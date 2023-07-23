🔊 Listen to this

Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry, along with the Federal Trade Commission and other law enforcement partners nationwide, this week announced a new crackdown on illegal telemarketing targeting operations responsible for billions of calls to U.S. consumers.

The joint state and federal “Operation Stop Spam Calls” initiative builds on the efforts of Pennsylvania and other state and federal partners to combat the scourge of illegal telemarketing, including robocalls.

This initiative targets telemarketers and the companies that hire them, as well as lead generators who deceptively collect and provide consumers’ telephone numbers to robocallers and others, falsely representing that these consumers have consented to receive calls.

It also targets Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) service providers who facilitate tens of billions of illegal robocalls every year, which often originate overseas.

“These unwanted calls and contacts are constant, invasive nuisances that continue to plague Pennsylvanians and millions of consumers across the country,” AG Henry said. “My office has made it a priority to put a stop to telemarketers who break the law, and this unified, nationwide initiative will greatly strengthen our position.”

Pennsylvania OAG’s actions build on the work of its state and federal partners including the FTC, which announced five new cases against companies and individuals responsible for distributing or assisting in the distribution of billions of illegal telemarketing calls to consumers nationwide.

“Today, government agencies at all levels are united in fighting the scourge of illegal telemarketing. We are taking action against those who trick people into phony consent to receive these calls and those who make it easy and cheap to place these calls,” said Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, who appeared at a news conference in Chicago announcing the initiative. “The FTC and its law enforcement partners will not rest in the fight against illegal telemarketing.”

Other contributing law enforcers include the Federal Communications Commission, Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the U.S. Department of Justice.

Shapiro, Casey, working to keep Pennsylvanians

covered amid changes to Medicaid renewals

Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh, U.S. Senator Bob Casey, and Pennie Director of External Affairs Chachi Angelo this week participated in a roundtable discussion about how federal, state, and local partners are working together to support Pennsylvanians through federal changes to Medicaid and CHIP renewal requirements and keep them covered.

“With more than 3.7 million Pennsylvanians covered by Medicaid, most of us know someone who gets their health coverage through the state,” Arkoosh said. “That’s why it is so important that we all work together to spread the word about the importance of completing Medicaid renewals. If you or someone you know receives Medicaid, please make sure they update their contact information with DHS and complete their renewal on time.”

The federal public health emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic allowed for individuals to remain enrolled in Medicaid even if they became ineligible, except in certain circumstances. This is also known as the Medicaid continuous coverage requirement.

A federal law ended the continuous coverage requirement on March 31, 2023. Now, all Pennsylvanians receiving Medicaid or CHIP must once again complete their annual renewal when it is due to determine if they are still eligible for coverage. No one will lose Medicaid or CHIP coverage without first having an opportunity to renew their coverage or update their information.

“For millions of Pennsylvanians, including people with disabilities and children in rural communities, Medicaid is a lifeline,” said Sen. Casey, D-Scranton. “Medical emergencies can strike at any time, and they are exacerbated when families don’t have health coverage.”

To make sure they are getting updates about their renewal and benefits, Pennsylvanians should make sure their contact information is up to date with DHS.

Renewals will be completed over 12 months through April 2024, usually at a person’s normal time of renewal. If a person is found ineligible for coverage or does not complete their renewal on time, their Medicaid coverage will end.

Pennsylvanians who are no longer eligible for Medicaid will be referred to other sources of affordable medical coverage, like CHIP and Pennie, so they have no lapse in coverage.

Rep. Meuser co-sponsors the

Main Street Tax Certainty Act

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, recently co-sponsored legislation that supports small businesses, creates jobs, and strengthens the economy.

In 2017, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act created Section 199A of the Internal Revenue Code, which allows pass-through businesses to deduct up to 20% of qualifying income. The deduction is currently slated to expire at the end of 2025.

The Main Street Tax Certainty Act would make this deduction permanent, which ensures that millions of small businesses retain this important tax deduction.

“Pass-through businesses represent 98 percent of all businesses and employ more than 50 percent of America’s workforce,” Meuser said. “The Main Street Tax Certainty Act ensures our nation’s small businesses remain strong and viable. We cannot let the backbone of America be stuck with a massive tax hike by allowing this deduction to expire. Doing so would be irresponsible and would almost certainly result in reduced wages, the elimination of jobs, or costs being passed on to consumers.”

Rep. Cartwright named co-Chair

of House Military Depot Caucus

U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic, and U.S. Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah, have been named Co-Chairs of the bipartisan House Military Depot and Industrial Facilities Caucus and delivered remarks at this week’s Army Depot Caucus Breakfast on Capitol Hill.

The Congressional leaders were also briefed by Gen. Charles R. Hamilton, Commanding General of the Army Materiel Command, on the Army’s Organic Industrial Base (OIB) modernization plan and the critical role it plays in ensuring Army readiness.

The OIB manufactures, resets and maintains Army equipment, providing critical materiel and sustainment support to war-fighters across the Joint Force.

The Army’s industrial base is made up of 23 depots, arsenals and ammunition plants, including Tobyhanna Army Depot in Monroe County.

“Today’s increasingly complex and unstable global environment reinforces, more than ever, the importance of synchronizing and integrating our military’s capabilities and resources so that our Nation can rapidly respond to any threat,” Cartwright said. “Our depots, arsenals and ammunitions plants are the most important element of military readiness and in my district, the hardworking men and women at Tobyhanna Army Depot toil tirelessly to keep the American war fighter equipped with the best technology.

“From navigational equipment to missile guidance and control, Tobyhanna is a role model for government efficiency and American ingenuity. Across the country, our military industrial facilities are fundamental to ensuring our freedoms and I’m thrilled for this opportunity to continue to advocate for them.”

The bipartisan House Military Depot and Industrial Facilities Caucus advocates for American military depots, arsenals, ammunition plants, shipyards, energetic material production facilities and military industrial facilities throughout the nation and world.

Casey bill would increase supply

of affordable, accessible housing

U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging Chairman Bob Casey, D-Scranton, this week held a hearing entitled — “Laying the Foundation: Housing Accessibility and Affordability for Older Adults and People with Disabilities” — examining the barriers that older adults and people with disabilities face when trying to find affordable and accessible housing.

During the hearing, Chairman Casey highlighted the need for increasing investment to build new accessible housing stock, supporting inter-generational housing, and connecting people who need accessible housing with housing options.

“Stable, high-quality housing is an essential human need and the foundation of community well-being,” Casey said. “But for millions of Americans, adequate housing is more of an aspiration than a reality. In particular, far too many older adults and people with disabilities cannot afford accessible housing.”

According to a study by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), less than five percent of housing is accessible for people with moderate mobility difficulties and less than one percent of housing is accessible for wheelchair users.

Another study by the National Association of the Deaf estimates that less than one percent of housing is accessible to people with sensory disabilities.

This lack of affordable, accessible housing supply is one of the primary reasons that people with disabilities and older adults are disproportionately stuck in institutional care, experiencing homelessness, or unstably housed.

