The Pennsylvania Department of Aging this week gathered input for the first time on a “Master Plan for Older Adults” just hours after Gov. Josh Shapiro directed the Department to develop a 10-year, state-led and stakeholder-driven strategic plan designed to help transform the infrastructure and coordination of services for older Pennsylvanians.

The master plan will also reflect the needs and preferences of this population to live where they choose and access the support they need to thrive and age in place.

Prior to this regional kickoff event to gather input, Gov. Shapiro signed an Executive Order at the United Neighborhood Center in Scranton to authorize the development of the Master Plan for Older Adults.

“We are thankful for Gov. Shapiro signing the Executive Order,” said Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich. “It is a clear demonstration of how the health, well-being, and quality of life for older Pennsylvanians are priorities for the Administration and for the Commonwealth. The Master Plan for Older Pennsylvanians will be crafted by Pennsylvanians, for Pennsylvanians.

“The voices of older adults must resonate in every component of this plan. As the Department, Pennsylvania Association for Area Agencies on Aging, and AARP work with the local Area Agencies on Aging and Centers for Independent Living, we will visit communities we serve across the state to make sure those Pennsylvanians who want to be heard know their opinions, thoughts, and priorities are reflected in this strategic initiative.”

“We owe it to the generations who came before us to ensure they have resources and support as they age,: said U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton. “I commend Gov. Shapiro for his leadership and his work to ensure that the needs of Pennsylvania’s seniors are front and center. As we build a better economy and look towards Pennsylvania’s future, we must ensure older adults and people with disabilities are given the support and protection they need to be healthy, safe, and economically secure.”

The Department discussed the development of the plan during a regional kickoff event that was hosted by the University of Scranton. Secretary Kavulich was joined by local legislators and leaders to present an overview of the plan.

Secretary Kavulich highlighted the plan’s core tenets, and how the Department will engage stakeholders, older adults, their families, caregivers, and community leaders to identify policies, programs, and infrastructure that promote and support good health, well-being, and quality of life to incorporate into the plan.

Throughout the development process, the Department will seek input on ideas that support and promote the ability of older adults to stay in their communities; address disparities based on demographic, economic, and geographic differences; allow for person-centered planning; and re-frame how we think about, talk about, and value older adults.

Individuals who would like to submit input on the plan can either email [email protected], provide feedback through an online form, or mail the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, c/o Master Plan, 555 Walnut St., 5th Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17101.

Meuser votes in favor of HALT Fentanyl Act

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, voted in favor of H.R. 467 — the Halt All Lethal Trafficking of Fentanyl Act — more commonly known as the HALT Fentanyl Act.

Meuser was a cosponsor of this legislation.

The HALT Fentanyl Act passed with significant bipartisan support by a margin of 289 to 133.

Introduced by U.S. Rep. (R-VA), H.R. 467 seeks to curb the opioid epidemic by addressing issues related to fentanyl, the substance fueling the crisis. Currently, fentanyl and fentanyl analogues temporarily fall under Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) due to a temporary emergency scheduling order that runs through Dec. 31, 2024.

Due to the increase in overdose deaths related to fentanyl and fentanyl analogues, this bill will address the permanent scheduling of fentanyl analogues in the Schedule I category, as well as grant researchers the ability to conduct studies on these substances.

If the emergency class-wide order expires, many fentanyl-related substances will become street-legal, and law enforcement, including U.S. Customs and Border Protection, would lose the authority to seize these extremely lethal drugs.

Meuser said, “There is a fentanyl crisis in our country. It is plaguing our communities, poisoning our children, and devastating American families. With an average of 15 Pennsylvanians dying each day of a drug overdose, it is past time to take action – especially as fentanyl flows across our southern border. This year alone, Customs and Border Protection has seized 17,000 pounds of fentanyl, enough to kill nearly 3.5 billion people.

“The HALT Fentanyl Act permanently classifies the drug as a Schedule I substance, gives researchers the ability to study it, and most importantly, ensures law enforcement can continue its fight against those who push it on our streets. I was happy to vote in favor of this important legislation.”

DMVA: Pay tribute to our fallen heroes by donating to Pa. Veterans’ Memorial Trust Fund

The Memorial Day holiday is a time to honor the fallen and serves as a reminder that one way to pay tribute to those who have served our country is to donate to the Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial Trust Fund.

The Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial, located at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Lebanon County, stands in lasting tribute to those who served our state and nation in times of war and peace. This monument is nationally recognized as the largest veteran’s memorial located in any of the national cemeteries.

“Since World War II, this nation has seen more than one million men and women die during war protecting our freedom,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA). “The memorial, located at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, is one way to keep their legacy of sacrifice alive in our hearts.”

Schindler said 100% of donations go toward the upkeep, such as landscaping, lighting, and fountains as well as needed maintenance for structural and cosmetic components throughout the memorial.

Donations, which are tax-deductible, are more important now than ever as the memorial is currently undergoing structural repairs caused by 20 years of exposure to the elements.

Donations can be made to the Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial Trust Fund online at:

• www.donate.dmva.pa.gov

• Or by sending a check made payable to the “Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial Trust Fund” and mailed to: DMVA Office for Veterans Affairs, Bldg. 9-26, Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003-5002.

• Donations can be made “In Honor Of,” “In Memory Of” or “On Behalf Of.”

The memorial, which was closed in October 2022 for $3.6 million in structural repairs, is expected to reopen to the public later this year.

Rep. Haddock holding Taylor office Open House on May 31

First-term state Rep. Jim Haddock, D-Pittston Township, invites district residents to his Taylor office open house on Wednesday, May 31.

“I’m encouraging folks to stop by and meet me, ask questions and learn about the state-related services my staff and I can assist people with on a regular basis,” said Haddock.

The open house will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 31 at the office at 802 South Main St., Taylor. No RSVP is required.

The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number is 570-565-2014.

Haddock has a Luzerne County office at 42 Center St. in Hughestown. The phone number is 570-655-4883.

Haddock also may be reached by email through his website www.RepHaddock.com. He can be followed on Facebook and Twitter @RepHaddock.

Committee OKs Haddock bill to remember 9/11 in schools

All schools across Pennsylvania would be required to observe a moment of silence to recognize September 11 each year, under legislation that was amended and unanimously approved today by the state House Education Committee, according to the bill’s author Rep. Jim Haddock.

“The terrible events of Sept. 11, 2001, and their aftermath, changed our country forever. The impact on our foreign policy, national security, our society and our values is to this day still being studied and analyzed,” Haddock said. “Despite this, the majority of students in Pennsylvania schools are not being taught the significance of the events, nor the lasting impact they have on all our lives. I introduced my bill to ensure future generations of Pennsylvanians understand the events of 9/11, as well as the impact it continues to have on the lives of all Americans.”

Under the amended bill, Haddock’s legislation also would direct the Department of Education to identify model curriculum that would inform schoolchildren about the significance of 9/11 and why they should never forget the events of, or the lives lost that day.

House Bill 1097 moves to the full state House of Representatives for consideration.

