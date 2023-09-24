🔊 Listen to this

Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, along with Sens. Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Dick Durbin (D-IL), and Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) in the House, this week introduced legislation to establish a student loan deferment option for survivors of sexual violence who temporarily withdraw from an institute of higher education to seek treatment and focus on their mental and physical health rehabilitation.

“In February, I spent six weeks at Walter Reed Medical Center being treated for depression,” Fetterman said. “Getting help allowed me to be the father and husband I want to be, and the Senator that Pennsylvania deserves.

“I strongly encourage anyone who is struggling or in crisis to get help and extending that opportunity to our students is absolutely the right thing to do. This bill will make it possible for students to focus on their mental health without the burden of student loan payments.”

Rep. Dean added, that after going through horrific trauma like harassment, stalking, or assault, survivors deserve the time to heal — and if they’re in school and need to step away from their education to do that, they must be able to do so without the worry or financial burden of student loan repayments beginning.

“As a former professor, I know that the care of every student on campus is paramount,” Dean said. “And this deferment will help survivors focus on what’s most important: their mental and physical well-being.”

According to RAINN, 13% of all undergraduate and graduate students experience rape or sexual assault, often leaving them with anxiety and trauma, requiring time away from school to focus on themselves and their health.

Marginalized communities, such as LGBTQ+ students, students of color, and students with disabilities, are at a higher risk of being sexually assaulted on campus.

Survivors are often forced to temporarily withdraw from school for more than 6 months to focus on their mental and emotional wellbeing.

This 6-month absence triggers student loan payments. In such a difficult time, victims of sexual violence should be able to focus on their health, which includes reducing barriers that distract from that goal.

This legislation would reduce the additional burden of student loan payments by allowing these students to pause their student loan payments and extend the timeline for that student to repay their loans from 6 months to 3 years.

The bill would additionally:

• Broaden the definition of sexual violence to include “sex-based harassment.”

• Widen reporting requirements to allow students to report to their health care provider or Title IX official, as there is no reporting standard.

• Direct the Department of Education to conduct an oversight report 5-year post enactment on effectiveness.

Shapiro signs Executive Order on the

use of generative artificial intelligence

Gov. Josh Shapiro this week signed an Executive Order to establish responsible standards and a governance framework for generative artificial intelligence (AI) use by Commonwealth agencies.

The order also outlines the values and principles by which Commonwealth employees will utilize generative AI technologies, engage Pennsylvania’s leading AI innovation and research sector to understand potential impacts and opportunities of generative AI on the Commonwealth’s workforce and digital service delivery, and establish a Generative AI Governing Board to guide Commonwealth policy, use, and deployment.

Shapiro said generative AI is already impacting Pennsylvania’s economy and Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. The governor’s action “positions Pennsylvania as a leader in the AI space, encouraging the responsible use of the technology to help Commonwealth employees to deliver more efficient and effective services while understanding the potential risks.”

“We can’t ignore new technology — we have to educate ourselves and be proactive to minimize the risks and maximize the benefits of innovation and that’s the approach my Administration is taking here in Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said. “This new Executive Order will help us responsibly integrate this emerging technology into some of our government operations so we can move at the speed of business and better serve Pennsylvanians. With strong partners like Carnegie Mellon, Pennsylvania has the potential to become a leader in responsible, ethical use of generative artificial intelligence.”

The Executive Order enumerates 10 core values that the executive branch will use to govern the use of generative AI in Pennsylvania, including: accuracy, adaptability, employee empowerment, equity and fairness, innovation, mission alignment, privacy, proportionality, safety and security, and transparency.

Shapiro said generative AI is a tool — not a replacement — to enhance Commonwealth employees’ jobs, and the new guidelines and policies in place will give employees resources for its use and empower them to upskill certain job functions.

Rep. Meuser co-sponsors bill to

fortify schools, keep children safe

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, this week co-sponsored H.R. 5184 — the School Security Enhancement Act — to help ensure the safety of Pennsylvania’s children in the classroom.

The School Security Enhancement Act allows already-existing Student Support and Academic Enrichment (SSAE) block grant funding to be utilized for school safety infrastructure and technology.

The legislation will enable SSAE grants to provide necessary security measures like trained officers, emergency alert systems, and bullet-resistant doors and windows. It also provides parents and education stakeholders a greater say in how the school district can secure their schools.

“As a father, I understand there is nothing more important to a parent than ensuring the safety and security of our children,” Meuser said. “This legislation is a good step toward fortifying our schools and protecting students and staff in the event of an emergency. By making resources more accessible for school districts to harden infrastructure, improve technology and notification systems, and utilize school safety offices, we will help prevent a tragedy and keep children out of harm’s way.”

In addition to this legislation, Meuser previously co-sponsored the the STOP II, Secure Every School and Protect our Nation’s Children Act in the 117th Congress. If passed, the bill would have provided $7 billion in funding for school resources officers and mental health guidance counselors.

Sen. Baker’s bill protecting identity of

PA Lottery winners passed by Senate

Sen. Lisa Baker this week said that legislation approved by the Senate will allow PA Lottery winners to remain anonymous to better protect their identities, winnings and families.

The legislation sponsored by Baker, R-Lehman Township, protecting the identity of Pennsylvania Lottery prizewinners, was passed unanimously on Monday by the Senate.

“The Pennsylvania Lottery annually generates more than $1 billion for seniors in our state, and is the only state lottery that designates all proceeds to programs benefiting older residents,” Baker said. “However, advances in technology have provided scammers with a major resource to target lottery winners, especially older Pennsylvanians, with identity theft and fraud.”

With Senate Bill 373, Baker said individuals would be given a choice to publicly disclose their name and other identifying information or remain confidential. A prizewinner’s municipality and county of residence would remain public information under the Right-to-Know Law.

“Half of all states already provide winners full or partial anonymity,” Baker said. “While transparency in Pennsylvania Lottery operations is essential, I believe it is important to protect lottery winners’ privacy and shield them from those who may be looking to exploit their good fortune. It is time for Pennsylvania to join in protecting our lottery prizewinners.”

The bill now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration.

Pa. warns of phone scam; offers

safe way to apply for assistance

Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh this week informed Pennsylvanians of a potential scam in which individuals receive a phone call from the “Department of Public Welfare” — the former name of DHS — asking for information about individuals’ utility assistance.

The scammer then states that the individual overpaid for utilities and asks for bank card information to provide a refund.

DHS will never ask for information about any public assistance programs or personal financial information via unsolicited or random phone calls or texts.

Please report any texts or calls about DHS benefits that seem suspicious by calling the DHS fraud tip line at — 1-844-DHS-TIPS (1-844-347-8477).

“If you receive unsolicited phone calls from someone claiming to be from the Department, and they are asking you for your personal information, it is a scam,” Arkoosg said. “Please do not fall victim to identity theft. If you ever receive a suspicious call asking you for information about your benefits or for your financial information, please inform the DHS fraud tip line immediately so the proper authorities can investigate.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.