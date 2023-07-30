🔊 Listen to this

The Shapiro Administration is reminding Pennsylvanians to take summer heat seriously, with forecasts calling for heat and humidity that will make temperatures feel like the upper 90’s to low 100’s this week.

“According to the National Weather Service, heat is the most prevalent weather-related cause of death in the United States,” said Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) Director Randy Padfield. “It’s especially dangerous for children and older adults, those working outdoors, and urban areas where heat can build up due to asphalt and concrete and nighttime cooling is minimal. In particular, it is never safe to leave people or pets inside cars even if windows are cracked open. Temperatures can quickly rise to dangerous levels, leading to dozens of avoidable deaths each year. Keep cars locked even when parked in a driveway to keep children from unknowingly climbing inside.”

Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen added, “We ask all Pennsylvanians to be a good neighbor and check on people who may have limited mobility or may not have a way to escape the heat,” said “Remember to wear appropriate clothing, stay hydrated, exercise safely, and look out for children, older adults and pets.”

It is important to understand the spectrum of heat-related illnesses, including heat cramps (mildest), heat exhaustion and heat stroke (most severe).

Awareness allows you to prevent heat related illness and recognize early stages, intervene as early in the course as possible, and help in an emergency.

Heat cramps are painful muscle cramps and spasms that occur during or after exercise and sweating in high heat.

Treatment at this stage includes: moving to a cool place and rest; removing excess clothing; placing cool clothes on skin; fanning the skin; drinking cool sports drinks with sugar and salt; stretching cramped muscles slowly and gently.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include: heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, headache, fainting, and nausea or vomiting.

Help the person cool off as with heat cramps and seek medical attention if symptoms are severe, or if symptoms last more than one hour, or the person has heart problems or high blood pressure.

Symptoms of heat stroke include a high body temperature (above 103°F); red, hot and dry skin, but no sweating; a rapid pulse; throbbing headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion; and unconsciousness.

If you think someone is having a heat stroke, it is important to first call 9-1-1. After calling for help, get the person to a shady area and quickly cool them down by putting them in a tub of cool water or spraying them with a garden hose. Provide fluids in the form of cold sports drink only if the person is alert and can drink.

“Older adults are at higher risk for heat-related illness or worse. They also may not have access to fans, air conditioners, or may have limited mobility to escape extreme heat. So it’s important that all of us check on our older family members, neighbors, and friends to make sure they stay cool and hydrated,” said Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich. “Pennsylvania’s Area Agencies on Aging are a great resource for older adults to learn about senior community centers acting as cooling stations in their neighborhood and other supports that may be available. Seniors can also check with their local municipality to find out if there are libraries, churches or other facilities that may be offering opportunities to keep cool.”

Older adults can visit the Department of Aging’s website to find their local Area Agency on Aging.

“Heat stress is a real threat for pets and livestock,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “Since the temperature in a hot car can become suffocating within a matter of minutes, never leave your pets in the car, and make sure all animals have access to shade and plenty of clean, cool water.”

State DHS announces plan to replace

electronically stolen SNAP benefits

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) this week announced that recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) who have had their benefits electronically stolen are now able to have those benefits replaced.

Eligible SNAP recipients who have had their benefits electronically stolen on or after Oct. 1, 2022, will be able to replace their stolen SNAP benefits through federal funds, provided by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023.

“SNAP is the nation’s most important food security program, helping more than 1.9 million Pennsylvanians put food on their tables to help them stay safe, healthy, and fed,” said DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh.

SNAP recipients who have had their benefits electronically stolen can fill out a Benefit Theft Claim Form and submit it online or provide it to DHS through COMPASS, by calling the Customer Service Center at — 1-877-395-8930 or at 215-560-7226 for Philadelphia clients — or by visiting a County Assistance Office (CAO).

SNAP benefits are eligible for replacement if they were stolen due to electronic fraudulent activity, such as:

Skimming: The use of electronic equipment to take someone’s information without their knowledge.

Card Cloning: Copying stolen electronic benefits transfer (EBT) information to a new card.

Phishing scams: When scammers use fraudulent text messages or phone calls to obtain EBT card numbers and PINs to steal SNAP benefits.

Scamming: Falsely convincing a SNAP recipient to give their EBT and/or personal information to someone else.

DHS cannot replace benefits if the client gave their physical EBT card and PIN to someone who then stole the benefits, or if a physical EBT card was lost or stolen.

26,000 pandemic-era unemployment

compensation fraud reports resolved

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) this week announced that it has resolved more than 26,000 pandemic-era Unemployment Compensation (UC) fraud reports in the first six months of the Shapiro Administration.

In addition to the record-breaking spike in UC claims over the past three years, L&I also received an unprecedented number of fraud reports.

Since the start of the Shapiro Administration in January, L&I has resolved more than three-quarters of the roughly 34,000 fraud reports that remained. At the end of June, the number of outstanding fraud reports totaled 7,863.

“When fraudsters targeted UC systems nationwide, they may have expected easy money. But this Department fought back by implementing new security measures and working with our partners in law enforcement to hold fraudsters accountable,” said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker.

Meuser votes to support veterans

and active-duty service members

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, this week voted in favor of legislation that provides support to America’s veterans and approves new military construction to ensure the United States is best equipped to defend against foreign adversaries.

The Fiscal Year 2024 Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations bill fully funds veterans’ health care and benefits programs, as well as seeks to improve the quality of life for active-duty service members by funding the construction of new family housing units and childcare facilities.

Additionally, the legislation strives to keep ideology out of veterans’ care by prohibiting funds from being used to advance critical race theory and disallows the implementation, administration, or enforcement of the Biden Administration’s executive orders on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

“House Republicans have always and will continue to support our military and those who risked their lives serving within it,” Meuser said. “I was happy to support this important legislation to ensure veterans are receiving the best possible care, which they have earned and deserve. This appropriations bill is a big step forward in improving the lives of active-duty service members and their families, as well as making certain we keep politics out of our military and out of the VA.”

Meuser said he “will always stand with our brave men and women in uniform, both past and present, which is why earlier this month I was also pleased to support the largest pay raise for our troops in more than 20 years.”

Pa. offers veterans & service members

presentation on ‘Occupational Crosswalk’

The Department of State (DOS) continued expanding awareness of its innovative ‘Occupational Crosswalk’ tool that helps veterans and service members translate their military experience into civilian career opportunities by giving a presentation on the tool yesterday to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Veterans’ Services.

The presentation by DOS Deputy Policy Director Andrew LaFratte was the latest in a series of efforts to inform veterans, service members, and their families about the Department’s military occupational crosswalk, which launched in February.

The crosswalk is a series of charts for each occupation licensed by the Department that compare licensing requirements with typical duties, training, qualifications, and related credentials associated with military occupations.

The crosswalk was created under Act 35 of 2022.

