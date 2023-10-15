🔊 Listen to this

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, this week co-sponsored a resolution to stand in support of Israel as it defends itself against the barbaric war launched by Hamas.

Meuser said Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, has been deemed a terrorist organization by the U.S. since 1997. Even through years of conflict, an attack at this scale is unparalleled.

Tragically, at least 1,300 Israelis and 27 Americans were killed in the siege, while thousands more were wounded.

The bipartisan resolution — H.Res. 768 — has 380 co-sponsors.

Specifically, it states that America stands with Israel, reaffirms Israel’s right to self-defense, condemns Hamas’ aggression, calls on all countries to unequivocally condemn Hamas, reaffirms the United States’ commitment to Israel’s security, including through security assistance per the 2016 U.S.-Israel Memorandum of Understanding, mourns the Israelis killed and wounded, condemns Iran’s support for terrorist groups, and urges full enforcement of United States sanctions against.

“The Hamas attack on Israel was an unprovoked act of terror,” Meuser said. “The atrocities committed during the siege, including the slaughter of men, women, and children in their own homes and the burning and beheading of infants are crimes against humanity.

“The vile attack, which took the lives of nearly 1,300 innocent Israeli civilians and 27 Americans, was a heinous act of cowardice that we cannot allow to stand. Hamas is a terrorist organization, funded and backed by Iran, making Gaza a terrorist state.

“We must support Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in aiding their defense of civilization, as well as their efforts to wipe out Hamas and bring American and Israeli hostages home safely.

“Israel has an ultimate right to defend itself and its people. I’ve been to the Israel-Gaza border and understand first-hand the random rocket fire emanating from Gaza on innocent Israeli citizens. This attack on Israel has been met with strong retaliation, with the goal of bringing peace to Gaza and the region.

“I have and will continue to stand with America’s greatest ally, Israel.”

Meuser introduces legislation

to freeze $6 billion to Iran

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, this week introduced the Freezing and Halting of AnyMore Alleviation of Sanctions Act (Freezing HAMAS Act), which would re-freeze the $6 billion that was released by the Biden Administration to Iran — the world’s number one state-sponsor of terrorism and largest backer of Hamas.

Meuser said the bill comes in response to the Biden Administration’s failure to publicly re-freeze this money and address Iran’s involvement in Hamas’ atrocities, despite bipartisan calls to do so. In addition to freezing the aforementioned $6 billion, Meuser said the legislation would also prohibit the Biden Administration from further lifting sanctions or providing any additional relief for Iran.

“My legislation ensures Iran doesn’t have an additional $6 billion in their coffers to pursue terror and prohibits this Administration from lifting sanctions or providing further aid to Iran,” Meuser said.

The Freezing HAMAS Act is the companion legislation to Senators Cotton and McConnell’s bill in the Senate.

Sen. Casey applauds Social Security

cost-of-living increase for seniors

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, Chairman of the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, this week applauded the Biden Administration’s announcement that it will provide seniors with a 3.2% cost-of-living increase in Social Security benefits.

“From strengthening Social Security to finally allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices, over the last two years the Biden Administration and Democrats in Congress have taken unprecedented action to bring down costs for seniors,” Casey said. “This increase in Social Security benefits is just the latest step in ensuring that American seniors can afford everyday items. Social Security is a sacred promise to every American, and as long as I am in the Senate, I will fight to make sure it is a promise that we keep.”

The 3.2% cost of living adjustment, or COLA, will be applied to Social Security benefits starting in January 2024. It will build on the 8.8% increase for 2023, which was the single largest increase in Social Security benefits since 1981.

In addition to strengthening Social Security and raising benefits to keep up with the cost of living, Casey said Democrats lowered costs for seniors by passing the Inflation Reduction Act.

The comprehensive law has brought down prescription drug costs for millions of older Americans by allowing Medicare to directly negotiate the price of prescription drugs for the first time.

It also capped insulin costs for seniors on Medicare Part D at $35 a month, enhanced subsidies for Americans on ACA marketplace health plans, and included a Casey-led provision that expanded cost-sharing assistance for low-income people with Medicare.

PennDOT adds year-to-date fatalities

dashboard to Pa. crash information tool

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Pennsylvania State Police, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) this week encouraged all Pennsylvania motorists to drive safely and responsibly on our roadways and help “Put the Brakes on Fatalities.”

Oct. 10 was “Put the Brakes on Fatalities” Day — the national campaign encourages all road users to do their part to help prevent traffic fatalities.

According to estimates from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), national traffic fatalities dropped in the first half of 2023 by approximately 3.3 percent as compared to the same time frame in 2022. The estimates show fatalities decreased in 29 states, while 21 states, including Pennsylvania, have projected increases in fatalities.

“Pennsylvania may not be alone in seeing an increase in traffic fatalities this year, but that doesn’t make it OK,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Many traffic fatalities are completely preventable. We are asking all motorists to help us put the brakes on fatalities. Pay attention when behind the wheel, slow down, buckle up, and never drive impaired.”

In Pennsylvania, current 2023 preliminary data projects deaths on our roadways will increase by approximately 6%. In 2022, fatalities decreased by about 4%, from 1,230 in 2021 to 1,179 in 2022, after two straight years of increases. In 2019, fatalities dropped to 1,059, the lowest since record keeping began in 1928.

“The frequency and severity of distracted driving behaviors are higher than ever,” said PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “On average nine people die each day in the United States due to distracted driving, and thousands more are injured. Every time we get into our cars to start the ignition, we must commit to keeping our focus on the road — each and every time with no exception.”

“We urge drivers to limit distractions and slow down,” said PSP Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris. “The motoring public must make highway safety a priority to reduce the number of crashes on Pennsylvania’s roadways.”

PennDOT recently added a new year-to-date dashboard to the Pennsylvania Crash Information Tool available online at www.crashinfo.PennDOT.gov. Crash data is submitted to PennDOT from police agencies across the state and then processed and reviewed for accuracy. The data displayed in the new dashboard is based on police reports received and processed by PennDOT to date, so the numbers may change as new and updated information is received.

Garrity, Walker highlight National

Disability Employment Awareness Month

As part of National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM), Treasurer Stacy Garrity and Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Nancy A. Walker this week encouraged employers to provide supportive, inclusive policies for Pennsylvanians with disabilities.

This year’s theme for National Disability Employment Awareness Month is Advancing Access and Equity. This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, which was the first legislative action to prohibit discrimination based on disability across federal agencies and programs.

“Pennsylvanians living with disabilities are an essential part of our workforce and deserve to be treated with dignity and respect,” Garrity said. “National Disability Employment Awareness Month is a great reminder that businesses should always be sure they’re supporting employees with disabilities by implementing new policies and reviewing and revamping existing ones. All Pennsylvanians deserve an inclusive, welcoming workplace.”

“Everybody is different — those differences are what makes each of us unique,” Walker said. “I want Pennsylvanians to know that it’s OK to speak up at work and ask for an accommodation so that you can do your job comfortably and effectively. “

More than 8,000 Pennsylvanians have saved more than $95 million in PA ABLE accounts to help pay for day-to-day expenses like groceries and rent or long-term expenses like healthcare, assistive technology, and adaptive vehicles.

PA ABLE is one of the largest ABLE programs in the country, and the largest in the 19-member National ABLE Alliance – accounting for nearly 25% of total assets.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.