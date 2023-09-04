🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh and Pennie Executive Director Devon Trolley joined representatives from Neighborhood Health Centers of Lehigh Valley, the City of Allentown, and Lehigh County this week for a roundtable discussion about how state and local partners are working together to support Pennsylvanians through federal changes to Medicaid and CHIP renewal requirements and keep them covered.

“With nearly 3.6 million Pennsylvanians covered by Medicaid, most of us know someone who gets their health coverage through the state,” Arkoosh said. “That’s why it is so important that we all work together to spread the word about completing Medicaid renewals. If you or someone you know receives Medicaid, please make sure they update their contact information with DHS and complete their renewal on time.”

The federal public health emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic allowed for individuals to remain enrolled in Medicaid even if they became ineligible, except in certain circumstances.

This is also known as the Medicaid continuous coverage requirement. A federal law ended the continuous coverage requirement on March 31, 2023. Now, all Pennsylvanians receiving Medicaid or CHIP must once again complete their annual renewal when it is due to determine if they are still eligible for coverage. No one will lose Medicaid or CHIP coverage without first having an opportunity to renew their coverage or update their information.

To make sure they are getting updates about their renewal and benefits, Pennsylvanians should make sure their contact information is up to date with DHS.

They can do this and report changes in their personal circumstances and check their renewal date:

Online at www.dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS

Via the free myCOMPASS PA mobile app

By calling 215-560-7226 (or 1-877-395-8930 if outside Philadelphia)

Renewals will be completed over 12 months through April 2024, usually at a person’s normal time of renewal. If a person is found ineligible for coverage or does not complete their renewal on time, their Medicaid coverage will end. Pennsylvanians who are no longer eligible for Medicaid will be referred to other sources of affordable medical coverage, like CHIP and Pennie, so they have no lapse in coverage.

Pennie is Pennsylvania’s official health insurance marketplace and the only place to get financial assistance to help lower the cost of high-quality coverage and care. Those who are no longer eligible for Medicaid coverage can apply for coverage through pennie.com, while some individuals will have their information securely transferred from Medicaid or CHIP for an easier enrollment process.

Customers can simply call Pennie Customer Service at 1-844-844-8040, or find Pennie-certified pros at — pennie.com/connect.

“Health coverage provides peace of mind, financial security, and access to a full range of medical care,” said Pennie Executive Director Devon Trolley. “Through Pennie, nine out of 10 customers qualify for financial savings, and many of those no longer eligible for Medicaid can find a plan for less than $10 a month. We encourage anyone who needs health coverage to visit pennie.com to learn about our quality health plan options.”

Meuser co-sponsors legislation to protect

against unsafe conditions in puppy mills

This week, U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, co-sponsored the Goldie’s Act, which would strengthen enforcement of the Animal Welfare Act (AWA) and protect dogs in puppy mills.

Specifically, the legislation would explicitly require the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which is responsible for enforcing the AWA, to conduct more frequent and meaningful inspections, remove suffering dogs from abusive environments, issue penalties for AWA violations up to $10,000 per violation, and share inspection information and violations with local law enforcement in a timely manner.

The bill is named in memory of a Golden Retriever named Goldie, who fell victim to the tragic conditions in an Iowa puppy mill. In April of 2021, USDA inspectors noted in one of their inspection reports that Goldie was emaciated and in need of immediate care, yet sadly, she was left on the property.

When inspectors returned in July of 2021, Goldie’s health had significantly deteriorated under the poor conditions, and the USDA inspectors determined she needed to be euthanized.

“This is a commonsense bill that has the potential to save the lives of countless dogs and remove even more from unsafe, unsanitary conditions,” Meuser said. “By enacting the policy changes outlined in the Goldie’s Act, we are taking a big step in the right direction toward promoting and prioritizing animal welfare. I’m pleased to join my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to support this meaningful bill.”

Goldie’s Act has the support of the nation’s leading animal welfare organizations, such as the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals (ASPCA), the Humane Society Legislative Fund, and the Humane Society of the United States.

DMVA reminds veterans in

crisis that help is available

September is National Suicide Prevention Month and the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) wants to remind Pennsylvania veterans that they are not alone and help is available.

“One veteran suicide a day is too many, and the national average of 17 a day is alarming,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “We need to focus all our resources on assisting our veterans in crisis. If you are a veteran facing a difficult time, you are not alone — DMVA can assist with a network of resources to guide you through life’s challenges. Please don’t hesitate to reach out.”

If you are a veteran in crisis — or you are concerned about one — free, confidential support is available 24/7. Call the Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 988 and then pressing 1, send a text message to 838255, or chat online.

The Veterans Administration (VA) and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) continue to partner to reduce suicide. The VA/SAMHSA Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide among our Service Members, Veterans and their Families has been a great success in bringing awareness to this public health crisis.

Another resource available to veterans facing challenging times is DMVA’s PA VETConnect, an outreach program that enables the DMVA to concentrate services from within communities where our veterans live. This initiative allows the DMVA to utilize community-based providers to fill gaps in services for homelessness, employment, mental health, addiction and more.

Veteran-owned businesses can receive

payment faster on state contracts

Pennsylvania Department of General Services (DGS) Secretary Reggie McNeil announced the Commonwealth has implemented a prompt pay policy that requires prime contractors to pay small diverse business (SDB) and veteran-owned business (VBE) subcontractors faster for goods and services provided to the Commonwealth under state contracts.

“Gov. Josh Shapiro has made clear that state government’s top priority should be serving the people of our Commonwealth, and I am pleased to announce the implementation of our new prompt pay policy that will ensure small diverse businesses and veteran-owned businesses providing goods and services to the Commonwealth are paid quickly and efficiently as we continue our efforts to improve their experience in the state contracting system,” Secretary McNeil said. “We all know the important role access to capital plays in the sustainability of our small business community, and the sooner these businesses are paid for their goods and services, the sooner they can invest it in the next opportunity that will strengthen and grow their business. By helping our small diverse and veteran-owned businesses succeed, we’re growing our economy and supporting good-paying jobs across Pennsylvania.”

The policy, which was initiated by the DGS Bureau of Diversity, Inclusion and Small Business Opportunities (BDISBO), requires prime contractors providing the Commonwealth with non-construction goods and services to pay their SDB/VBE subcontractors for their completed and accepted deliverables within 10 days of receipt of their payment from the Commonwealth. The policy will not affect the payment rate for construction programs which is statutorily mandated at 14 days.

The prompt pay policy is being implemented through the goal setting program requirements of qualifying solicitations for goods and services.

Several other improvements, in addition to the prompt pay policy, have been implemented by the BDISBO team in 2023, including:

• Reducing the time it takes to certify a small business with DGS by 33%.

• Conducting frequent Supplier Search workshops aimed at educating small minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses on the available contracting opportunities within DGS’s construction and commodities bureaus.

• Monthly notifications of upcoming contracting opportunities to allow for better resource planning and statewide outreach efforts to grow the pool of registered SBs/SDBs/VBEs.

