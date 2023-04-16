🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania veterans and their advocates should be aware of scammers looking to poach their military pensions, warns the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA).

“Pension Poaching” is financial exploitation often targeting veterans who are age 65 or older, or veterans who are disabled and may be receiving monthly pension payments from the DMVA and/or the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

“Older veterans may be the prime target for scammers, but all veterans and their advocates should be vigilant when seeking assistance with benefits earned through military service,” said Joel Mutschler, director, DMVA Bureau of Veterans Programs, Initiatives, Reintegration and Outreach. “The best way to avoid being scammed is for veterans to use an accredited veteran service officer when applying for benefits. These trusted counselors do not charge for their services, and always look after the best interest of veterans.”

Veteran pension poaching occurs when scammers, unscrupulous players or dishonest financial planners charge veterans or their advocates for assistance in applying for or submitting applications for military pensions. The scheme often involves financial maneuvers such as advising claimants to hide their assets in trusts or annuity products sometimes resulting in lost investments and lucrative fees paid to the advisor.

Mutschler said veterans and advocates should be especially vigilant now about PACT Act-related scams. The new PACT Act law expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.

Here is how veterans and advocates can protect against PACT Act scams:

• Do not provide personal, medical, financial or VA benefit information online or over the phone. Federal agencies will not contact you unless you make a request.

• Do not click on online ads or engage with social media that seems suspicious.

• Look for “https://” at the start of website addresses; that means they’re more likely to be legitimate. Enable multi-factor authentication on all accounts, if possible.

• Never share your VA login information or deposit VA benefits directly into a third-party bank account unless the person is court appointed or a VA fiduciary.

• Work with veterans service providers you already know.

• Report any suspected fraud to ftc.gov.

Mutschler said he wants to make clear that veterans or their advocates should never pay for the following:

• U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and/or PA DMVA forms

• Pension application fees

• Restructuring assets in order to “qualify”

• The promise of eligibility for a pension

• Lump sum payment on a pension

There are approximately 200 veteran service officers in Pennsylvania who work within organizations such as the DMVA, county veterans affairs offices and several veterans service organizations.

Contact information for County Directors of Veterans Affairs as well as contact information for Veteran Service Officers can be found on DMVA’s website.

Experienced or suspect a pension scam? Call (717) 783-1944, email [email protected], or submit a complaint online at www.attorneygeneral.gov. You can also report any VA-related scam to the VA benefits hotline at 800-827-1000.

Rep. Meuser co-sponsoring

bill to expand senior services

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, this week said he is an original co-sponsor of a bipartisan bill that would permit older Americans new opportunities to use the money they’ve contributed to health investment accounts, allowing them to stay in their own homes.

Meuser said the bipartisan Homecare for Seniors Act, H.R. 1795, would expand the usage of Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), enabling them to use their funds for homecare services.

The legislation was recently reintroduced by Reps. Adrian Smith, R-NE, and Katie Porter, D-CA. It will allow seniors to utilize HSAs for specified medical care, including meal preparation, bathing, dressing, transferring, toileting, continence, and medication adherence.

“This legislation would afford our seniors the opportunity to spend the money they’ve saved over the years to take care of their healthcare needs,” Meuser stressed. “This bipartisan bill will empower them to stay in their homes or in a community of their choosing, giving them peace of mind as they face expenses that can be covered by this update to HSA usage.”

If enacted, the home care services allowed under H.R. 1795 must be provided by a service provider licensed by the state to offer such services, or such services must otherwise be provided in a manner that is consistent with state requirements.

The bill would amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to allow qualified distributions from health savings accounts for certain home care expenses.

The legislation has been referred for consideration to the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee.

Meuser also introduces bill

to promote market expansion

Rep. Meuser recently introduced the Restoring the Secondary Trading Market Act, which seeks to promote and facilitate interstate commerce for secondary trading in companies that make current information publicly available.

“Blue Sky Laws” pose a significant concern for traders and brokers as they create a burdensome patchwork of compliance regulations that vary from state to state. These laws often restrict broker-dealers from providing investment advice, distributing research to retail customers, and facilitating trading in managed accounts on behalf of investors.

“States should not be imposing these burdensome laws on markets,” Meuser said. “The Constitution gives Congress – not the states – the power to regulate interstate commerce.”

Pennsylvanians are reminded to submit

application for federal student aid by May 1

The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) is encouraging Pennsylvanians to submit their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA®) by May 1.

“Completing and submitting the FAFSA opens up a world of possibilities for many students across Pennsylvania — it’s the first step toward receiving both federal and state student aid,” said Dr. Khalid N. Mumin, Acting Secretary of Education. “When the FAFSA is not filled out students are leaving money on the table that could potentially help them find their education.”

All first-time applicants enrolled in a community college; business, trade, or technical school; hospital school of nursing; designated Pennsylvania open-admission institution; or nontransferable two-year program do have an extended deadline the first year they file: August 1, 2023.

Over 140 school districts across the Commonwealth have 50 percent or higher student FAFSA completion.

Sen. Casey urges implementation

of Tech Hubs Program initiative

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, this week sent a letter to Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo urging swift implementation of the Tech Hubs program, created by the CHIPS and Science Act, and made the case for why Pennsylvania is an ideal location for a Tech Hub.

The Tech Hubs program in an economic development initiative aimed at accelerating growth in technology sectors, and the high-paying jobs that come with it, in cities and communities across the country.

Casey argued that Pennsylvania’s regional technological specializations — from life sciences in Southeastern PA, to agricultural innovation in Central PA, to robotics, space technology, and additive manufacturing in the Southwest — are on the cusp of breaking through as National leaders and that a Tech Hub would catapult PA communities towards national prosperity.

Casey also highlighted the existing strengths in Pennsylvania that would lead to Tech Hub success, including world-class universities that are creating a talent pipeline to fill high-tech jobs and existing transportation infrastructure that has the capacity to support the influx of economic activity.

Finally, Casey urged the Biden Administration to implement the program expeditiously, so communities can start reaping the benefits of the program passed by Congress.

“EDA must move quickly to award designations, award regional planning dollars, and ultimately fund nationally important work in newly designated hubs throughout the country,” Casey said.

AG DeFoor recognizes

Financial Literacy Month

Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor this week recognized the second Monday of Financial Literacy Month with a “Money $mart Monday” virtual information session aimed to help older Pennsylvanians save for retirement, recognize scams and protect against financial exploitation.

“Pennsylvanians should know how to ‘Be Money $mart’ at every phase of their life,” DeFoor said. “Scammers are getting more creative and using technology to target older adults who may not know how to spot the latest scams. Through this virtual information session, we’re highlighting some of the current scams impacting individuals and providing tips to help people protect their money.”

During the virtual information session, DeFoor was joined by Michelle James, Regional Membership Development Manager from PSECU.

DeFoor has spent the last two years promoting financial literacy across the state as part of his Be Money Smart initiative.

