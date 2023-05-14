🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A new report by the Pennsylvania Tourism Office shows the tourism industry in the Commonwealth generated $66.3 billion in economic impact, supported 452,885 jobs, contributed $4.2 billion in state and local taxes, and welcomed 180 million visitors in 2021.

The 2021 Economic Impact of Travel and Tourism report, released in tandem with National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW), provides state, regional, and county level estimates that demonstrate the vital importance of the travel industry to Pennsylvania’s economy.

The report, which contains the most recently available data, shows visitor activity in Pennsylvania increased significantly in 2021. This is attributed to businesses and venues reopening and traveler confidence rising.

Key 2021 results include:

• 180 million visitors, an increase of more than 28 million from 2020.

• $66.3 billion in total economic impact.

• $4.2 billion in state and local taxes.

• 452,885 jobs supported, which equates to 1-in-17 jobs in the state.

• A $9.1 billion increase in direct visitor spending to reach $38 billion — including hotels, restaurants, retailers and other tourism related businesses.

“Tourism is a significant economic driver in Pennsylvania that injects billions into our economy and helps to fund transportation, infrastructure, education, public safety programs and other vital services provided by the Commonwealth,” said Carrie Fischer Lepore, Department of Community and Economic Development Deputy Secretary of Marketing, Tourism & Film. “Each household in Pennsylvania would need to pay an additional $802 in taxes to replace the tax dollars generated by the tourism industry which were received by state and local governments in 2021. We know that these numbers will continue to grow as consumer trends show, yet again, significant enthusiasm for travel to Pennsylvania.”

According to the latest Longwoods International tracking study of American travelers, 93 percent have trips planned in the next six month — the highest level in three years.

Visitor spending — which supports jobs, income, and business sales — generated $8.8 billion in government revenues. State and local taxes alone tallied $4.2 billion in 2021, an increase of $614 million from 2020.

Overnight visitor spending growth has contributed the most to the economic recovery, increasing by $7.5 billion — 82% of the overall spending gain — in 2021, with more than 60 million trips resulted in $23.2 billion in spending.

Overnight visitors spent $388 per person, while spending on day trips grew to $14.8 billion.

Casey, Fetterman legislation to prevent

train derailment disasters moves forward

The U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation this week voted out the bipartisan Railway Safety Act of 2023, sponsored by U.S. Senators Bob Casey, D-Scranton, and John Fetterman, D-Braddock.

The bill now heads to the full Senate for consideration.

This landmark legislation would prevent future train derailments by taking key steps to improve rail safety procedures and protocols and increasing fines for wrongdoing committed by rail carriers.

The legislation includes key provisions based on Casey and Fetterman’s Assistance for Local Heroes During Train Crises Act, which would set aside funds — paid for by rail companies that ship and carry hazardous materials — to provide emergency responders and firefighters, with the financial resources needed to replace equipment, pay workers overtime, and address other urgent costs.

Also included are provisions based on the Senators’ Railway Accountability Act, which would direct the Federal Railroad Administration’s Railroad Safety Advisory Committee to assess potential regulations improving end-of-train and head-of-train device communications and brake signal testing.

“Pennsylvania families, businesses, and first responders are still reeling from the disaster caused by Norfolk Southern’s trail derailment. No community in America should have to endure this ever again,” Casey said. “By passing this legislation out of committee, the Senate took a crucial step to protect people over profits, make freight rail safer, and hold rail companies accountable for putting communities and workers in harm’s way.”

“I’m proud that this vital bill to improve railway safety is making its way through the legislative process,” Fetterman said. “Above all, we need to make sure a disaster like this never happens again.”

Casey and Fetterman have repeatedly advocated for resources for Pennsylvania and Ohio residents affected by the derailment and are working to hold Norfolk Southern accountable for the cleanup and to help the community recover.

They pressed the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on its plan to hold Norfolk Southern accountable for releasing hazardous materials into the air and water and highlighted the need to ensure the proper resources are reaching Darlington Township, PA and East Palestine, OH, to continue to aid residents in need.

The Senators wrote to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to express rail safety concerns they have heard from constituents, rail experts, and railroad workers as the NTSB conducts its investigation into the derailment. Additionally, they implored the EPA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (UDSA) to address the concerns of farmers and agricultural producers in the region.

Rep. Meuser votes to

secure southern border

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, this week voted in favor of H.R. 2 — the Secure the Border Act of 2023.

Introduced by U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL), H.R. 2 seeks to address issues regarding immigration and border security.

Specifically, the legislation requires the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to resume activities to construct a barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border, provides grants to law enforcement agencies for certain border security operations, limits asylum eligibility, and expands the types of crimes that may make an individual ineligible for asylum, among other provisions.

The legislation comes on the heels of the expiration of Title 42, which granted the federal government the authority to expel migrants more easily from the country who crossed the border illegally.

“I’ve been to the border several times, and after seeing the situation first-hand and speaking with Customs and Border Protection and the National Guard, it is clear that the immigration crisis is out of control and our border is not secure,” Meuser said. “While the Biden Administration sits on its hands, House Republicans took action this week to secure our border and protect our citizens. H.R. 2 will end catch and release, reestablish the Remain in Mexico policy, enforce asylum laws, hire 3,000 CBP agents, and fortify the border with a barrier. We cannot allow millions of illegal aliens, cartels, terrorists, and deadly fentanyl to flow into our country unchecked.”

Speaker Kevin McCarthy said, “H.R. 2, the Secure the Border Act, delivers on our Commitment to America to end this crisis. Our plan will increase the number of Border Patrol agents, provide effective border enforcement technology, resume construction of the border wall, and end the administration’s catch and release policy. While President Biden and Washington Democrats continue to ignore the chaos at our border, House Republicans are taking charge by passing the strongest border security bill this country has ever seen. The American people deserve nothing less.”

H.R. 2 passed in the House by a margin of 219 to 213.

State Senate unanimously confirms

Redding as Secretary of Agriculture

The Pennsylvania Senate this week unanimously confirmed Russell Redding to serve as Pennsylvania’s 27th Secretary of Agriculture.

A Pennsylvania native and career public servant in the agriculture sector, Secretary Redding led the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture as Secretary from 2009-2011 under Gov. Ed Rendell and from 2015-2022 under Gov. Tom Wolf, as part of his nearly 25 years of service to the Commonwealth.

Under Secretary Redding’s leadership in the Shapiro Administration, the Department of Agriculture has led a coordinated response to the Hi-Path Avian Influenza outbreak, invested more than $15 million in partnership with local governments to protect farms from residential and commercial development, secured an $8.8 million boost in federal food assistance funding to administer nutrition programs for low-income seniors, and launched a $1.6 million grant program to expand access to emergency food supplies for Pennsylvania families.

At Secretary Redding’s direction, the Department of Agriculture has also supported Pennsylvania farmers impacted by the Norfolk Southern train derailment by conducting plant tissue testing in partnership with Penn State Extension, and monitoring soil, water, and air testing results in coordination with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and the federal Environmental Protection Agency.

Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry is a major economic driver for the Commonwealth, contributing $132 billion a year to our state economy and supporting 1 in 10 jobs in Pennsylvania.

