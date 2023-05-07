🔊 Listen to this

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey this week said more than 2.7 million children in the United States are being raised by grandparents and other relatives.

Casey, D-Scranton, said the Bipartisan Grandfamily Housing Act would fund retrofitting, upkeep of inter-generational housing to reflect needs of grandparents and relatives raising grandchildren

Casey, Chairman of the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, as well as U.S. Senators Susan Collins (R-ME) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH), are introducing the Grandfamily Housing Act — legislation that would improve housing for grandfamilies.

Casey said many grandparents and kinship caregivers step in when parents are no longer able to care for their children and often live in inter-generational housing units.

The Grandfamily Housing Act would provide grants to enable housing providers to make retrofitting and accessibility improvements to inter-generational housing to best support the needs of older adults raising children.

These grants would also enable providers to offer onsite services like after-school programming, tutoring, and health care services.

U.S. Representatives Jim McGovern (D-MA) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) will introduce companion legislation in the House.

“Grandparents and caregivers who take up the mantle to raise children and provide them with safe and stable homes should be supported every step of the way,” Casey said. “This legislation would ensure grandfamilies are able to live in homes that are safe and accessible and ensure both older adults and younger children alike can thrive in their communities.”

Sen. Collins said, “Raising a child is challenging enough, but for grandparents it can be especially daunting. Yet so many grandparents are stepping in to provide care and stability for their grandchildren.”

Collins added that the bill recognizes the unique challenges faced by grandparents who have taken on the role of caregiver and aims to provide them with the necessary resources to succeed.

“By supporting grandparents who are raising their grandchildren, we can better ensure that every child has a safe and nurturing home to grow up in and a greater opportunity to reach their full potential,” Collins said.

Brown added, “Investing in and caring for our children, and ensuring they have a safe and stable place to call home, will help keep families together.”

Casey said approximately one in five grandfamilies live at or below the federal poverty line. The majority of subsidized and market-rate senior residences do not permit children to live in their buildings, which makes existing inter-generational housing units even more critical.

However, few inter-generational housing programs have the support and resources to address the unique needs of grandfamilies.

The Grandfamily Housing Act would establish a pilot program that would provide grants to non-profits, for-profits, public housing, Section 202, and Section 8 project-based rental assistance programs to improve inter-generational housing programs and communities.

Rep. Meuser co-sponsors Law

Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, is an original co-sponsor of legislation aimed at supporting United States law enforcement personnel nationwide in their work to protect our communities.

Introduced by U.S. Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY), a former New York City Police Detective, H. Res. 285, would establish a Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights.

The resolution would assert a law enforcement officer’s inherent right to self-defense against physical threats, the right to legal recourse if a civilian attempts to assault an officer, and the right of an officer to be provided the equipment necessary for personal protection, among other provisions.

“As the son of a former New York City police officer, I will always stand with the brave men and women of law enforcement,” Meuser said. “Too often, we have seen law enforcement officers vilified and tried in the court of public opinion. It’s time for Congress to back the blue and establish a National Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights to protect those who protect and serve our communities. I support Congressman D’Esposito’s work on this important issue and thank him for his more than decade of service with the NYPD.”

D’Esposito said, “As someone who’s worn the uniform as a proud NYPD detective, I have seen firsthand the dangers of policing, and know well the struggles law enforcement professionals overcome on a daily basis. [The bill] respects the rights of police officers to carry out their duties, to protect our communities with integrity, and have essential protections during investigations.”

AG Henry, FTC work to ban debt collectors

targeting businesses, non-profits, first responders

As a result of action by the Office of Attorney General and the Federal Trade Commission, debt collection company International Credit Recovery, Inc. (ICR), officer Richard Diorio, Jr., and manager Cynthia Powell, have agreed to a permanent ban from the debt collection industry after being charged with engaging in bogus debt collection efforts against businesses and non-profits.

Attorney General Michelle Henry and the FTC alleged that ICR was a key part of a telemarketing scheme run by American Future Systems, Inc., (AFS), which also does business as Progressive Business Publications and the Center for Education and Employment Law. ICR allegedly collected debts based on false assertions from AFS that organizations such as non-profit organizations, schools, and fire and police departments owed subscription fees.

“Through collaboration with our federal partners, we reached an agreement that ensures Pennsylvanians will be protected from these callous defendants that preyed on emergency-responder and not-for-profit organizations to fulfill their selfish greed,” Henry said.

In connection with its debt collection activities, ICR allegedly contacted consumers that it knew or had reason to know did not agree to order paid subscriptions. The FTC also charged that ICR used false or unsubstantiated representations to try to get consumers to pay, and that ICR illegally threatened consumers if they did not pay.

Rep. Cabell to host Open House

at new District Office in Sugarloaf

Rep. Mike Cabell, R-Sugarloaf, this week announced that he will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and Open House on Thursday, May 11, to mark the grand opening of his new district office in Sugarloaf, located at 669 State Route 93.

The public is invited to attend the event, which is scheduled to take place from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

“This event is a great opportunity for local residents to meet me and my staff and learn about the wide variety of state-related services we can offer,” Cabell said. “All of us are looking forward to seeing them.”

Cabell also maintains a second full-time district office at 1108 Twin Stacks Drive in Dallas and offers satellite office hours at nine locations throughout the 117th Legislative District.

For more information on Cabell and his legislative priorities, visit — www.RepCabell.com — or www.Facebook.com/RepMikeCabell.

PA Turnpike begins the final

phase of all-electronic tolling

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) this week began building the final phase of its All-Electronic Tolling (AET) implementation.

Work is now underway to relocate tolling points in eastern PA from their current interchange locations.

New highway-speed collection points are being built along the roadway between interchanges using a technique called Open Road Tolling, or ORT — a cashless, free-flowing mode of collecting tolls without traditional toll plazas or tollbooths.

With ORT, tolls continue to be paid electronically, but now vehicles will drive at highway speed beneath overhead structures — called gantries — located on the PA Turnpike between exit and entry points. Equipment installed on the gantry and in the roadway identifies and classifies vehicles and processes E-ZPass and Toll By Plate payments.

PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton said ORT is being added because it:

• Fulfills customer expectations for seamless, convenient travel.

• Is safer for PA Turnpike drivers and its employees — and better for the environment.

• Allows new access points (interchanges) to be added more easily and at a lower cost, enhancing mobility and reducing traffic at interchanges and on connecting roads.

• Will help save the PA Turnpike more than $75 million a year.

The PA Turnpike is constructing 19 gantries — with small utility buildings to house the required equipment — east of the Reading Interchange (Exit 286) to the New Jersey line and along the entire Northeastern Extension (I-476). The eastern ORT system will go live in 2025. The ORT system for the central and western PA Turnpike roadway is expected to be built beginning in 2025, with an anticipated go-live date of 2027.

On Sunday, April 30 the Pennsylvania State Police started to slow traffic to allow crews to begin installing toll gantries across the eastern PA Turnpike. This work will occur over the next several months. These slowdowns — necessary to keep workers and customers safe — will occur on Sunday evenings during off-peak hours.

