In keeping with Gov. Josh Shapiro’s commitment to serve Pennsylvanians more effectively and efficiently, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) this week announced that the requirement for proof of Social Security Number for REAL ID products will expand to include additional documents.

Per federal regulations, customers wishing to obtain a REAL ID product must present proof of Social Security Number. PennDOT is now expanding acceptable options beyond a Social Security Card.

PennDOT now accepts the following documents as proofs of Social Security Number:

• A Social Security Card.

• A W-2 form.

• A SSA-1099 form.

• A non-SSA-1099 form.

• A pay stub with the applicant’s name and full Social Security Number on it.

“Gov. Shapiro has made it clear that the Commonwealth should help people succeed, not get in the way,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Under his direction, PennDOT is working to make our services more streamlined and effective for the people of Pennsylvania. Obtaining a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or ID card is optional in Pennsylvania, but we want the process to be as convenient as possible while still following federal regulations. We have confirmed that accepting these additional documents does not compromise the security or integrity of the REAL ID program.”

These changes are a result of bipartisan collaboration between the Administration and the General Assembly.

Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, who serves as Republican chairman of the House Transportation Committee, said, “While the application guidelines must be strict, they must also be realistic. In this case, there is certainly more than one legal way for Pennsylvanians to show proof of having a Social Security Number.”

REAL ID is a federal law that affects how states issue driver’s licenses and ID cards if they are going to be acceptable for federal purposes, such as boarding a domestic flight or entering a federal building that requires federally acceptable ID upon entry. A federally acceptable form of identification (whether it’s a Pennsylvania REAL ID driver’s license or ID card, a valid U.S. Passport/Passport Card, a military ID, etc.) must be used for these purposes on and after May 7, 2025.

There is no requirement that any resident obtain a REAL ID; PennDOT continues to offer standard-issue driver’s licenses and photo IDs.

To date, PennDOT has issued approximately 2 million REAL ID products.

Customers can obtain a REAL ID by presenting documents for verification and processing at any driver license center. Federal regulations require that to be issued a REAL ID-compliant product, PennDOT must verify the below documents:

• Proof of Identity: Examples include an original or certified copy of a birth certificate filed with the State Office of Vital Records/Statistics with a raised/embossed seal or a valid, unexpired, U.S. Passport.

• Proof of Social Security Number: A Social Security Card, W-2 form, SSA-1099 form, non-SSA-1099 form, or a pay stub with the applicant’s name and SSN on it.

• Two Proofs of Current, Physical PA Address: Examples include a current, unexpired PA driver’s license or identification card, vehicle registration or a utility bill with the same name and address.

• Proof of all Legal Name Changes (if current legal name is different than what is reflected on proof of identity document): Examples include a certified marriage certificate(s) issued by the County Court for each marriage, court order(s) approving a change in legal name or amended birth certificate issued by the State Office of Vital Records/Statistics. If current name is the same as what is reflected on proof of identity document (usually birth certificate or passport), a customer does not need to show proof of legal name changes.

When a customer gets their first REAL ID product, they pay a one-time fee of $30, plus the applicable renewal fee (current renewal fee is $36.50 for a four-year non-commercial driver’s license, and $38.50 for a photo ID).

Rep. Meuser fighting for AM radio in new vehicles

This week, U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, this week co-sponsored H.R. 3413 — the AM for Every Vehicle Act — which would require automakers to maintain AM broadcast radio in new vehicles at no additional charge to consumers.

The legislation comes in response to eight of the world’s leading carmakers removing AM broadcast radio from their electric vehicles. Those companies include BMW, Ford, Mazda, Polestar, Rivian, Tesla, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

Specifically, the legislation would direct the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to issue a rule that requires automakers to maintain AM broadcast radio in their vehicles without a separate or additional payment, fee, or surcharge.

The bill would also require any automaker that sells vehicles without access to AM broadcast radio before the effective date of the NHTSA rule to clearly disclose to consumers that the vehicle lacks access to AM broadcast radio, and it directs the Government Accountability Office to study whether alternative communication systems could fully replicate the reach and effectiveness of AM broadcast radio for alerting the public to emergencies.

“While millions of Americans enjoy the programming on AM radio during their commutes to and from work, this issue goes far beyond entertainment,” Meuser said. “AM radio is, and will remain, an essential component of the United States’ emergency alert infrastructure. AM radio is a crucial tool for federal, state, and local governments seeking to communicate important information with residents in a timely manner. From Amber Alerts to severe weather threats and more, AM radio is a necessary and effective way for Americans to access information in an emergency. I’m happy to join my colleagues in supporting this important legislation.”

Meuser hosts hearing on Tax Code

Chairman of the Small Business Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Tax, and Capital Access, U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser (PA-09), this week hosted a hearing titled “American Ingenuity: Promoting Innovation Through the Tax Code.”

Throughout the hearing, Members of the Committee and witnesses examined tax policies that help businesses thrive. Particularly of interest were the R&D Tax Credit and Bonus Depreciation.

Rep. Meuser said, “At a time when U.S. adversaries are investing more and more in innovation, Congress must reflect on the impact that removing incentives to innovation will have on our nation’s job creators. The repeal of the R&D Tax Credit and the sun-setting of bonus depreciation, coupled together, will have grave consequences on American entrepreneurs. Congress must fight to protect these vital provisions. We cannot continue to cede our competitive advantage and risk falling behind dangerous adversaries on the world stage.”

State launches online resource for service members returning to Pa.

The Shapiro Administration this week announced the launch of, “Welcome Home PA,” an online resource to help service members separating or retiring from active duty acclimate to a successful civilian life in Pennsylvania.

The new website includes information about employment and licensing, education, securing military paperwork, veteran crisis and much more.

These resources can be found by going to — www.pa.gov/welcome-back-veterans.

“I am committed to being there for our veterans, the same way they have been there for the people of this Commonwealth,” Shapiro said. “When our veterans return home, the Welcome Home PA site will provide them with key resources and information to assist in their transition back home. Military experience is valuable experience, and whether our veterans are pursuing a career in the private sector, furthering their education, or transitioning to retirement, the Commonwealth will have their back.”

Under the leadership of Adjutant General Mark Schindler, the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs will continue to expand services for veterans.

PA House passes Haddock bill to remember 9/11 in schools

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives this week passed legislation that would require schools to observe a moment of silence to annually recognize Sept. 11th, according to the bill’s author Rep. Jim Haddock.

“My bill would ensure that future generations of Pennsylvanians understand the events of 9/11, as well as the impact that day continues to have on the lives of all Americans,” said Haddock, D-Pittston Township. “The tragedies that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001, changed our country forever. It is 22 years later, and we are still studying and analyzing the effect that day had on our foreign policy, national security, society and our values.”

The legislation also would direct the Department of Education to identify model curriculum that would inform schoolchildren about the significance of 9/11 and why they should never forget the events of, or the lives lost, that day. The teaching of the curriculum would be optional for each school.

House Bill 1097 moves to the state Senate for consideration.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.