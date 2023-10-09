🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) this week reminded older adults that the annual open enrollment period for Medicare beneficiaries will begin Oct. 15, and end Dec. 7.

Any new coverage selected or changes to existing benefits will take effect Jan. 1, 2024.

During open enrollment, new Medicare beneficiaries can sign up for Medicare Prescription Drug coverage and health plans to complement Medicare, and current Medicare beneficiaries can review and join, switch, or drop Medicare Advantage or Prescription Drug Coverage so that it better meets their needs.

To help Medicare beneficiaries understand their options, the department offers free, objective health benefits counseling through Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight (PA MEDI). Available at Pennsylvania’s 52 Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs), PA MEDI counselors can assist Medicare beneficiaries with plan comparisons, help with enrollment in a new plan, and evaluate eligibility for any of Pennsylvania’s Medicare cost-savings programs.

During this time of year, consumers will see and hear a lot of advertising. Some of the television commercials and mailings from Medicare Advantage plans may showcase special perks and benefits that may not be available in all areas. It’s important to read the plan documents carefully and make sure you understand any coverage rules that may affect your costs before choosing a plan. On PA MEDI’s newly updated webpage, PA MEDI – Medicare Counseling, beneficiaries can find helpful tips on choosing a plan and a useful list of Frequently Asked Questions on several Medicare topics.

To help build awareness of PA MEDI as Pennsylvania’s trusted unbiased resource, the Department of Aging has launched a statewide campaign featuring television, radio and digital ads urging consumers to call the PA MEDI Helpline, their local AAA or visit the Department’s website to learn more.

“We know having access to good health care is essential for older adults,” said Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich. “Navigating options can be confusing and overwhelming to find the best coverage for an individual’s needs. PA MEDI counselors within the Area Agencies on Aging are the trained and knowledgeable friendly faces available to assist older adults with the many facets that come with choosing the best health care plan. Many of the PA MEDI counselors are older adults themselves and have navigated their way through selecting a Medicare plan that’s right for them. We encourage all new or current Medicare beneficiaries to take advantage of the free independent counseling services available through PA MEDI.”

PA MEDI provides free, confidential, objective, and easy-to-understand information about Medicare Advantage Plans, prescription drug plans, and Medicare Supplement plans, allowing Medicare beneficiaries to compare plans and determine what best meets their needs. This work is done with the help of approximately 250 dedicated PA MEDI volunteers housed in local AAAs across the Commonwealth.

Meuser letter urges Shapiro to veto

restrictive natural gas bill if passed

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, this week sent a letter to Gov. Josh Shapiro expressing strong opposition to a controversial energy bill introduced in the Pennsylvania State House.

This letter comes in response to the introduction of HB 170, which would extend setback distances between certain structures or resources and unconventional gas development, such as vertical wellbores, from 300 feet–1,000 feet up to 2,500 feet–5,000 feet.

If passed, Meuser said HB 170 could negatively impact the economy and energy sector of the Commonwealth.

Pennsylvania’s energy industry supports more than 420,000 jobs, contributes over $75 billion to the Commonwealth’s gross domestic product, and generates more than $275 million in impact tax revenue alone.

Meuser said the state could ultimately lose a substantial amount of its land for unconventional natural gas development if the legislation passes.

According to Meuser, in Pennsylvania’s 9th Congressional District alone, Susquehanna County would see its percentage of land banned for development increase from 30% to 96%.

“The production of natural gas is critical to Pennsylvania’s economy,” Meuser said. “HB 170 will unreasonably restrict Pennsylvania’s energy producers, with little to no public safety or environmental benefits to offset the serious economic consequences. It will cost the Commonwealth thousands of jobs and economic opportunity, and families across Pennsylvania will be faced with soaring energy prices if this legislation is not struck down.”

HB 170 currently awaits further consideration in the Pennsylvania House Environmental Resources & Energy Committee.

Pa. announces funding to expand

Veterans Employment Program

Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Nancy A. Walker this week announced the availability of $800,000 in grant funding to support Veterans Employment Program (VEP) projects committed to connecting veterans with competitive job opportunities and helping address barriers to gainful employment.

The VEP initiative is designed to help veterans, members of all Reserves units and the Pennsylvania National Guard, and spouses of veterans and service members translate their military skills to civilian life.

Eligible applicants include local workforce development boards, non-profit and non-governmental entities, community-based organizations, education and post-secondary institutions, labor organizations, business associations and economic development groups.

“Pennsylvania is home to more than 700,000 veterans — the fourth largest veteran population in the nation,” Walker said. “Because of their sacrifice, we must ensure these individuals have access to every opportunity they need to successfully transition back into civilian life. VEP funding is not only an investment in veterans and their families – it helps employers reach an untapped labor pool that will ultimately strengthen Pennsylvania communities and the Commonwealth’s economy.”

According to the Coordination of Veterans Services In Pennsylvania: A Task Force and Advisory Committee Report, in March 2021, many veterans choose to engage in educational pathways after separation from the armed forces but do not complete the education due to PTSD and/or financial problems. In addition, according to the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, active-duty military spouses earn approximately 26.8% less than their non-military spouse peers and 63% are underemployed.

“The transition from military service to civilian life is challenging. Our service members and their families deserve every advantage we can offer to ensure a stress-free and successful transition,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “These grants will reduce the stress of the transition process and provide veterans one less thing to worry about as they begin their new career.”

Applications are due by 4 p.m. on Nov. 15.

State highlights household safety

tips during Fire Prevention Week

State Fire Commissioner Thomas Cook is urging Pennsylvanians to take part in this year’s Fire Prevention Week — running Oct. 8-14, by learning about the importance of fire safety education.

This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme, “Cooking Safety Starts with You: Pay Attention to Fire Prevention,” works to educate everyone about the importance of attentive cooking. Nationwide, cooking fires cause more than $1 billion in in direct property damages per year and inattentive cooking remains the leading cause of cooking fires and casualties according to the National Fire Protection Association.

“Local fire departments across the Commonwealth will be holding open houses, with activities for kids and important fire safety facts to share,” Cook said. “It’s a great opportunity to introduce kids to emergency responders, and for the whole family to learn more about how to stay safe when fires occur.”

Today’s homes are filled with synthetic materials that burn hotter and faster than ever. In a typical fire, you may have as little as two minutes to safely exit the structure from the time you first hear a smoke alarm. Knowing how to use that time wisely is critical, and it takes both planning and practice.

“With the holidays right around the corner, it’s more important than ever to note the fire dangers in our kitchens,” Cook added. “Cooking fires peak every year in the months of November and December as more families prepare holiday meals, and the risk really cannot be overstated: always pay attention when cooking.”

To ensure that meals are prepared safely, follow these tips:

• Always stay in the kitchen while you are frying, boiling, grilling, or broiling food; if you need to leave, turn off the stove.

• Do not leave your home while an oven is in operation.

• Keep anything that may catch fire, oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, etc, away from stove-tops.

• Have a kid-free zone of at least 3 feet around the stove and other areas where hot foods are prepared.

• If a fire does occur, just get out!

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.