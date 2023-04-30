🔊 Listen to this

In his first 100 days in office, Gov. Josh Shapiro has hit the ground running, traveling across the commonwealth as his administration works to create real opportunity and advance real freedom in Pennsylvania.

Shapiro said his administration is already delivering results for Pennsylvanians, from announcing that 92% of state government jobs are open to individuals without a four-year degree to supporting major economic development projects that will create hundreds of jobs to responding to crises in Western Pennsylvania and West Reading.

Since taking office, Shapiro said he has visited more than 20 counties to meet and speak with Pennsylvanians of all walks of life — from small business owners and teachers, to first responders, barbers, farmers and nurses — to discuss his Administration’s actions to deliver real results for Pennsylvania and hear about the challenges they face.

He introduced his first budget, focused on “commonsense solutions” to the most pressing challenges Pennsylvanians face, earning positive reviews from Republicans and Democrats alike.

Since taking office, Shapiro has signed several executive orders focused on creating opportunity, recruiting and retaining businesses and workers, and making government work for all Pennsylvanians, including:

• Prioritizing Work Experience: On his first day in office, Shapiro announced that 92% of state government jobs — about 65,000 positions — do not require a four-year college degree and instructed the Office of Administration to emphasize skills and experience in Commonwealth job postings. Ensuring that Pennsylvanians have the freedom to chart their own course and the opportunity to succeed is a priority for the Shapiro Administration.

• Moving at the Speed of Business: Shapiro signed an Executive Order to improve the Commonwealth’s licensing, permitting, and certification processes by establishing a date-certain for each license, permit, or certificate by which applicants will hear back.

• Making Government Work for Pennsylvanians: In his most recent executive order, Shapiro established the Commonwealth Office of Digital Experience (CODE PA) to improve online services for Pennsylvanians and streamline the way they interact with the Commonwealth online. CODE PA will work to provide digital services that are responsive, user-friendly, and accessible to every Pennsylvanian.

Cutting red tape

Shapiro said he is working to cut red tape and make government move faster to serve Pennsylvanians. Since taking office, Shapiro extended indefinitely the UC Connect program through the Department of Labor & Industry that offers in-person appointments for Unemployment Compensation claimants, making it easier for Pennsylvanians with limited English proficiency or internet access to receive assistance.

The average call wait time for unemployment compensation claimants has been reduced by 13 minutes and the email backlog has been cut by 87%. The Department of Human Services has also reduced the backlog of Medicaid provider enrollment and re validation applications by 75% for those more than 30 days old – taking the total number of applications waiting for more than 30 days from 34,682 to less than 8,500 in Shapiro’s first 100 days.

Since taking office, Shapiro said Pennsylvania gained 20,000 jobs and over 4,000 new business applications were filed.

Shapiro said he believes in the power of communication and is focused on talking to legislators on both sides of the aisle, finding common ground, and getting things done.

Rep. Meuser co-sponsors

POLICE Act legislation

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, is a co-sponsor of legislation that would protect law enforcement members dealing with migrants on the front lines.

Introduced by U.S. Rep. Andrew R. Garbarino (R-NY), the Protect Our Law Enforcement with Immigration Control Enforcement (POLICE) Act, H.R. 2494, would amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to explicitly state that assaulting a law enforcement officer is a deportable offense.

Meuser joins cosponsors including U.S. Reps. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), Chris Smith (R-NJ), Kat Cammack (R-FL), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA), and Dan Bishop (R-NC).

“President Biden’s border crisis threatens our communities and makes the jobs of the brave men and women of law enforcement more dangerous,” Meuser said. “The POLICE Act will help ensure the safety of those who protect and serve by making an assault on law enforcement a deportable offence for those in the country illegally. As the son of a former police officer, I support Congressman Garbarino’s work on this important issue.”

As the Biden border crisis rages on, Garbarino said he has serious concerns about the ramifications for law enforcement officers who are on the front lines dealing with migrants.

“Whether on Long Island or at the southern border, there should be no ambiguity that assaulting a police officer is a deportable offense for non-citizens,” Garbarino said. “The POLICE Act would ensure that we can hold criminals accountable for violence against law enforcement officers who are simply doing their jobs.”

Rep. Garbarino first introduced this bill last Congress in the wake of reports that two law enforcement officers were injured when responding to a disturbance at MercyFirst, where about 50 unaccompanied minors were placed on Long Island, N.Y.

He said one officer suffered a concussion and the other had a broken hand. A female border patrol agent was violently attacked in March by an illegal immigrant while attempting to make an arrest.

The POLICE Act would ensure that any non-citizen who assaults a law enforcement officer is subject to deportation.

Sen. Casey’s bill would produce

more accessible, affordable housing

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, Chairman of the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, this week introduced the Visitable Inclusive Tax Credits for Accessible Living (VITAL) Act to address the housing affordability and accessibility crisis for people with disabilities.

The VITAL Act would increase investment in the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program and ensure that developers are building more accessible housing units that are designed for older adults and people with disabilities, and located within communities where residents can walk or move around easily in wheelchairs.

U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and Peter Welch (D-VT) are cosponsoring this legislation.

“Far too many older adults and people with disabilities cannot afford accessible housing, live in unsafe housing, or live in institutions even though they’d prefer to stay in their communities,” Casey said. “This is unacceptable. We need to ensure that families have a real choice when it comes to the place they call home. My legislation would ensure that we are ramping up accessible housing development to meet the widespread needs of these communities.”

Gillibrand said by 2034, the number of adults age 65 and older will be greater than the number of children under 18 for the first time ever, and we need to make sure our priorities match this changing landscape.

“For far too many Americans living with disabilities and older adults with mobility issues, safe housing is out of reach due to a lack of affordable and accessible options,” said Klobuchar.

According to a 2011 study from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), less than 6% of housing is designed to be accessible.

PennDOT: Traffic fatalities,

crashes decreased in 2022

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) this week announced that in 2022, statewide traffic deaths decreased to 1,179 from 1,230 in 2021.

Reportable crashes were also down in 2022, amounting to the second lowest on record since 1951.

“Pennsylvania is committed to moving toward zero deaths,” said Acting PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Our biggest priority continues to be safe travel across all transportation modes, and we continue to work with our partners to decrease fatalities through education and enforcement.”

PennDOT focuses on data trends to drive enforcement and education improvements and invests approximately $23.5 million annually in federal grant funds statewide to support these behavioral safety programs.

In addition to behavioral safety, PennDOT focuses on infrastructure improvements to roadways in an effort to further reduce fatalities and serious injuries.

Approximately $482 million in Federal Highway Safety Improvement Program funds has been invested in 337 unique safety projects from 2017 to 2022.

During that same time frame, another $50 million of state funds was invested in low-cost safety improvements at over a thousand of locations.

“It certainly is good news that our fatalities are decreasing, but they are still too high,” Carroll said. “One life lost is one too many, especially if the death could have been prevented. Safety is everyone’s responsibility. We owe it to each other to slow down and pay attention when we’re driving because these unsafe behaviors put everyone’s life at risk. And buckle up! Your seat belt is your best defense against reckless drivers.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.