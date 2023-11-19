🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — In a joint effort, Sen. Marty Flynn and State Representatives Kyle Mullins, Bridget Kosierowski, and Kyle Donahue said they are deeply concerned in regards to the substantial water-rate increases proposed by Pennsylvania American Water.

The proposed hikes — ranging from 25% to 32% — scheduled for August 2024, are raising alarms about the impact on the affordability of water services for local residents.

In the rate-hike request filed on Nov. 8, with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, the suggested increases for typical water bills include:

• Residential: A 25% increase, raising the cost from $70.65 to $88.24 for 3,201 gallons a month.

• Commercial: A 27% increase, elevating charges from $346.13 to $439.77 for 22,094 gallons a month.

• Industrial: A 32% increase, escalating fees from $7,663.50 to $10,173.68 for 685,947 gallons a month.

The financial burden on residents has deeply concerned Sen. Flynn and State Representatives on what they describe as a “massive increase which they say will burden working families and seniors on fixed incomes and have a devastating impact on monthly budgets.”

Sen. Flynn, D-Scnanton, and the State Reps are set to hold a press conference today, Monday, Nov. 20, at 11 a.m. on Stafford Ave in Scranton advocating for local residents. They emphasize the detrimental impact on affordability and highlights the pressing need to ensure that essential water services remain affordable to all.

As the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission reviews the requested rate increase, residents are encouraged to:

• Send Letters: Address concerns or objections to the PUC, emphasizing the potential adverse impact on household budgets.

• Attend Public Input Hearings: Present testimony at PUC public input hearings, expressing views and concerns.

• File Formal Complaints: Become a party to the case by filing a formal complaint before Jan. 7, 2024. This will allow residents to participate in all hearings about the rate increase request and receive copies of all materials distributed by other parties.

For more information, residents can contact the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission at — 1-800-692-7380 — or visit — www.puc.state.pa.us.

Meuser amendment adopted

to address nurse shortages

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, this week took action to address the nursing workforce shortage being experienced all across the country.

Meuser offered an amendment to H.R. 5894 — the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education Appropriations Act, 2024 — which would increase funding to the Nurse Corps Program by $10 million. The increase in funding is entirely paid for by offsets included in the amendment.

The Department of Health and Human Services’ Nurse Corps Program offers scholarships and loan repayment options for nurses working in either hospitals or community-based settings located in Critical Shortage Facilities, including local facilities such as St. Luke’s Miners Health Center in Ringtown and Tamaqua, as well as Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.

“The nursing workforce shortage is at a critical point, and must be addressed immediately,” Meuser said. “By boosting funding to the Nurse Corps Program, we can provide greater incentivizes for nurses to serve in areas facing shortages, which will benefit often under-served communities, particularly in rural areas. My amendment will drive health care providers into regions like ours and help provide the best care possible to residents of Pennsylvania’s Ninth District.”

Rep. Meuser’s amendment was unanimously adopted on the House Floor and is included in the final text of H.R. 5894 — the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education Appropriations Act, 2024.

Pa. DOH promotes resources to

help Pennsylvanians quit smoking

In conjunction with the Great American Smokeout, Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen this week is reminding Pennsylvanians that free resources are available for Pennsylvanians interested in quitting smoking.

Although Pennsylvania has seen a dramatic decrease in the number of residents who use tobacco products on a regular basis, the Department of Health says there is still work to be done, particularly with regards to the use of vape products among youth and young adults.

Over the past nine years, the percentage of Pennsylvania adults who smoke has decreased by 33%. In Pennsylvania, 14% of adults currently smoke, 6.6% of students are smokers, and 19.2% of students use electronic vape products.

Pennsylvania’s Statewide Tobacco-Free Recovery Initiative (STFRI) promotes messages that through evidence-based treatment interventions, tobacco recovery is safe and attainable.

“Quitting smoking is not easy, and for decades it relied on individual willpower. Research has shown with any addiction, that multi-faceted approaches aid recovery,” said Acting Secretary Bogen. “Now, Pennsylvanians have a variety of tobacco cessation options that can make the quitting journey more effective. Last year, almost 15,000 residents reached out to the Quitline for help, and more than half enrolled in Quitline services. The service offers the experts, coaches, and support Pennsylvania smokers need to quit.”

The PA Free Quitline, a statewide program that helps approximately 31% of its participants quit tobacco use each year, is also available.

Recently, the Department of Health allocated more time and resources to educating residents, especially students, about the rise of health impacts related to e-cigarettes and vaping.

In response to the vaping epidemic, the Department of Health’s Tobacco Prevention and Control Program created the Vaping Epidemic Action Plan.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health’s E-cigarette, or Vaping, Product Associated Lung Injury: Summary Report showed the aerosol inhaled during vaping may contain volatile organic compounds, heavy metals, ultra-fine particles, carcinogens, and other chemicals. The report also stated nicotine-containing e-cigarette (or vaping) products containing flavoring have been associated with adverse respiratory outcomes.

Individuals who need help on their journey to a tobacco-free life can call — 1-800-QUIT-NOW — or visit — tobaccofreerecoverypa.com.

Sen. Casey report exposes food &

agriculture holiday price-gouging

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, Chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Subcommittee on Children & Families, this week released a new “greedflation” report entitled “Stuffing Their Pockets: How Big Food and Agriculture Businesses Are Making Your Holiday Meals More Expensive.”

The report examines how the agribusiness companies that process Americans’ food have increased prices for everyday staple foods and raises questions about why those price increases are necessary.

As the holiday season approaches, the report examines how the price of food has risen faster than most other goods, straining family budgets and taking a bite out of holiday celebrations.

Prices for many holiday meal staples, including chicken, pork, and potatoes, are rising faster than headline inflation, earning companies billions and costing consumers. Some of these companies have a history of engaging in price-fixing, colluding to raise prices, anti-competitive conduct, and touting their ability to raise prices without limit.

“As Pennsylvania families prepare for the holidays, they’re seeing higher prices on everything from chicken to pork to potatoes,” Casey said. “These higher prices are the result of greedflation — big food and agriculture businesses are gobbling up Pennsylvanians’ paychecks simply because they can. I’m taking steps to fight back so we can make corporations pay their fair share and put more money in the pockets of working families.”

While inflation has stressed family budgets in recent years, data shows that it has recently moderated. Despite this drop, consumers are still feeling pinched because many corporations continue to raise prices on consumers — not to offset inflation — but to increase their own profits.

Casey, Fetterman, Cartwright urge Biden to

approve major disaster declaration for NEPA

U.S. Senators Bob Casey, D-Scranton, and John Fetterman, D-Braddock, and U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic, sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to approve a request by Gov. Josh Shapiro for a major disaster declaration for Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wyoming Counties in the wake of deadly flash floods that caused extensive destruction across the Northeastern Pennsylvania counties.

If granted, the declaration would authorize individual financial assistance to help Lackawanna County residents find temporary housing, afford home repairs, and cover medical expenses and authorize emergency grants to help communities in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wyoming counties rebuild damaged or destroyed infrastructure.

The Members wrote: “To ensure that damages from the September storm and flooding in Northeastern Pennsylvania are properly and swiftly addressed, as well as to help the Commonwealth maintain sufficient resources for any unexpected future events, it is critical that federal assistance be made available to the Commonwealth.”

