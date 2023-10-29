🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey this week announced $193,486,298 to help lower heating costs for Pennsylvania families this winter.

The funding comes from the Low Income Home Energy Assistant Program (LIHEAP) and will help low-income households in Pennsylvania with their home heating bills in the winter and cooling bills in the summer.

Sen. Casey, D-Scranton, is encouraging families to visit energyhelp.us to see if they qualify for assistance.

“As it gets colder outside, heating bills are rising—stretching Pennsylvania families’ budgets even thinner than they currently are,” said Sen. Casey. “This funding will keep Pennsylvanians safe and warm in their homes this winter without breaking the bank. This is another example of how I’m working to lower costs for Pennsylvania families struggling to make ends meet.”

Additionally, LIHEAP can be used to weatherize homes to make them more energy efficient, and during disasters and extreme weather to mitigate energy emergencies.

This year, Sen. Casey said more families will be able to access LIHEAP funding than ever before, as the annual funding amount has been bolstered by an additional $100 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Job Act FY2024 appropriation.

Casey, colleagues introduce anti-bullying legislation

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, this week introduced the Safe Schools Improvement Act to safeguard against bullying and harassment in K-12 schools.

The bill would require school districts to adopt codes of conduct specifically prohibiting bullying and harassment on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including sexual orientation, gender identity, and sex characteristics), disability, and religion.

Companion legislation has been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Representative Linda T. Sánchez (D-CA-38).

“Bullying and harassment at school and on social media harm the mental and emotional health of far too many students,” Casey said. “Every child deserves to go to school and learn without fear or intimidation. This commonsense legislation will ensure school districts across the country take proactive steps to combat bullying and keep kids safe.”

The Safe Schools Improvement Act will require schools and school districts receiving federal funding to specifically prohibit bullying and harassment; provide annual notice to parents, students, and education professionals on prohibited conduct and procedures for students or parents to report incidents of bullying or harassment; and support efforts to prevent and respond to incidents of bullying and harassment both in school and online through prevention programs and policies with proven effectiveness.

Cartwright, Merkley reintroduce legislation to create jobs, modernize manufacturing

U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic, vice chair of the Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition, and U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, this week reintroduced the Job Creation through Energy Efficient Manufacturing Act — legislation to create jobs and help reduce energy costs for small and medium-sized manufacturers.

“We have an opportunity to boost American manufacturing, all while helping companies cut costs and improve the economy. As companies of all sizes rethink their operations, this legislation can help them reduce costs through modern energy solutions,” Cartwright said. “Investing in energy efficient manufacturing is good for our workers, our economy, our clean air and our national energy security.”

Merkley added, “Strengthening manufacturing in America is a win-win. If we don’t make things in America, we won’t have a middle class in America.”

Nearly a quarter of energy used in the United States is consumed by the manufacturing sector, where there is an enormous opportunity for cost savings. Investing in cost-effective energy efficiency measures could save businesses hundreds of millions of dollars each year.

In addition to cutting energy costs, investing in energy-efficient manufacturing programs is a job multiplier. The energy efficiency sector already employs over two million workers, and it continues to grow.

The Job Creation through Energy Efficient Manufacturing Act will create manufacturing and construction jobs by authorizing up to $600 million to establish a Financing Energy Efficient Manufacturing Program under the Department of Energy (DOE).

Rep. Meuser reminds students to apply for nomination to service academies by Nov. 1

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser this week encouraged all high school seniors interested in obtaining a Congressional nomination to a U.S. service academy to apply prior to the Nov. 1 deadline.

“It takes an exceptional individual to choose a career path dedicated to service and one’s country,” said Meuser, R-Dallas. “Every year, it’s a privilege to nominate some of the most outstanding students from Pennsylvania’s Ninth District to our nation’s service academies. I commend the dedication and effort displayed by these students, both inside and outside of the classroom. I look forward to watching them serve our country, as they embark on a challenging yet rewarding career in the U.S. military.”

The application process for a service academy nomination is currently open and the deadline to submit is Nov. 1, 2023.

Meuser has the privilege of nominating candidates to four of the five U.S. service academies: U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. The U.S. Coast Guard Academy does not require a Congressional nomination for appointment.

Due to the high number of qualified applicants, Meuser holds a competitive application process. In addition, every candidate is interviewed by Rep. Meuser and his Academy Nomination Board, which consists of Academy representatives, military veterans, and other leaders from the community.

Visit — https://meuser.house.gov/services/military-academy-nominations — for more information and to complete an application.

Questions or concerns, reach out to Rep. Meuser’s office at 610-428-0869, or email the PA-09 Academy Liaison at — [email protected].

Consumer alert: Beware of text messages regarding Medicaid coverage/payment demands

Attorney General Michelle Henry is warning Medicaid recipients in Pennsylvania to beware of a text message-based scam that alleges coverage has lapsed and payment is required.

The Office of Attorney General has learned of an increase in scammers sending the text messages to those enrolled in Medicaid. The scammers then link the consumer to someone on the phone who demands payment information to continue health care coverage.

This scam usually involves a text message from a company claiming to be from “Health Services,” “Health Solutions,” or “Innovative Partners.”

“Scams are constantly evolving and target consumers in a variety of ways, so we all have to be alert and vigilant when receiving unsolicited contact,” AG Henry said. “A general rule of thumb is to never provide payment information over the phone, via text, or online — unless you have done your homework on the caller and are sure they are legitimate.”

Some of the phone numbers involved in this scam are 855-572-6201, 863-222-9611, 224-258-0570, 833-369-2932, and 888-677-6074. Those numbers are not affiliated with the Department of Human Services.

Suspicious calls or texts regarding Medicaid or other benefits programs overseen by the Department of Human Services should be reported to the DHS Fraud Tip-line at 1-844-DHS-TIPS (1-844-347-8477).

The Department of Human Services will not ask for a payment to process a Medicaid application or renewal except in limited circumstances (such as to pay a premium), and DHS will not request personal or account information over the phone, in email, or via text messages. DHS is required to give 15 days’ notice before the closure of a Medicaid case.

Casey, Fetterman: Applications being accepted for federal judgeships

U.S. Senators Bob Casey, D-Scranton, and John Fetterman, D-Braddock, this week announced they are accepting applications to be considered for appointment to the positions of Federal District Court Judge for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania (EDPA) and Federal District Court Judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania (MDPA).

“Pennsylvania’s senators, regardless of party, have continuously worked together to submit qualified candidates for Federal District Court seats in our Commonwealth,” said Sen. Casey. “I look forward to continuing this tradition with Senator Fetterman to identify and recommend highly qualified judicial candidates who possess the necessary experience, character, and temperament for lifetime appointments to the federal judiciary.”

“These applications are a critical opportunity to expand representation and restore balance to our judicial system. I encourage every qualified Pennsylvania lawyer who wants to serve the public and advance equal justice to apply,” said Sen. Fetterman.

In order to be considered for a U.S. District Court Judge position in the EDPA or MDPA, interested candidates must fill out an application by visiting — https://casey.senate.gov/federal-judgeships

