election district in which the individual plans to register and vote for at least 30 days before the primary.

• At least 18 years of age on or before the date of the primary.

Pennsylvanians who are already registered to vote can check their registration status online and update their voter record with any name, address, or party affiliation changes.

Because Pennsylvania has a closed primary, only voters registered as Democrats and Republicans can vote for their party’s nominees to run in the Nov. 7, 2023, municipal primary election.

Eligible voters will have the opportunity to cast a ballot for their parties’ nominees for judicial and local government positions. The department’s candidate database lists all candidates running for office.

Regardless of party affiliation, all registered voters can vote on any local ballot questions that may be on the primary ballot.

DMVA reminds veterans to apply for

amputee & paralyzed veterans pension

The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) is reminding eligible veterans they may qualify for a monthly pension through the state’s Amputee and Paralyzed Veterans Pension program.

Pennsylvania veterans who qualify for the pension can receive $150 per month. Currently, there are more than 2,000 veterans across the commonwealth enrolled in the program.

“All veterans have sacrificed in some way, but some sacrifices have altered day-to-day life greater than others. It is imperative that we help those whose lives have been changed due to an accident or injury while serving our nation,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s acting adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “We want every veteran who is eligible for this program to apply for and receive this benefit.”

To apply, Pennsylvania veterans should contact their County Directors of Veterans Affairs in the county they reside. More information about the DMVA Amputee and Paralyzed Veterans Pension Program can be found at Pension Program.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.